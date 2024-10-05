BSP Leader Detained For Poisoning & Killing 16 Stray Dogs In Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old BSP Leader from Tiruvallur town, Vetri Vendhan, has been arrested for allegedly poisoning food and killing 16 stray dogs.

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old BSP Leader from Tiruvallur town, Vetri Vendhan, has recently been arrested for allegedly poisoning food and killing 16 stray dogs.

According to local police, Vendhan, a district-level functionary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a real estate businessman, took this extreme step because the dogs repeatedly attacked his pigeons and hens.

How The Leader Was Caught?

The police launched an investigation after Karthikeyan, a local resident, reported that his adopted stray dog had died mysteriously on the morning of October 2.

Further, the local resident suspected foul play, as other stray dogs were found dead in a similar manner.

As per Tiruvallur DSP Tamilarasi, her team began reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

Though the initial footage was unclear, showing only a man walking with a bucket and leaving food on the field, subsequently, further investigation linked Vendhan to an earlier incident on September 21, where another group of stray dogs was poisoned.

Later upon questioning, Vetri Vendhan confessed to poisoning the dogs. As per him the strays had been attacking his birds, hence in response, he mixed poison into food and left it for the dogs. Thus killing several on September 21 and another group on October 1.

Meanwhile, Vetri Vendhan has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. He was presented before a magistrate in Tiruvallur and Currently,, he has been remanded in judicial custody.

Must Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets PM Modi To Request Release Of Funds Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme