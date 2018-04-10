The saffron statue of BR Ambedkar which was installed the district administration of Badaun in UP was later brought back to its original colour, blue by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Leader Himendra Gautam. The Ambedkar's statue in Badaun district was restored by the government officials after some unidentified miscreants had vandalised the statue on Friday.

The saffron statue of BR Ambedkar which was installed the district administration of Badaun in UP was later brought back to its original colour, blue by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Leader Himendra Gautam

On Tuesday morning after the Uttar Pradesh government had restored a vandalised BR Ambedkar statue in saffron colour, the government faced massive criticism from all the other political parties. The saffron statue of BR Ambedkar which was installed the district administration of Badaun in UP was later brought back to its original colour, blue by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Leader Himendra Gautam. The Ambedkar’s statue in Badaun district was restored by the government officials after some unidentified miscreants had vandalised the statue on Friday. As per reports, there have been several incidents where the statues of the Dalit leader and a social reformer, BR Ambedkar, were vandalised in the state led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#WATCH Badaun: The damaged statue of BR Ambedkar which was rebuilt and painted saffron, re-painted blue by BSP Leader Himendra Gautam. pic.twitter.com/Tntf7shNAN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

The saffron Ambedkar statue was installed on Monday by district administration of Badaun in UP. The statue of the Dalit leader was restored by the UP government after it was vandalised by unidentified miscreant on Friday night. The saffron statue installed by the authorities drew massive criticism for the party. The following moves come after the Government had directed to use Ramji as a middle name of BR Ambedkar across all official documents. The saffron coloured statues was also criticised by a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who accused BJP of not helping the people. As per reports, SP’s Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The government is busy doing politics of colour. They are busy painting buildings, boundaries, parks and so on in saffron colour. Now they are getting exposed by changing the colour of Ambedkar statue to saffron. This is not going to help them; instead, people will know their intentions better now.”

ALSO READ: UP police says Unnao rape victim’s father died of colon perforation, but doesn’t say how colon was perforated

Reports suggest that after BR Ambedkar’s statue was vandalised, the police had covered the statue with a cloth and had started investigating the matter. The following incident was reported after Ambedkar’s statue situated in other districts of UP like Meerut, Etah, Siddhartnagar, Allahabad and Ballia were also vandalised. Taking the cognizance of the vandalism, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directives to district magistrates to take appropriate steps to protect the statues.

ALSO READ: BJP government saffronises BR Ambedkar’s statue in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun

ALSO READ: Truck hits barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala, 17 dead and 15 injureds

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App