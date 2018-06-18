Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party’s spokesperson Narmada Prasad Ahirwar clarified that his party is in no mood to form an alliance with the Congress. Speaking to media, he said that till now the senior party leaders have not issued any circular to him regarding the matter. When the reporters confronted Madhya Pradesh’s Congress media representative, he quickly said that they never mentioned the name of BSP and added that his party will make efforts to form an alliance with other political outfits of the country.

Commenting on the coalition politics, Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) President firmly stated that her party will not form an alliance with the Congress party. According to a report, the BSP will contest all 230 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking to media, BSP state president Narmada Prasad Ahirwar, said that a couple of Congress leaders are spreading rumours that they are holding talks with the BSP for the support. He also added that till now he hasn’t received any directives in this connection (alliances) from the central leadership.

However, on the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh Congress’ media departments head Manak Agarwal claimed that it never said some sought of alliance talks were underway with the BSP. He further clarified that his party will surely make efforts to try and have an alliance with other political outfits. We never mentioned the BSP’s name. It will depend on the situation when we enter the election phase, Agarwal added.

Notably, recently, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath told the reporters that the both the BSP and Congress are in talks with each other in order to form the grand alliance in the near future.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take in the month of November or December. Notably, in the year 2008, the BSP and the Congress secured 8.97% and 32.8% of votes respectively, which was collectively 4% more than the vote share of the BJP. Also during 2013 elections, BJP swept the polls by securing as much as 44.8% of votes which is winning about 165 seats out of 230. Congress only got 36.38% while BSP registered only 6.29% of vote share in the same year.

