BSF Recovers China-Made Pistols, Pak Ammunition In Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered four China-made pistols and 50 rounds of Pakistani ammunition in the border area of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, according to an official statement.

“On 18th July 2024, during night hours, based on specific information from the BSF intelligence wing regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Tarn Taran district, BSF troops rushed to the area and carried out an extensive search operation,” the BSF stated in a release.

The search operation culminated in the recovery of a large packet at about 02:13 am. “The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had a metal ring and four illuminating sticks attached to it. Upon opening, four small packets were found inside, containing four pistols, four empty pistol magazines, and 50 live rounds of 9×19 mm caliber. Eight metal wire pins were also detected in four small paper packets inside the main packet,” the release added.

The BSF stated that the recovery took place in an area adjacent to the village of Kalsian in Tarn Taran district. A specific tip-off developed and shared by the BSF intelligence wing, followed by swift action from vigilant BSF troops, led to this significant recovery of China-made weapons and Pakistan-made ammunition.

This notable seizure highlights the unwavering commitment of BSF troops to thwart the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based mentors of terror networks operating on Indian soil.

Earlier on July 16, the Border Security Force recovered around 1.060 kg of heroin from the Amritsar border area. “On 16th July 2024, during night hours, after hearing a suspicious sound in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops immediately conducted special patrolling in the suspected area,” the BSF said in a release.

During this operation, the troops successfully recovered two packets of suspected heroin. Additionally, they found three pairs of slippers, a machete, a water bottle, and a thin cotton towel at the recovery site.

