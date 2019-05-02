BSF Recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 1,072 posts of head constables in the radio operator and radio mechanic departments. Interested candidates can apply at http://bsf.nic.in.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,072 vacancies for head constables by May 14 @bsf.nic.in

BSF Recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filing 1,072 posts of head constables. Interested candidates can apply through its official portal bsf.nic.in latest by June 12, 2019. This is the biggest opportunity for those who wish to start a career in BSF.

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Start date of application process: May 14.

Total vacancies: 1,072

Name of the post: Head constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic)

Where to apply: bsf.nic.in.

Last date for application submission: June 12

Eligibility: Matriculation/12th or equivalent from a recognized board and a two-year Industrial Training Institute certificate (ITI) in the relevant subject.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on a written and physical test. The written test will be descriptive, while there will also be a final medical exam.

Applications from eligible candidates will be accepted only online through the mode.

Candidates can also apply by downloading the Sarkari Naukri app from Google Play Store.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App