The encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district earlier this morning. The forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site of attack

In yet another encounter between the security forces and terrorists, a gunfight in Wathoora region of Budgam has resulted in the killing of two terrorists and top LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) commander. The encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district earlier this morning. The forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. Though, the attack has been concluded by forces.

Last month another terrorist-security forces encounter happened when a team of CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles had managed to kill two terrorists, following information about the terrorist ambush in the district. Though it was a search operation with the forces looking for terrorists, it eventually resulted in the gunbattle between both forces and terrorists when the latter opened fire.

Jammu And Kashmir: 2 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Gopalpora area of Budgam district earlier this morning. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/86wUKUu2VQ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

