Budgam encounter: Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army & Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation in Sutsu village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Budgam encounter: Two terrorists were killed and four jawans wounded during an encounter in Sutsu village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said. The identities of the slain terrorists and the organisation they were affiliated to have not been ascertained yet. Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army & Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation in the area.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in Sutsu village, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted search operations. Contacts were established with the terrorists but they refused to surrender. Following which a gun battle ensued and two terrorists succumbed to bullet injuries. More details awaited.

Two terrorists killed, four jawans injured in the ongoing encounter in Budgam. #JammuandKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/bsmecPC5BZ — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

On Thursday security forces killed three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. A large cache of weapons was also recovered from the slain terrorists, the police said. Later, the Jammu & Kashmir Police identified the slain terrorists as Sajad Khanday, Aqib Ahmad Dar and Basharat Ahmad Mir, all residents of Pulwama district. It was a combined group of terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More