BSP releases candidates list for Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Reports said BSP supremo Mayawati herself checked the list and finalised the names. On Sunday, the BSP had announced the names of 41 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana.

BSP releases candidates list for Haryana Assembly elections 2019: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections 2019 on Wednesday. There are 27 names in the list.

Reports said BSP supremo Mayawati herself checked the list and finalised the names. On Sunday, the BSP had announced the names of 41 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana. Haryana will go to polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24 after counting.

In September, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the BSP entered into a poll alliance in Haryana ahead of the polls. The state has the total strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs. No seat has been reserved for STs. According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the state has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases list of 27 candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on October 21. pic.twitter.com/BGqmx4nVJX — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Here is the complete list of candidates:

Ramesh Dalal – Beri Sunita Sbhrawal (Joshi) – Israna (Reserved) Daya Ram – Rania Subhash Numberdar – Dabwali Balwan Bhankhad – Rania (Reserved) Advocate Zile Singh Verma (Prajapati) – Fatehabad Baljeet Singh Boudh – Tohana Sardar Karnail Singh Odha – Kalambali (Reserved) Advocate Ashwini Nagra – Kalka Naveen Kumar – Thanesar Zitender Singh Ranga – Gannaur Azad Singh – Sonipat City Naresh Gautam – Julana Poonam – Rohtak Ashok Sharma – Kiloi Gaje Singh Mubbal – Nangal Choudhary Shiv Kumar – Badha Bakshi Soni – Dadri Amit Balmiki – Bhiwani city Manju Dahiya – Hissar Adv Narender Gehlot – Gurgaon Adv Ravinder Balyan – Ellenabad Harpal Singh Kashyap – Ladwa Davender Singh Gujjar – Palwal Rajesh Chanaliya – Ambala Cantt Satish Balmiki – Karnal Phool Chand Bani – Sirsa

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App