The BSP supremo in a press release said the Modi government was trying to influence voters ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls. The Centre's latest move suggests that the Modi government is keen on handing over 42 acres of land in Ayodhya around the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust to which land has been leased in 1992

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday termed Centre’s petition in the Supreme Court to return excess land acquired by it in Ayodhya to their owners as the BJP’s latest election gimmick aimed at retained power in Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The statement comes a day after the Modi moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the 67 acres land acquired in 1993 around the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners. The BSP supremo in a press release said the Modi government was trying to influence voters ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

She further asked people of the country to be aware of BJP’s divisive agenda. Terming the move anti-constitutional, the BSP chief said the Modi government’s latest move shows that it trying to promote its castest, communal and religious agenda. The Centre’s latest move suggests that the Modi government is keen on handing over 42 acres of land in Ayodhya around the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust to which land has been leased in 1992. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has welcomed the move. But Nirmohi Akhara has threatened to move court if the Centre fails to explain its purpose behind returning excess land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas which wishes to build Ram temple there. Reiterating her claim that SP-BSP alliance was giving sleepless nights to PM Modi-Amit Shah duo, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP leaders knew after their alliance that they will not to power after parliamentary 2019 elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More