The lone BSP Minister in the Karnataka cabinet, N Mahesh resigned today saying that he wants to focus more on his assembly constituency Kollegal and to strengthen his party ahead of Lok Sabha elections. “There had been a campaign against me in my constituency that I have camped in Bengaluru and was not focusing on Kollegal,” Mahesh was quoted by Financial Express as saying.

Although Mahesh said he would continue to support the ruling JDS-Congress alliance and added that he would campaign for JDS in the bypolls for the upcoming 3 Lok Sabha and 2 assembly seats on November 3, it seems like another blow by BSP supremo to Congress.

