Mayawati has accused the Election Commission of favouring PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Her outburst came after the EC level a 48-hour ban from campaigning on her over hate speech.

As the Elections Commission of India puts a 48-hour ban on Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), BSP chief retaliated alleging EC is favouring PM Narendra Modi-led BJP. Terming the EC’s action as a murder of democracy, Mayawati alleged that it looks like the Election Commission has taken the decision under pressure of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Mayawati accused EC of having a biased behaviour towards BJP. She added that the EC has given a free hand to PM Modi and Amit Shah for spreading hatred and it closes ears and eyes when it comes to any saffron leader.

The Election Commission on Monday had barred Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours in view to her comments during a rally in Deoband last week. While trying to woo the Muslim voters, Mayawati had said that if Muslims want BJP to lose, they have to stand firmly behind Gathbandhan. The 48 hours campaign ban will start from 6 AM on April 16.

Mayawati in her speech had said, don’t get divided, vote en masse for Gathbandhan. We have BSP vote in every seat, SP is also mobilised. If Muslims want BJP to lose, they have to stand firmly behind Gathbandhan.

Later, Mayawati clarified saying her comment wasn’t against any religion and she was not seeking votes on the basis of caste or creed. Her statement in the Deoband rally does not vitiate the atmosphere. She added she was requesting Muslims to ensure that their vote isn’t divided.

The 48-hours ban means that Mayawati would not be allowed to address the rally in Agra on April 18, 2018.

Not only Mayawati, but the EC has also barred Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 48 and 72 hours respectively. The orders will come into effect from April 16, 6 Am.

