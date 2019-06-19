BSP chief Mayawati said that she would have attended the Prime Minister headed all-party meeting if it was on EVMs instead of one nation, one poll. She alleged that national issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, and an increase in violence and others should be discussed first.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that she would have attended the all-party meeting if it was supposed to be on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) instead of one nation, one poll. She said that the idea behind the Prime Minister’s all-party meeting is to divert the attention from national issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, and an increase in violence and others. The former chief minister alleged that EVM issue is an important one which should be resolved. She, however, asserted that elections in any democracy can never be a problem.

She tweeted that if the meeting was convened to deliberate upon the detrimental issue, then she would have definitely attended it. She claimed that conducting elections through electronic voting machines instead of the ballot paper is the real threat to democracy and the Constitution of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called all-party meet to discuss the idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country. PM Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the One Nation, One Election, which was the part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto has made the opposition weary about the prospects. Several other opposition leaders have also decided to skip the all-party. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she may not be able to attend the meeting. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK chief MK Stalin are the other leaders who are likely to skip the meeting.

किसी भी लोकतांत्रिक देश में चुनाव कभी कोई समस्या नहीं हो सकती है और न ही चुनाव को कभी धन के व्यय-अपव्यय से तौलना उचित है। देश में ’एक देश, एक चुनाव’ की बात वास्तव में गरीबी, महंगाई, बेरोजबारी, बढ़ती हिंसा जैसी ज्वलन्त राष्ट्रीय समस्याओं से ध्यान बांटने का प्रयास व छलावा मात्र है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 19, 2019

Last year, government think thank NITI Aayog had suggested synchronized 2 -phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from 2024 for ensuring the least disruption of governance during the election campaigns.

बैलेट पेपर के बजाए ईवीएम के माध्यम से चुनाव की सरकारी जिद से देश के लोकतंत्र व संविधान को असली खतरे का सामना है। ईवीएम के प्रति जनता का विश्वास चिन्ताजनक स्तर तक घट गया है। ऐसे में इस घातक समस्या पर विचार करने हेतु अगर आज की बैठक बुलाई गई होती तो मैं अवश्य ही उसमें शामिल होती। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 19, 2019

