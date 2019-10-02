BSP releases candidates list for Haryana Assembly elections 2019: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections 2019 on Wednesday. There are 27 names in the list.

Reports said BSP supremo Mayawati herself checked the list and finalised the names. On Sunday, the BSP had announced the names of 41 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana. Haryana will go to polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24 after counting.

In September, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the BSP entered into a poll alliance in Haryana ahead of the polls. The state has the total strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs. No seat has been reserved for STs. According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the state has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

Here is the complete list of candidates:

  1. Ramesh Dalal – Beri
  2. Sunita Sbhrawal (Joshi) – Israna (Reserved)
  3. Daya Ram – Rania
  4. Subhash Numberdar – Dabwali
  5. Balwan Bhankhad – Rania (Reserved)
  6. Advocate Zile Singh Verma (Prajapati) – Fatehabad
  7. Baljeet Singh Boudh – Tohana
  8. Sardar Karnail Singh Odha – Kalambali (Reserved)
  9. Advocate Ashwini Nagra – Kalka
  10. Naveen Kumar – Thanesar
  11. Zitender Singh Ranga – Gannaur
  12. Azad Singh – Sonipat City
  13. Naresh Gautam – Julana
  14. Poonam – Rohtak
  15. Ashok Sharma – Kiloi
  16. Gaje Singh Mubbal – Nangal Choudhary
  17. Shiv Kumar – Badha
  18. Bakshi Soni – Dadri
  19. Amit Balmiki – Bhiwani city
  20. Manju Dahiya – Hissar
  21. Adv Narender Gehlot – Gurgaon
  22. Adv Ravinder Balyan – Ellenabad
  23. Harpal Singh Kashyap – Ladwa
  24. Davender Singh Gujjar – Palwal
  25. Rajesh Chanaliya – Ambala Cantt
  26. Satish Balmiki – Karnal
  27. Phool Chand Bani – Sirsa

