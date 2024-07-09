BSES Warns Delhi Consumers About Online Fraud, Urges Vigilance

BSES, the power distribution company covering a significant portion of Delhi, has issued an advisory cautioning consumers about potential online fraud.

The advisory emphasizes that BSES never sends messages requesting bank account details or OTP (one-time passwords) from consumers. There have been reports of fraudulent messages claiming unpaid electricity bills and threatening disconnection if payments are not made promptly.

To avoid falling victim to scams, BSES advises consumers not to download unknown or suspicious apps based on phone calls, emails, or messages. They should also refrain from following instructions over the phone, disclosing OTPs, or making payments through unfamiliar payment apps or links.

Consumers are urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution, ensuring that they only use authorized BSES platforms for electricity bill payments. BSES reassures consumers that its officials will never ask for sensitive information like bank details, credit/debit card numbers, CVV, or OTP.

