BSP chief Mayawati takes a dig at BJP, says ruling party desperate for alliances: Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its alliance in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has taken a potshot at the ruling party and termed the alliances as prone helplessness. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarks have come after the ruling BJP announced its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIAMDK) in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar. The BSP supremo asserted that the alliances in the three states show the BJP’s sheer acts of desperation.

बीजेपी द्धारा लोकसभा चुनाव हेतु पहले बिहार फिर महाराष्ट्र व तमिलनाडु में पूरी लाचारी में दण्डवत होकर गठबंधन करना क्या इनके मज़बूत नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है? वास्तव में बीएसपी-सपा गठबंधन से बीजेपी इतनी ज़्यादा भयभीत है कि इसे अब अपने गठबंधन के लिये दर-दर की ठोकरें खानी पड़ रही है।1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2019

लेकिन भाजपा अब चुनाव के समय में चाहे लाख हाथ-पांव मार ले, इनकी ग़रीब, मज़दूर, किसान व जनविरोधी नीति व इनके अहंकारी रवैये से लगातार दु:खी व त्रस्त, देश की 130 करोड़ जनता इन्हें अब किसी भी क़ीमत पर माफ करने वाली नहीं है। जनता इनका घमण्ड चुनाव में तोड़ेगी व इनकी सरकार जायेगी। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2019

She further went on to say that the BJP can make every possible effort to come back to power in 2019, however, its anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-labourer and anti-people have badly affected the population of India. She added that 130 crore people of India will not forgive the arrogance that the BJP portrayed in the last few years. She concluded her tweets saying the people of India are all set to crush the BJP’s arrogance in 2019 elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, will contest the general elections on 25 seats and the BJP on 5 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

