Budgam encounter: The security forces on Sunday shot down a terrorist in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The Internet services have been temporarily suspended in the area.

Budgam encounter: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, reports said. The gunbattle is underway in Chadoora area of Budgam district. After receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces cordoned off the area and commenced a search operation in Bugam area of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The reports said that the security forces were looking out for the target house after it was finished with the searching the surrounding area. The Internet services have been temporarily suspended in the area.

Earlier on June 23, 2019, four terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The security forces had recovered arms and ammunition during the encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants had been ascertained by the police.

(More updates awaited…)

