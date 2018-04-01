Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Mysore based lab to analyse the quality and quantity of meals being served to jawans and officers of paramilitary forces. The decision by BSF comes a year after primary border security force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav video claiming watery soup like dal and burnt chappatis being served to jawans went viral.

A year after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav raised questions over low quality food being served to security personnel through his video, the primary border security force has instructed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to analyse the quality and quantity of meals being served to jawans and officers of India’s paramilitary forces. BSF has also asked military research organisation to suggest to improve possible deficiencies. Last year, a jawan posted on the border uploads a video claiming watery soup like dal and burnt chappatis being served to jawans.

Talking about the issue to news agency PTI, BSF DG KK Sharma said that we took this decision on the recommendation of the paramilitary panel. Sharma added, “We are getting a study done from a DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) laboratory to analyse the quality of the food being served in BSF messes. These experts are also talking to the personnel who prepare the food, run the unit mess and also those who consume it.” Mysore based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) is a special laboratory for conducting research and development related to dietary and nutritional requirements of security personnel.

Earlier, the parliamentary panel in its report had found that jawans are being served low-quality food, which can not only impact their health but also downs their morale. The report stated that “The committee, therefore, recommended that a mechanism is put in place for testing food items being supplied to CAPFs at the source of the supply itself, whereby it is tested and certified in respect of nutritional values, hygiene and labelled as fit for consumption.” DG BSF also added that use of smartphones and social media will not be disallowed despite this incident. Sharma said incidents like these will not be tolerated by BSF in future.

