BSP chief Mayawati says BJP’s claim of riot-free UP in 2 years farce: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments that Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free in the last two years. Mayawati said that BJP’s claim that UP did not witness any riot in the past two years is a farce. She remembered Adityanath several cases of mob lynchings that took place in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years. The Dalit stalwart asked what about mob lynching which brought a bad name to the country and ultimately Supreme Court had to intervene.

BJP's claim that UP remain riot-free in past 2 years is farce. During the period BJP leaders & ministers remain awfully busy in lifting of heinous cases against them. And what about mob lynching etc which brought bad name to the country and ultimately Hon court had to intervene. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 21, 2019

Mayawati targeted BJP for withdrawing cases on its leaders and ministers. The former UP chief minister said that after BJP came to power, the party remained awfully busy in lifting cases on its leaders who were allegedly involved in different cases. Her comments came two days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remarks that people in Uttar Pradesh are living in distress

After BJP completed two years in power in the state on Tuesday, its Chief minister Adityanath claimed that crime incidents in the state have come down in the last two years. He said that 227 major communal riots took place in 2012, 247 riots in 2013, 242 riots in 2014, 219 riots in 2015 and more than 100 in 2016. BJP chief minister said that in these hundreds of incidents, property worth crores was lost.

However, he claimed that during the BJP’s rule, not even a single riot broke out, adding that no incident of acid attack or kidnapping took place.

It is pertinent to mention that several cases of mob violence were reported in the sate during BJP’s rule. Bulandshahr violence is a recent example in which two people lost their lives including a police inspector. Besides this, cases of mob lynchings and cow vigilantism also took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister on March 19, 2017, after a decisive victory over Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress. The party got 312 seats out of 403, while BSP-led by Mayawati secured 19, SP-led by Akhilesh Yadav bagged 47 and Congress managed to win only seven seats. The BSP had fielded candidates from all the 403 assembly segments of the state.

