On Saturday morning, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in Arizal village at Budgam District in Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on specific information, the forces had cordoned off the Khan Mohalla area. In an attempt to flee from the place, the terrorist opened fire at the forces to which the jawan retaliated, resulting in the killing of the terrorist. The Budgam encounter comes to light just a few hours after the forces had gunned down two Pakistani terrorists in Anantnag.

On Sunday morning, the Indian security forces gunned down an unidentified terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that the terrorist had opened fire at the at security forces following which the jawans retaliated and killed the terrorist. During the heavy encounter between the forces and the terrorist, a local woman was also injured. Following a tip-off regarding the presence of militants in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of Budgam district, the forces cordoned off the area and launched the search operation to nab to the terrorist.

Commenting on the matter, a J&K police official said that the forces were pressed into action on late Saturday night. After hiding for several hours, the terrorists tried to flee the spot and came out of the house and opened the heavy fire, he added. As the forces retaliated, one terrorist was killed and a civilian was injured. Sources say the forces have blocked exists and are conducting searches to find if other terrorists are hiding in the area. During primary investigation, the forces recovered arms and ammunition for the site the forces are also trying to ascertain the identity of the terrorist killed in Budgam encounter.

ALSO READ: After media outcry, Delhi Police sorry for manhandling journalists; NCW orders probe

The injured woman is reportedly being treated at a nearby hospital. The Budgam encounter come to light just a few hours after the Indian army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) gunned down two Pakistani terrorists belonging to a terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Anantnag district. As per reports, forces had recovered 2 AK-47s, grenades and other ammunition from the killed JeM terrorists.

ALSO READ: Anantnag encounter: 2 Pakistani terrorists belonging to JeM killed in Dooru area of Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ: Aadhaar data is unbreachable, secured with 2048-bit encryption: UIDAI chief tells SC

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App