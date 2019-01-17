BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said a certain section of media was attacking her party and trying to malign its image. At the press conference in New Delhi, BSP supremo said her family is being attacked by ruling BJP through misuse of institutions. She was referring to media reports that said her nephew Akash Anand could join BSP.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday called an emergency press conference in New Delhi. At the press briefing, BSP leader Mayawati accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit and spreading fake propaganda about her party. Mayawati said that a certain section of media was attacking the BSP and trying to malign her party’s image. Mayawati said her family is being attacked by the ruling BJP through misuse of institutions. She was referring to media reports that said her nephew Akash Anand, who was seen with her in Lucknow on her birthday, could join BSP.

To which, BJP said that BSP chief Mayawati was promoting dynastic politics. Mayawati said the casteist minds in the political area were indulging into cheap politics. Mayawati said his party will give a strong to some media’s fake agenda by including her nephew in all important party activities.

BSP chief Mayawati: I will make Akash (her nephew) join BSP’s movement and give him a chance to learn. pic.twitter.com/WxT7Dj2xu6 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

This comes a day after RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow to finalise a seat-sharing deal for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It is being speculated that Ajit Singh-led RLD would contest 4 seats in Uttar Pradesh as Akhilesh Yadav has ceded 2 seats from his announced quota of 38 seats.

RLD, which has a strong base in western Uttar Pradesh, would contest from Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mathura. Party chief Ajit Singh is expected to contest from Muzaffarnagar while his son Jayant is interested to contest from Baghpat. Earlier, both BSP and SP had decided to contest on 38 seats each, leaving Rae Bareli and Amethi for the Congress.

