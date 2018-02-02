Soon after FM Arun Jaitley had presented the fifth and the last budget of the BJP before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a Telugu Desam Party leader expressed his disappointment over the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh in budget 2018-19. Talking to the media in the national capital, said that people were not happy and felt dissatisfied with the budget tabled by the minister in the Parliament. TDP allies with the ruling BJP to form the ruling government in the state.

Upset over the Union Budget 2018-19 which was tabled by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Parliament on February 2, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called in for a party meeting with all the senior party leaders in order to pave the way for the future course of action. Soon after FM Arun Jaitley had presented the fifth and the last budget of the BJP before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from Andhra Pradesh expressed his disappointment over the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

Upset over the funds allocated to Chandrababu ruled Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader YS Chowdhary said that the party would continue its fight to give Andhra people their due. Talking to the media in the national capital, said that people were not happy and felt dissatisfied with the budget tabled by the minister in the Parliament. Addressing media, the minister said, “People and the party are disappointed with the Union Budget presented today. Many state issues like Railway Zone, Polavaram project funding, funding for capital Amaravati and other pending issues of Andhra Pradesh were not addressed in the budget.”

The leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that allies with the ruling BJP to form the government in the state said that the state has not seen any progress in past 4 years. Speaking to the media TDP leader stated that the Polavaram project was linked to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), but there was no smooth flow of funds. The government did not bring it up in the budget. Highlighting that the Metro project in Andhra Pradesh saw no mention in the budget, he said, “Metro for Andhra Pradesh in Vizag and Vijayawada was promised, but there is no mention about it in the budget, except for things like the renovation of platforms and construction of foot-over-bridges.”

Stating that TDP will put pressure on Centre until 2019 elections, the minister said, “We are in an alliance and we will fight for our share”. Reports suggest that Andhra CM Naidu will be holding a meeting in Amaravati on Sunday to discuss the course of action. The feud between the two ally’s occurred as TDP which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre has been demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014, but the demand was rejected outright by the Centre.