Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Mayawati adjudged BJP’s victory in the in the Rajya Sabha as immoral’ and suggested that it cannot make up for the party’s loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur byelections. “I would like to tell BJP and company that their malpractices will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP. Yesterday’s results have not affected the SP-BSP tie up in any way, not even by an inch,” said Mayawati, making it clear that the bond between SP and BSP is certain to be a long-term one.

“A plan had been made that we come together so that the BJP candidate couldn’t win the election. It was also tried to make an effort to ensure that this election does not become a blot on the face of democracy, said the BSP supremo, adding that she and her party supported the opposition. “We share the same views on yesterday’s result just like any one else. We believe Narendra Modi and Amit Shah used the system to make their candidates win. An environment of fear was created due to which there was also some cross-voting done,” she added.

Mayawati’s comments have been in line with a majority of senior opposition leaders as they gear up to take on the BJP in the upcoming 2019 elections. Earlier leaders like RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had called for a union of the opposition parties against the right-wing ideology and now it seems Mayawati stands strong on the same ground. Her comments on BJP’s loss in the byelections which she says cannot be undermined by the ruling party is a reflection of the strong uproar that is building in the opposite flank.

The Rajya Sabha polls in UP saw, Samajwadi Party and the BSP leaving behind the enmity to reunite against BJP’s ninth candidate who was uncertain to win. Alleging that the Yogi Adityanath headed party wanted to break the ties between her party and the SP, Mayawati said that BJP hatched a conspiracy to make sure the candidate from her party lost and misused the government machinery to pull off a desirable result. “This is a living proof of how the BJP believes in money power. The people know about all this horse trading Some MLAs have cross voted out of fear. Fear of prosecution and investigating agencies,” said Maywati.

