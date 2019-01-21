Budgam encounter: Security personnel cordoned off the area in Chari Sharief in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning after they were tipped off about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in the village.

Budgam encounter: At least 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Hapat Naalah area of Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, reports said. Security forces are still trying to nab or neutralise another terrorist. Personnel of the 53 Rashtriya Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF are at the operation. More details awaited.

Reports said 2-3 terrorists have been surrounded at Zinpanchal. Security forces cordoned off the area and started search operations after they were tipped off.

In November 2018, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Zagoo Arizal area.

