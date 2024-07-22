BSF Launches 'Operation Alert' on Meghalaya Border Amidst Bangladesh Unrest

In light of the current law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya frontier, which is responsible for securing the 444 km-long India-Bangladesh border, has intensified security measures along the international border by conducting an “Operation Alert” exercise to ensure effective border domination and management.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon, stated that one of the primary concerns at this moment is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh.

Since July 18, the BSF’s Meghalaya frontier has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, approximately 435 students from Nepal, and eight students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in the East Khasi Hills district, according to the force. Additionally, 18 students entered on Monday through the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

IG BSF Meghalaya has directed BSF officers to assist Indian nationals, particularly students, entering through ICP Dawki and ICP Kilapara by providing all possible support, including drinking water, food packets, and medical assistance, as well as facilitating their transfer to their respective destinations. He also noted that more students are expected to cross over, as the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh is unlikely to subside soon.

Assuring all possible help and assistance from the BSF to citizens from different countries, particularly Indian citizens entering Indian territory through proper channels, the officer highlighted that security along the India-Bangladesh border has been strengthened to prevent any infiltration or illegal entry of nationals.

With inputs from ANI

