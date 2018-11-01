Budgam encounter: At least 2 suspected terrorists were gunned down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a pre-dawn fight in at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to reports, security forces cordoned off Zagoo Arizal area where 2-3 terrorists were hiding.

At least 2 suspected terrorists were gunned down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a pre-dawn fight in at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to reports, security forces cordoned off Zagoo Arizal area where 2-3 terrorists were hiding. The encounter broke out after security forces surrounded the terrorists from all sides. Meanwhile, the search operation at Zagoo Arizal area has been concluded.

On October 24, two terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district while one jawan was also succumbed to bullet injuries during the gunfight, reports said. In another incident, a J&K Police sub-inspector was gunned down by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, October 28. The slain cop was later identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, media reports said, who was abducted before being killed.

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 terrorists have been killed in the encounter which broke out at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam. The operation has concluded now; Visuals deferred by unspecified time pic.twitter.com/y5iNwUuwCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

The situation in the Valley remains volatile due to rising violence after the four-phase local urban bodies polls on October 16, in which the BJP garnered victory by winning 100 wards in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu, though it was boycotted by regional mainstream parties-National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to Centre’s uncleared stance on Article 35A, which provides special rights to permanent residents of state.

More details awaited.

