Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati while breaking his silence on the ‘so-called’ alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday made it clear that she wants to clarify that BSP has not allied with any political party. All rumours about BSP and SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections are false and baseless. “We have not floated any candidate for Lok Sabha Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-polls. Our party members will exercise their vote to defeat BJP candidate,” Mayawati said.

Further speaking about BSP’s Gorakhpur in-charge declaring support to Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad, Mayawati said, “Ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections in the state, if SP and BSP transfer votes to each other to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party then it is not an alliance.” Earlier in the day,

BSP’s Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar on Sunday declared support to Samajwadi Party’s (SP) candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad in upcoming Gorakhpur by-poll to be held on March 11.

Several media reports were doing on the internet that Mayawati-led party may extend support to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in the forthcoming bypolls in the state. The bypolls in UP will be conducted in two Lok Sabha seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur — which had got vacant by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy Keshav Maurya.

