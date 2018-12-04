Mayawati may not attend December 10 Opposition meet: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati may not attend December 10 Opposition meet, called by Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Opposition meeting, another effort to forge a grand alliance against the ruling BJP is scheduled a day before the results of the crucial Assembly polls in five states.

Mayawati may not attend December 10 Opposition meet: Just a day before results of the crucial Assembly polls in five states, an Opposition meeting, another step towards an anti-BJP front is scheduled to be held on December 10. What may come as a predictment is the absence of a key player in the 2019 coalition endeavours. Media reports have pointed out that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati may skip the crucial get-together. A senior Congress leader Chandra Misra told reporters that there is no word from the BSP chief on whether she will attend the event or not.

The opposition meeting comes at crossroads when arch rivals-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has joined with Congress by asking forces to join to “protect the nation” as “democracy is in danger”, it is also a roll call for all the political parties that are willing to be part of the grand alliance (mahagatbandhan).

While the BSP is likely to skip the meet, Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Andhra Chief Minister and head of Telugu Desam Party Chandrababu Naidu, and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav are expected to attend the December 10 meeting.

The Opposition parties are expected to discuss their strategy outside and in the Parliament at the crucial meeting. They are also likely to hold talks on the two-day all-India strike called by trade unions in upcoming January 2019.

Meanwhile, last month, in a bid for an anti-BJP front, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and stated that Opposition forces should come together to protect the nation from the ruling BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More