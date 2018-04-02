BSP chief Mayawati on Monday blamed casteist for the forces for violence during the Dalit protest against the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. Mayawati and her party supported the SC/ST Bharat Bandh protest though the violence was unnecessary and strongly condemned such acts.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday blamed casteist forces for the outbreak of violence during the country-wide protests today against the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The protest was a success in several states including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar with normal life and business coming to a standstill. Violence had broken out across Madhya Pradesh and Haryana earlier today.

Mayawati said she and her party supported the SC/ST Bharat Bandh protest though the violence was unnecessary and strongly condemned such acts. “I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests,” said Mayawati. She responded to the violence by protesters and said strict action should be taken against assailants. The BSP president said, “Strict action should be taken against those who spread violence during the protests.”

As per the latest information, A total of 5 people have lost their lives during the Bharat bandh over the SC/ST Protection act in Madhya Pradesh and 19 people were injured who are in critical condition.

Taking cognizance of the protests, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan targeted opposition and blamed Congress for politicising the issue. Addressing a presser, Paswan said, “One can understand if people protest, but why is opposition playing politics? Parties like Congress who did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar are now acting like his followers.”

