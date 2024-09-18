Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt In Amritsar, Pakistani Intruder Neutralized

An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF) as they killed a Pakistani intruder alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, said BSF in a release.

BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt In Amritsar, Pakistani Intruder Neutralized

An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF) as they killed a Pakistani intruder alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, said BSF in a release.

According to the release from BSF, the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary at around 09:13 pm on Monday, September 16, and started approaching towards the border near Ratankhurd village.

The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence, the BSF official added.

BSF has recovered Rs 270 Pakistani currency in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees.

“On 16th Sept’ 2024, during the night hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder at about 09:13 pm, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching towards border security fence, taking advantage of darkness, in the border area near Village- Ratankhurd of district Amritsar,” the BSF said in release.

“BSF troops immediately challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance towards the border security fence, and showed agressive gesture. The troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder neutralizing him on the spot. Pak currency of Rupees 270/ in various denominations with one half torn Pak 10 Rupees note were recovered from his possession. The dead body of the Pak intruder has been handed over to PS- Gharinda for further action,” BSF added.

The dead body of the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to the Gharinda police station for further action.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Agartala Railway Station Drug Bust: GRP Seizes 44 kg Of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.52 Lakhs

Filed under

Amritsar Border Security Force (BSF) pakistani

Also Read

Chandra Grahan 2024: At What Time Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Things To Do After It Ends

Chandra Grahan 2024: At What Time Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Things To...

Agartala Railway Station Drug Bust: GRP Seizes 44 kg Of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.52 Lakhs

Agartala Railway Station Drug Bust: GRP Seizes 44 kg Of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.52 Lakhs

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Phase One Polling Begins For 24 seats Amid Tight Security

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Phase One Polling Begins For 24 seats Amid Tight...

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: 34 Candidates Withdraw Candidature Leaving 415 For The Final Fray In Phase 3

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: 34 Candidates Withdraw Candidature Leaving 415 For The Final Fray...

J-K Assembly Polls: Mock Polling Kicks Off for First Phase

J-K Assembly Polls: Mock Polling Kicks Off for First Phase

Entertainment

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox