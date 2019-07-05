Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to give Aadhaar Cards to the NRIs with Indian passport on their arrival in the country, instead of 180 days halt.

Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, while presenting the Union Budget 2019, proposed a big move for the Non-resident Indian (NRIs) and person of Indian origin with Indian passports will get Aadhaar on their arrival in the country. According to the present rule of the UIDAI, the NRIs with Indian passport need to spend at least 180 days to get the Aadhaar card but now time period has been slashed.

In her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said, she proposes to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days. Earlier on, May 31, 2019, the UIDAI had generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.

The experts say earlier people needed to spend more than 182 days in India to get the Aadhaar card but after the announcement, NRI’s will get it soon after they land and apply for it. However, the Act does not mention whether the date of arrival or departure is taken into consideration and/or a half-day is taken into consideration while calculating a minimum number of days required to stay in India.

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman FM to present the union budget. She also changed the concept of carrying the copy of the government’s next 5 years financial road map in a briefcase, instead, she brought it in a red colour cloth which is known as Bahikhata.

Talking to the media, Finance Minister said Bhaikhata signifies Indian accounting culture, while briefcase is culture brought in by the Britishers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App