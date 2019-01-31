The government is facing a resurgent Congress under Congress President Rahul Gandhi and coming in after losing power in the 3 key Hindi heartland states, increasing the possibility of a last-ditch effort to win voters with a populist Budget. Congress scion recently announced that if Congress is voted to power in the general elections, it'll roll out a minimum income for the poor and to counter such a move, the BJP seems set to play populist gambit to woo voters through the interim Budget.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Friday will present its 6th and last Union Budget. Though it may not be a full-fledged Budget, given the track record of Modi government and ensuing Lok Sabha polls, it’s unlikely to be a mere formality and a few surprises might be on cards. The government is facing a resurgent Congress under Congress President Rahul Gandhi and coming in after losing power in the 3 key Hindi heartland states, increasing the possibility of a last-ditch effort to win voters with a populist Budget. Congress scion recently announced that if Congress is voted to power in the general elections, it’ll roll out a minimum income for the poor and to counter such a move, the BJP seems set to play populist gambit to woo voters through the interim Budget.

When To Watch Union Budget?

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present his interim Budget speech at 11 am in the Parliament.

What to expect from the interim Budget 2019?

Speculations are rife about a hefty package for farmers, with reports doing rounds that the government might allot Rs 1.3 lakh crore for the Ministry of Rural Development, up from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. Another swirling speculation is about the direct transfer program again for the farmers and to support small businesses. A big package for income taxpayers in the lowest income bracket might also be announced. There are reports about BJP raising the Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh from current Rs 2.5 lakh. There are also talks that the income tax exemption slab could be raised to even Rs 8 lakh per annum, given the same cap in the 10% quota for the general category poor.

