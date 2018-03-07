A BSF jawan was asked to pay a penalty for showing disrespect to PM Narendra Modi while presenting a report. The incident had taken place last month during the zero parade. He was found 'guilty' under BSF Act's Section 40 (prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force) and handed the seven-day pay cut. Senior officers in the force have expressed their displeasure with the move and te

An army jawan from Border Security Force (BSF) lost his seven days’ salary as he forgot o prefix ‘Shri’ or ‘honourable’ ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s name. He was penalised by the force which felt his mistake was a ‘disrespect’ to the prime minister. As per the reports, the incident happened last month inside the headquarters of BSF’s 15th Battalion in Mahatpur, Nadia of West Bengal, during the zero parade. “On 21.2.2018, during zero parade, while giving report, you used words ‘Modi Programme’ which shows disrespect towards Hon’ble Prime Minister.” the order said. It added that the constable was asked to pay seven days’ salary as fine for showing disrespect to the prime minister.

Doring the routine exercise of zero parade, the constable used the word ‘Modi programme’ while presenting a report, following which Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat decided to take stringent action against him. He was found ‘guilty’ under BSF Act’s Section 40 (prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force) and handed the seven-day pay cut. Interestingly, the prime minister’s office in 2016 had asked all the ministries to do away with honorific titles such as ‘Mr’, ‘Shri’, ‘Mananiya’, ‘Honourable’ or ‘Shriman’ before the prime minister’s name in government advertisements. Apparently, the PMO was unhappy with lack of uniformity in the govt advertisements.

Meanwhile, senior officers in the force have expressed their displeasure with the move and termed it ‘harsh’ while speaking to English daily The Times of India. Mr Sanjeev Kumar is posted in West Bengal’s Nadia district as Constable.

