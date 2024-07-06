BSP Chief Mayawati Reacts On Murder Of Tamil Nadu BSP President Armstrong

Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of six people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening, the officials said. Meanwhile, the Chennai police said that the search for the accused is underway.

“The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction,” it added. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took to his official X account and expressed his shock to hear the news of Armstrong’s death.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has condemned the gruesome killing of Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party president Armstrong, asking the Tamil Nadu government to “punish the guilty.”

Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai this evening. Police are searching for the accused. The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction: Chennai Police… — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

“The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty,” Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.

#WATCH | Chennai: On the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy says, “… The old Madras is becoming a city of murders… Continuous murders and hacking of people to death are happening in the entire state, by… pic.twitter.com/QRrg3dwPkO — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Chennai Police have formed 10 special teams to investigate the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president, Armstrong. Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters blocked a road in Chennai and protested against the murder of Armstrong. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

A large number of people also gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai, where the body of Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was brought.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the ruling DMK party over the death of BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state?

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where his body has been kept in mortuary for autopsy. They are demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob… pic.twitter.com/wuGhOVyNkt — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

In a post on X on Friday, Palaniswami said, “It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law.”

பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தமிழ்நாடு மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. @BSPArmstrong அவர்கள் சென்னை பெரம்பூர் பகுதியில் மர்ம நபர்களால் வெட்டிப் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்டார் என்ற செய்திகேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் துயருமுற்றேன். திரு. ஆர்ம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தேசியத்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami – Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) July 5, 2024

Show Full Article