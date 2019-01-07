Illegal mining case: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, who may face the heat of CBI investigation in the illegal mining case, on Sunday got support from BSP chief Mayawati and Congress. Mayawati advised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to not to worry and keep fighting against the conspiracies. While Congress accused BJP of doing vendetta politics and creating the ruckus in the formation of opposition's alliance.

After the reports that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav may face an investigation in the illegal mining case, on Monday, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati advised the young leader on phone to not to worry and keep fighting against the vendetta politics. “It is important not to worry but to fight conspiracies like this,” Mayawati reportedly said. Congress also extended its support to Akhilesh Yadav and accused BJP of doing vendetta politics.

Both the regional parties of Uttar Pradesh are in talks to finalise the alliance for the 80 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

A few days ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths conducted raids at several locations—Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun— in relation with the illegal sand mining case. After which, the reports surfaced that the investigative agency may grill top official including former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, who was also the head of the Mining Department in 2012-2017.

The News agency ANI quoted an officer saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Mining minister and all those who were ministers in that period, their role will be investigated. Responding to the reports, Akhilesh Yadav said that he is ready to answer every question from the Investigating agency. In a sarcastic manner, Akhilesh Yadav added that the people of the state are also ready to answer the Yogi Adityanath government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More