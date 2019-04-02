BSP chief Mayawati justifies her statues in affidavit to Supreme Court, says it was the will of people: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has justified installing statues of herself and the party symbol, the elephant across many cities in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was the will of the people.

BSP chief Mayawati justifies her statues in affidavit to Supreme Court, says it was the will of people: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday substantiated installing statues of herself and the party symbol, the elephant across many cities in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was the will of the people. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the whether the money spent over building the statues should have been spent on education or hospitals was a debatable question but could not be decided by a court.

Mayawati had filed the affidavit in compliance with the last order of the apex court asking her to pay back the public money that she had spent on the installation of many statutes of herself and elephants in the state.

BSP chief Mayawati files affidavit before the Supreme Court justifying expenses in installation of her statues and elephant statues in Uttar Pradesh. In her affidavit she has stated, 'it was the will of the people'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eFAhTdwsqw — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

In 2009, a PIL was filed against Mayawati accusing her of self-obsession and megalomania for installing the statues of herself using taxpayers’ money in cities like Lucknow and Noida during her term as the UP chief minister between 2007 and 2012.

While hearing the plea, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said that the BSP chief has to reimburse the taxpayers’ money used to build statues.

“We are of the tentative view that you (Mayawati) should pay the public money from your pocket,” CJI said. However, the CJI didn’t pass the order to hear what Mayawati had to say.

Justifying her decision, Mayawati said she could not defy the will of the state legislature who had shown respect to a Dalit woman leader. She claimed that a proper budget was allocated to build the statues.

She further said that the statues were made so that the people could seek inspiration from them. She also questioned the statues of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shivaji, NT Rama Rao and Jayalalithaa, which were erected by the Congress and the BJP, and contended that only the statues of the Dalit leaders were questioned.

