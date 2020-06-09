Border Security Force (BSF) has issued an order, warning action against composite hospitals (CH) after it was found that hospitals are reluctant to admit jawans, who tested COVID-19 positive. In the order, the force has warned all hospital administrations and stated if they refer anyone to civil hospitals then they will have to explain under which circumstances they referred the patient.

“Of late it has been observed that composite hospitals have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 positive patients. The competent authority has taken a serious view because of such reluctancy on the part of composite hospitals. All composite hospitals are directed to admit COVID-19 positive cases of BSF personnel and their families and retired BSF personnel whenever they report to composite hospitals,” BSF has said.

“Composite Hospitals should be fully prepared in all respect to treat the patients. If any COVID-19 positive case is referred to civil hospitals, detailed explanation has to be given as to why the patient was not admitted in composite hospital otherwise the medical superintendents of CHs will be liable to attract disciplinary action,” it said.

Also Read: Centre says no community spread of Covid-19 in Delhi, cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Also Read: Has Delhi reached community transfer stage? Health min to wait for Centre to declare

The data available till 6 June on coronavirus infections in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) shows that recovery rate among these forces is massive. Approximately 70 per cent jawans have recovered till now. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tops the recovery tally with 87.89 per cent followed by BSF with 82.94 per cent recoveries. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has recorded a recovery rate of 68.86 per cent while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recorded a recovery rate of 58.92 per cent.

1,668 CAPFs personnel have tested positive till 6 June, out of which 1,157 have been cured. 511 have been admitted to various COVID-19 designated hospitals. With 10 deaths reported till now, the death rate among coronavirus infected is 0.59 per cent. Out of 511 active cases till 7 June, there are 149 cases active in CRPF, 82 in BSF, 26 in ITBP, 134 in CISF, 63 in SSB, 22 in NSG, and 25 in NDRF.

The first case of coronavirus in the CAPFs was reported on March 28.

Also Read: Shah sounds poll bugle, launches most direct attack on Didi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App