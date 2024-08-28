BSF Arrests Smuggler In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Seizes 40 kg Of Ganja

The operation resulted in the apprehension of the Indian smuggler and the seizure of 40 kilograms of ganja and 150 bottles of prohibited cough syrup, both of which were intended for smuggling from India to Bangladesh. (Read more below)

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully thwarted a significant smuggling operation at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border by arresting an Indian smuggler and seizing 40 kilograms of ganja in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the vigilant BSF troops apprehended the smuggler along with a substantial consignment of narcotics that was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

In a swift and well-coordinated operation, the alert troops of the 157 Battalion BSF conducted a special search in the border area of District Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of the Indian smuggler and the seizure of 40 kilograms of ganja and 150 bottles of prohibited cough syrup, both of which were intended for smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

In additional operations, based on reliable inputs, vigilant BSF troops foiled multiple smuggling attempts. They seized a total of 602 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and rescued 8 cattle from smugglers who were attempting to traffic them across the international border into Bangladesh.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized contraband have been handed over to the local police for further legal action.

(With ANI Inputs)

