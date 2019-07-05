Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden Budget in Lok Sabha as the finance minister of the country. Here is the full text of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2019 speech:
Mr. Speaker Sir,
I rise to present the Budget for the year 2019-20.
PART A
2. The recent election which brought us to this august House today,
was charged with brimming hope and desire for a bright and stable New
India. Like never before, India celebrated its democracy by coming out to
vote in large numbers, like never before. Voter turnout was the highest at
67.9%. Every section – young, old, first time voters, voters since the first
General Election, women – all turned up to stamp their approval of a
performing Government. Through their unambiguous and firm mandate
they have reaffirmed “putting the nation first”. The people of India have
validated the two goals for our country’s future: that of national society
and economic growth.
3. The first term of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi-led-NDA-Government
stood out as a performing Government, a Government whose signature
was in the last mile delivery. Between 2014-19, we provided a rejuvenated
Centre-State dynamic, cooperative federalism, GST Council, and a strident
commitment to fiscal discipline. We had set the ball rolling for a New
India, planned and assisted by the NITI Aayog, a broad based think tank.
We have showed by our deeds that the principle “Reform, Perform,
Transform” can succeed.
4. On many programmes and initiatives we had worked on
unprecedented scale. Average amount spent on food security per year
approximately doubled during 2014-19 compared to the preceding five years. Number of patents issued more than trebled in 2017-18 as against
the number of patents issued in 2014. Our last mile delivery stood out and
the unknown citizen in every nook and corner of our country felt the
difference. Our objective was, and continues to be, Mazboot Desh Ke Liye Mazboot Log.
5. Mega programmes and services which we initiated and delivered
during those 5 years will now be further accelerated. We shall further
simplify procedures, incentivize performance, reduce red-tape and make
the best use of technology just as we did earlier. I am confident we will
achieve our goals. Chankaya Niti Sutra too says: “Karya purusha karena
lakshyam sampadyate.” Meaning “with determined human efforts, the
task will surely be completed.” An Urdu couplet reads: Yekin hai to koi raasta nikal ta hai, hawa ki oot bhi lekar chirag jalataa hai.
Vision for the decade
6. Our economy was at approximately US$ 1.85 trillion when we
formed the Government in 2014. Within 5 years it has reached US$ 2.7
trillion. Hence, it is well within our capacity to reach the US$ 5 trillion in
the next few years. In the interim Budget of 2019-20 presented in
February 2019, we gave ourselves a Vision for the Decade. I flag here the
ten points of our Vision laid before us:
a. Building physical and social infrastructure;
b. Digital India reaching every sector of the economy;
c. Pollution free India with green Mother Earth and Blue Skies;
d. Make in India with particular emphasis on MSMEs, Start-ups,
defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and
batteries, and medical devices;
e. Water, water management, clean Rivers;
f. Blue Economy;
g. Space programmes, Gaganyan, Chandrayan and Satellite
programmes;
h. Self-sufficiency and export of food-grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits
and vegetables;
i. Healthy society – Ayushman Bharat, well-nourished women &
children. Safety of citizens;
j. Team India with Jan Bhagidari. Minimum Government Maximum
Governance.
7. With this Vision set before us and with the mandate given by its
people, we are determined to take India to that height that it richly
deserves. I strongly believe that with the clear headed leadership of
Hon’ble Prime Minister we can achieve our goal.
5 Trillion Dollar Economy
8. The Indian economy will grow to become a 3 trillion dollar
economyin the current year. It is now the sixth largest in the world. Five
years ago, it was at the 11th position. In Purchasing Power Parity terms,
we are in fact, the 3rd largest economy already, only next to China and the
USA.
9. To attain this and more we need to continue undertaking many
structural reforms. In the last five years, we saw many big reforms in
particular, in indirect taxation, bankruptcy and real estate. While these
reforms were happening here in the Parliament, the common man’s life
was being changed through MUDRA loans to help him do his business, and
through several programmes it was being ensured that his/her kitchen
had become smokeless, his/her house got electricity connection and
women’s dignity was respected with the provision of toilets in homes. The
common man was served even as major transformational reforms were
being rolled out. And for this to continue we need to invest heavily in
infrastructure, in digital economy and on job creation in small and
medium firms.
10. Respected Speaker Sir, it took over 55 years for the Indian
economy to reach 1 trillion dollar but when the country and her people’s
hearts are filled with aasha, vishwas and aakansha that is, when hearts are
filled with hope, trust and aspirations, we, in 5 years, added 1 trillion
dollar. Today we are nearing a 3 trillion dollar level. So when we aspire to
reach a 5 trillion dollar level, many wonder if it is possible. If we can
appreciate our citizens’ “purusharth” or their “goals of human pursuit”
filled with their inherent desire to progress led by the dedicated
leadership present in this House, the target is eminently achievable.
11. All of India’s private sector industries – small, medium or large –
have played a substantial role in growing our economy. I recall the words
of an eminent industry leader, who said that his company’s growth has
always aligned itself with India’s growth, before and post-independence.
So if before-independence, India Inc. understood ‘Swadeshi’, today they
understand ‘Make in India’. We do not look down upon legitimate profitearning. Gone are the days of policy paralysis and license-quota-control regimes. India Inc. are India’s job-creators. They are the nation’s wealthcreators. Together, with mutual trust, we can gain, catalyze fast and attain
sustained national growth. I wish to propose a number of initiatives as
part of a framework for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of domestic and
foreign investments.
12. Connectivity is the lifeblood of an economy. The Government has
given a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan
Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight
corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN
Schemes. While the industrial corridors would improve infrastructure
availability for greater industrial investment in the catchment regions, the
dedicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of our railway
network benefitting the common man. The ambitious programme of
Bharatmala would help develop national road corridors and highways,
while Sagarmala would enhance port connectivity, modernization and
port-linked industrialization. If Sagarmala is aimed at improving the
infrastructure for external trade, equally it is the poor man’s transport
too. Waterways are proven as a cheap mode of transport. The Jal Marg
Vikas project for capacity augmentation of navigation on National
Waterways is aimed at smoothening internal trade carried through inland
water transport. These initiatives will improve logistics tremendously,
reducing the cost of transportation and increasing the competitiveness of
domestically produced goods.
13. The UDAN Scheme is providing air connectivity to smaller cities
and enabling the common citizens of our country to avail air travel. All
these programmes are also helping bridge the rural-urban divide.
14. As the world’s third largest domestic aviation market, the time is
ripe for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities from
Indian shores. This is critical to the development of a self-reliant aviation
industry, creating aspirational jobs in aviation finance, besides leveraging
the business opportunities available in India’s financial Special Economic
Zones (SEZs), namely, International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
Government will implement the essential elements of the regulatory
roadmap for making India a hub for such activities.
15. For providing an enabling ecosystem for growth in India of
Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry, it is proposed to
leverage India’s engineering advantage and potential to achieve selfreliance in this vital aviation segment. Government will adopt suitable policy interventions to create a congenial atmosphere for the development of MRO in the country.
16. The New Metro Rail Projects for a total route length of 300
kilometers have been approved during 2018-19. Also, during 2019, about
210 kms metro lines have been operationalized. With this, 657 kms of
Metro Rail network has become operational across the country.
17. India’s first indigenously developed payment ecosystem for
transport, based on National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards,
was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in March, 2019. This will enable
people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services
and toll tax, across the country. This inter-operable transport card runs on
RuPay card and would allow the holders to pay for their bus travel, toll
taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.
18. Phase-II of FAME Scheme, following approval of the Cabinet with
an outlay of 10,000 crore for a period of 3 years, has commenced from
1st April, 2019. The main objective of the Scheme is to encourage faster
adoption of Electric vehicles by way of offering upfront incentive on
purchase of Electric vehicles and also by establishing the necessary
charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Only advanced battery and
registered e-vehicles will be incentivized under the Scheme with greater
emphasis on providing affordable & environment friendly public
transportation options for the common man.
19. The Government will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of
National Highway Programme to ensure that the National Highway Grid of
desirable length and capacity is created using financeable model. After
completing the Phase 1 of Bharatmala, in the second Phase, States will be
helped to develop State road networks.
20. We need to develop our inland waterways to shift a significant
portion of inland cargo movement from road and rail. This Government
envisions using the rivers for cargo transportation, which will also help to
decongest roads and railways. As part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project for
enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga, a multi modal terminal at
Varanasi has become functional in November 2018 and two more such
terminals at Sahibganj and Haldia and a navigational lock at Farakka would
be completed in 2019-20. The movement of cargo volume on Ganga is
estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years. This will
make movement of freight, passenger cheaper and reduce our import bill.
21. It is estimated that Railway Infrastructure would need an
investment of 50 lakh crores between 2018-2030. Given that the capital
expenditure outlays of Railways are around 1.5 to 1.6 lakh crores per
annum, completing even all sanctioned projects would take decades. It is
therefore proposed to use Public-Private Partnership to unleash faster
development and completion of tracks, rolling stock manufacturing and
delivery of passenger freight services.
22. To take connectivity infrastructure to the next level, we will build
on the successful model in ensuring power connectivity – One Nation, One
Grid – that has ensured power availability to states at affordable rates. I
propose to make available a blueprint this year for developing gas grids,
water grids, i-ways, and regional airports.
23. The recommendations of the High Level Empowered Committee
(HLEC) on retirement of old & inefficient plants, and addressing low
utilisation of Gas plant capacity due to paucity of Natural Gas, will also be
taken up for implementation now.
24. Our Government launched Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana
(UDAY) in 2015 aimed at financial and operational turnaround of
DISCOMs. Government is examining the performance of the Scheme and
it will be further improved. We will work with the State Governments to
remove barriers like cross subsidy surcharges, undesirable duties on open
access sales or captive generation for Industrial and other bulk power
consumers. Besides these structural reforms, considerable reforms are
needed in tariff policy. A package of power sector tariff and structural
reforms would soon be announced.
25. It is proposed that several reform measures would be taken up to
promote rental housing. Current Rental Laws are archaic as they do not
address the relationship between the Lessor and the Lessee realistically
and fairly. A Model Tenancy Law will also be finalized and circulated to the
States.
26. Large public infrastructure can be built on land parcels held by
Central Ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises all across the
country. Through innovative instruments such as joint development and
concession, public infrastructure and affordable housing will be taken up
27. For ease of access to credit for MSMEs, Government has
introduced providing of loans upto 1 crore for MSMEs within 59 minutes
through a dedicated online portal. Under the Interest Subvention Scheme
for MSMEs, 350 crore has been allocated for FY 2019-20 for 2% interest
subvention for all GST registered MSMEs, on fresh or incremental loans.
28. Government payments to suppliers and contractors are a major
source of cash flow, especially to SMEs and MSMEs. Investment in
MSMEs will receive a big boost if these delays in payment are eliminated.
Government will create a payment platform for MSMEs to enable filing of
bills and payment thereof on the platform itself.
29. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the Government of
India has decided to extend the pension benefit to about three crore retail
traders & small shopkeepers whose annual turnover is less than 1.5 crore
under a new Scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan
Scheme. Enrolment into the Scheme will be kept simple requiring only
Aadhaar and a bank account and rest will be on self-declaration.
30. We recognize that investment-driven growth requires access to
low cost capital. It is estimated that India requires investments averaging
20 lakh crores every year (USD 300 billion a year). A number of
measures are proposed to enhance the sources of capital for
infrastructure financing:
A Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation for which
regulations have been notified by the RBI, will be set up in 2019-
20.
– An action plan to deepen the market for long term bonds including
for deepening markets for corporate bond repos, credit default
swaps etc., with specific focus on infrastructure sector, will be put
in place.
– It is proposed to permit investments made by FIIs/FPIs in debt
securities issued by Infrastructure Debt Fund – Non-Bank Finance
Companies (IDF-NBFCs) to be transferred/sold to any domestic
investor within the specified lock-in period.
31. Corporate Debt markets are crucial for the infrastructure sector.
Given the need to further deepen bond markets, a number of measures
are proposed to be taken up:-
– To deepen the Corporate tri-party repo market in Corporate Debt
securities, Government will work with regulators RBI/SEBI to
enable stock exchanges to allow AA rated bonds as collaterals.
– User-friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be
reviewed, including issues arising out of capping of International
Securities Identification Number (ISIN).
32. It is right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding
in the listed companies. I have asked SEBI to consider raising the current
threshold of 25% to 35%.
33. As a key source of capital to the Indian economy, it is important to
ensure a harmonized and hassle free investment experience for Foreign
Portfolio Investors. Hence, it is proposed to rationalize and streamline the
existing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for FPIs to make it more
investor friendly without compromising the integrity of cross-border
capital flows.
34. It is time to take our capital markets closer to the masses and meet
various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial
inclusion. I propose to initiate steps towards creating an electronic fund
raising platform – a social stock exchange – under the regulatory ambit of
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing social enterprises
and voluntary organizations working for the realization of a social welfare
objective so that they can raise capital as equity, debt or as units like a
mutual fund.
35. It is important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills and
securities issued by the Government. Efforts made by the Reserve Bank
will need to be supplemented with further institutional development using
stock exchanges. For this purpose, inter-operability of RBI depositories and
SEBI depositories would be necessary to bring about seamless transfer of
treasury bills and government securities between RBI and Depository
ledgers and for enabling this. The Government will take up necessary
measures in this regard in consultation with RBI and SEBI.
36. FDI inflows into India have remained robust despite global
headwinds. Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows slid by 13% in
2018, to US$ 1.3 trillion from US$ 1.5 trillion the previous year – the third
consecutive annual decline, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment
Report 2019. India’s FDI inflows in 2018-19 remained strong at US$
64.375 billion marking a 6% growth over the previous year. I propose to further consolidate the gains in order to make India a more attractive FDI
destination:
– The Government will examine suggestions of further opening up of
FDI in aviation, media (animation, AVGC) and insurance sectors in
consultation with all stakeholders.
– 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will be permitted for
insurance intermediaries.
– Local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in Single Brand Retail
sector.
37. It is high time India not only gets integrated into global value chain
of production of goods and services, but also become part of the global
financial system to mobilise global savings, mostly institutionalized in
pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds. The Government is
contemplating organizing an annual Global Investors Meet in India, using
National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all
three sets of global players-top industrialists/corporate honchos, top
pension/insurance/sovereignwealth funds and top digital
technology/venture funds.
38. An important determinant of attracting cross-border investments
is availability of investible stock to the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
This issue assumes greater significance in view of the gradual shift, from
stock targeted investments, towards passive investment whereby funds
track global indices composition of which depends upon available floating
stock. Accordingly, I propose to increase the statutory limit for FPI
investment in a company from 24% to sectoral foreign investment limit
with option given to the concerned corporates to limit it to a lower
threshold. FPIs will be permitted to subscribe to listed debt securities
issued by ReITs and InvITs.
39. Even though India is the world’s top remittance recipient, NRI
investment in Indian capital markets is comparatively less. With a view to
provide NRIs with seamless access to Indian equities, I propose to merge
the NRI-Portfolio Investment Scheme Route with the Foreign Portfolio
Investment Route.
40. New and innovative financial instruments have been launched in
the last five years like Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), Real
Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as well as models like Toll-OperateTransfer (ToT) as part of the brownfield asset modernization strategy for
augmenting infrastructure investment. India has had a reasonable success
in brownfield asset monetization and several InvITs and one REIT
transaction have already been completed. Additionally, NHAI carried out
one ToT transaction as well. The cumulative resources garnered through
these instruments and model exceed 24,000 crore.
41. India has emerged as a major space power with the technology
and ability to launch satellites and other space products at globally low
cost. Time has come to harness this ability commercially. A Public Sector
Enterprise viz. New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been incorporated as a
new commercial arm of Department of Space to tap the benefits of the
Research & Development carried out by ISRO. The Company will
spearhead commercialization of various space products including
production of launch vehicles, transfer to technologies and marketing of
space products.
Grameen Bharat/Rural India
42. Mahatma Gandhi said, “The soul of India lives in its villages”. This
year even as we are marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma
Gandhi, I submit that our Government keeps Antyodaya at the core of all
its efforts. At the Centre of everything that we do, we keep “gaon, garib,
aur kisan”.
43. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s two mega initiatives of Ujjwala Yojana
and Saubhagya Yojana – have transformed the lives of every rural family,
dramatically improving ease of their living. Household access to clean
cooking gas has seen an unprecedented expansion, through provision of
more than 7 crore LPG connections. All villages, and almost 100%
households across the country have been provided with electricity. A
combination of efficient implementation and enthusiastic adoption has
significantly improved access to energy for rural households. By 2022, the
75th year of India’s independence, I would like to assure the nation that
every single rural family, except those who are unwilling to take the
connection will have an electricity and a clean cooking facility.
44. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) aims to achieve
the objective of “Housing for All” by 2022. A total of 1.54 crore rural
homes have been completed in the last five years. In the second phase of
PMAY-G, during 2019-20 to 2021-22, 1.95 crore houses are proposed to
be provided to the eligible beneficiaries. These houses are also being
provided with amenities like toilets, electricity and LPG connections. With
the use of technology, the DBT platform and technology inputs, average
number of days for completion of houses has reduced from 314 days in
2015-16 to 114 days in 2017-18.
45. Fishing and fishermen communities are closely aligned with
farming and are crucial to rural India. Through a focused Scheme – the
Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) – the Department of
Fisheries will establish a robust fisheries management framework. This will
address critical gaps in the value chain, including infrastructure,
modernization, traceability, production, productivity, post-harvest
management, and quality control.
46. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has brought many
socio economic gains in the rural areas. To accelerate the speed of
achieving universal connectivity of eligible habitations, the target of
connecting the eligible and feasible habitations was advanced from 2022
to 2019. I am happy to inform that all weather connectivity has now been
provided to over 97% of such habitations. This has been possible by
maintaining a high pace of road construction of 130 to 135 km per day in
the last 1,000 days. Committed to the agenda of sustainable development,
30,000 kms of PMGSY roads have been built using Green Technology,
Waste Plastic and Cold Mix Technology, thereby reducing carbon
footprint. With the changing economic scenario, it is important to upgrade
roads connecting villages to rural markets. For this PMGSY-III is envisaged
to upgrade 1,25,000kms of road length over the next five years, with an
estimated cost of 80,250 crore.
47. Considering the fact that majority of people still live in villages and
depend on agriculture and traditional industries, the ‘Scheme of Fund for
Upgradation and Regeneration of Traditional Industries’ (SFURTI) aims to
set up more Common Facility Centres (CFCs) to facilitate cluster based
development to make the traditional industries more productive,
profitable and capable for generating sustained employment
opportunities. The focused sectors are Bamboo, Honey and Khadi clusters.
The SFURTI envisions setting up 100 new clusters during 2019-20 which should enable 50,000 artisans to join the economic value chain. Further,
to improve the technology of such industries, the Scheme for Promotion
of Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship’ (ASPIRE) has been
consolidated for setting up of Livelihood Business Incubators (LBIs) and
Technology Business Incubators (TBIs). The Scheme contemplates to set
up 80 Livelihood Business Incubators (LBIs) and 20 Technology Business
Incubators (TBIs) in 2019-20 to develop 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in
agro-rural industry sectors.
48. We will invest widely in agricultural infrastructure. We will support
private entrepreneurships in driving value-addition to farmers’ produce
from the field and for those from allied activities, like Bamboo and timber
from the hedges and for generating renewable energy. Annadata can also
be Urjadata. Dairying through cooperatives shall also be encouraged by
creating infrastructure for cattle feed manufacturing, milk procurement,
processing & marketing. I place my appreciation for our farmers who have
made India self-sufficient in pulses. I am sure they will repeat such a
success even in the production of oilseeds. Our import bill shall be
reduced by their Seva.
49. We also hope to form 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations,
to ensure economies of scale for farmers over the next five years
50. This Government will work with State Governments to allow
farmers to benefit from e-NAM. The Agriculture Produce Marketing
Cooperatives (APMC) Act should not hamper farmers from getting a fair
price for their produce. Ease of doing business and ease of living both
should apply to farmers too. We shall go back to basics on one count: Zero
Budget Farming. We need to replicate this innovative model through
which in a few States farmers are already being trained in this practice.
Steps such as this can help in doubling our farmers’ income in time for our
75th year of Independence.
51. Ensuring India’s water security and providing access to safe and
adequate drinking water to all Indians is a priority of the Government. A
major step in this direction has been the constitution of the Jal Shakti
Mantralaya, integrating the Ministry of Water Resources, River
Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and
Sanitation. This new Mantralaya will look at the management of our water
resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner, and will
work with States to ensure Har Ghar Jal (piped water supply) to all rural
households by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This Mission, under the
Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, will focus on integrated
demand and supply side management of water at the local level, including
creation of local infrastructure for source sustainability like rainwater
harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household
wastewater for reuse in agriculture. The Jal Jeevan Mission will converge
with other Central and State Government Schemes to achieve its
objectives of sustainable water supply management across the country.
52. The Government has identified 1592 Blocks which are critical and
over exploited, spread across 256 District for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.
Besides using funds available under various Schemes, the Government will
also explore possibility of using additional funds available under the
Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority
(CAMPA) for this purpose.
53. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has touched the very conscience of the
nation besides bringing enormous health and environmental benefits. This
noble Scheme, initiated in 2014, has achieved a resounding success. 9.6
crore toilets have been constructed since Oct 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh
villages have become Open Defecation Free (ODF). We have to build on
this success. We must not only sustain the behavioural change seen in
people but also harness the latest technologies available to transform
waste into energy. I now propose to expand the Swachh Bharat Mission to
undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village.
54. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, over
two crore rural Indians have so far been made digitally literate. To bridge
rural-urban digital divide, Bharat-Net is targeting internet connectivity in
local bodies in every Panchayat in the country. This will be speeded up
with assistance from Universal Service Obligation Fund and under a Public
Private Partnership arrangement.
Shahree Bharat/Urban India
55. This Government sees the rapid urbanization of India as an
opportunity rather than a challenge. We have to make both our cities and
villages better using technology. This way we can help people live closer to
their home, stop migration into cities, provide essential services to all.
56. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-Urban), over
81 lakh houses with an investment of about 4.83 lakh crores have been
sanctioned of which construction has started in about 47 lakh houses.
Over 26 lakh houses have been completed of which nearly 24 lakh houses
have been delivered to the beneficiaries. There is large scale adoption of new technologies for construction of these houses. Over 13 lakh houses
have so far been constructed using these new technologies.
57. More than 95% of cities also have been declared ODF. More than
45,000 public and community toilets across 1700 cities have been
uploaded on Google maps, covering more than 53% of India’s urban
population. Almost 1 crore citizens have downloaded Swachhata App.
58. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an apt occasion
for us to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Hon’ble
Prime Minister took the Sankalp of achieving Gandhiji’s resolve of Swachh
Bharat to make India Open Defecation Free by 2nd October 2019. I am
very satisfied and happy to report that this would be achieved by the 2nd
October. To mark this occasion, the Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra will be
inaugurated at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat on 2nd October, 2019. A
Gandhipedia is also being developed by National Council for Science
Museums to sensitize youth and society at large about positive Gandhian
values.
59. Indian Railways suburban and long-distance services do a
phenomenal task in cities like Mumbai and smaller cities. Railways will be
encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through Special Purpose
Vehicle (SPV) structures like Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS)
proposed on the Delhi-Meerut route. I propose to enhance the metrorailway initiatives by encouraging more PPP initiatives and ensuring
completion of sanctioned works, while supporting Transit Oriented
Development (TOD) to ensure commercial activity around transit hubs.
We are in the process of completing the dedicated freight corridor project
that will free up some of the existing railway network for passenger trains.
Youth
60. The Government will bring in a New National Education Policy to
transform India’s higher education system to one of the global best
education systems. The new Policy proposes major changes in both school
and higher education among others, better Governance systems and
brings greater focus on research and innovation.
61. We propose to establish a National Research Foundation (NRF) to
fund, coordinate and promote research in the country. NRF will assimilate
the research grants being given by various Ministries independent of each
other. NRF will ensure that the overall research eco-system in the country
is strengthened with focus on identified thrust areas relevant to our
national priorities and towards basic science without duplication of effort and expenditure. We would work out a very progressive and research
oriented structure for NRF. The funds available with all Ministries will be
integrated in NRF. This would be adequately supplemented with
additional funds.
62. Massive online open courses through the SWAYAM initiative have
helped bridge the digital divide for disadvantaged section of the student
community. To up-grade the quality of teaching, the Global Initiative of
Academic Networks (GIAN) programme in higher education was started,
aimed at tapping the global pool of scientists and researchers. The
IMPRINT or IMPacting Research INnovation and Technology scheme
began as a Pan-IIT and IISc joint initiative to develop a roadmap for
research to solve major engineering and technology challenges in selected
domains needed by the country. Higher educational institutions are
becoming the centres of innovation
63. These initiatives have up-graded the quality of education. There
was not a single Indian institution in the top 200 in the world university
rankings five years back. Due to concerted efforts by our institutions to
boost their standards and also project their credentials better, we have
three institutions now – two IITs and IISc Bangalore – in the top 200
bracket. This window is open now thanks to our efforts. We will continue
making concerted efforts to improve. An amount of 400 crore has been
provided under the head, “World Class Institutions”, for FY 2019-20, more
than three times the revised estimates for the previous year. India has the
potential to become a hub of higher education. I, therefore, propose to
start a programme, ‘Study in India’, that will focus on bringing foreign
students to study in our higher educational institutions.
64. The regulatory systems of higher education would be reformed
comprehensively to promote greater autonomy and focus on better
academic outcomes. A draft legislation for setting up Higher Education
Commission of India (HECI), would be presented in the year ahead.
65. Khelo India Scheme, launched in October, 2017, has created
awareness of sports as an integral part of wellness throughout the
country. The Government is committed to expand Khelo India Scheme and
to provide all necessary financial support. To popularize sports at all
levels, a National Sports Education Board for Development of
Sportspersons would be set up under Khelo India Scheme.
66. This Government recognizes and follows the teachings of Lord
Basveshwara, in particular the principles of Kayaka and Dasoha.
Implementing ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, the Government enables about 10
million youth to take up industry-relevant skill training through the
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). This is helping to create a
large pool of skilled manpower with speed and high standards.
Demographic trends worldwide show that major economies will face
severe labour shortages in the future. To prepare our youth to also take
up jobs overseas, we will increase focus on skill sets needed abroad
including language training. We will also lay focus on new-age skills like
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D Printing, Virtual
Reality and Robotics, which are valued highly both within and outside the
country, and offer much higher remuneration.
67. Drawing again on Lord Basveshwara, his principle of Dasoha
underlines most things this Government does. ‘Give It Up’ for giving up
LPG subsidy or the various pension schemes are on the principle of sharing
through distribution, for the wellness of the society.
68. The Government is proposing to streamline multiple labour laws
into a set of four labour codes. This will ensure that process of registration
and filing of returns will get standardized and streamlined. With various
labour related definitions getting standardized, it is expected that there
shall be less disputes.
69. We propose to start a television programme within the DD
bouquet of channels exclusively for start-ups. This shall serve as a
platform for promoting start-ups, discussing issues affecting their growth,
matchmaking with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning.
This channel shall be designed and executed by start-ups themselves.
Later in this speech, I shall deal with taxation matters of the start-ups.
70. Stand-Up India Scheme has delivered enormous benefits. The
country is witnessing emergence of thousands of entrepreneurs from
women and also from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, most of
them assisted to set up their businesses and industry with capital provided
under the Stand-Up India Scheme. Considering the beneficial results of the
Scheme and strong demand for its continuance by the SC and ST
communities, the Scheme would be continued for the entire period
coinciding with the 15th Finance Commission period of 2020-25. The
Banks will provide financial assistance for demand based businesses,
including for example for acquisition of scavenging machines and robots.
71. The Stand Up India Scheme has made human dignity and selfesteem go up. “Kayakave Kailasa”. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has enabled SC/ST entrepreneurs in providing Bulk LPG Transportation. In a matter of two years over 300 entrepreneurs have
emerged. Machines and robots have been deployed to do scavenging
which also saved the manual scavengers their dignity. The synthesis
between stand up and start up with commercial banks playing the catalyst
has brought this transformational change.
Ease of Living
72. This Government aims to bring greater ease of living in the lives of
its citizens. Digital payments are gaining acceptance everywhere including
by the Government. Use of technology is an effective way to ensure this.
73. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan was launched on 5th March,
2019 by Hon’ble PM at Ahmedabad. The Scheme aims at providing 3,000
per month as pension on attaining the age of 60 to crores of workers in
unorganized and informal sectors. About 30 lakh workers have joined the
Scheme.
74. For good quality of life and ease of living, maintaining a cleaner
environment and ensuring sustainable energy use is vital. A programme of
mass scaling up of LED bulbs for widespread distribution at household
level was taken up resulting into massive replacement of incandescent
bulbs and CFLs in the country. Approximately 35 crore LED bulbs have
been distributed under UJALA Yojana leading to cost saving of 18,341
crores annually. India is going to be free of incandescent bulbs and CFL use
has already become miniscule. We will use the approach of mission LED
bulb method to promote the use of solar stoves and battery chargers in
the country.
75. To make railway travel a pleasant and satisfying experience for the
common citizen, we will launch a massive programme of railway station
modernization this year.
Naari Tu Narayani/Women
76. Swami Vivekananda in a letter to Swami Ramakrishnanda had said:
“There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of
women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing”. This
Government believes that we can make progress with greater women’s
participation.
77. In India’s growth story, particularly in the rural economy,
“grameen arth vyavastha” the role of women is a very sweet story. This
Government wishes to encourage and facilitate this role of women.
78. Gender analysis of the budget aimed at examining the budgetary
allocation through a gender lens has been in place for over a decade. I
propose to form a broad-based Committee with Government and private
stakeholders to evaluate and suggest action for moving forward.
79. There is no segment of human life where the contribution of
women is not significant. This Government firmly believes that the socioeconomic transformation that is taking place particularly in the last
decade, Indian women’s role and leadership is distinct. The recent
elections have shown record turnout of women voters at par with men.
We also have a record 78 women MPs here. This reinforces our approach
of going beyond just women-centric-policy making to building women-led
initiatives and movements.
80. This Government has supported and encouraged women
entrepreneurship through various schemes such as MUDRA, Stand UP
India and the Self Help Group (SHG) movement. In order to further
encourage women enterprise, I propose to expand the Women SHG
interest subvention programme to all districts. Furthermore, for every
verified women SHG member having a Jan Dhan Bank Account, an
overdraft of 5,000 shall be allowed. One woman in every SHG will also be
made eligible for a loan up to 1 lakh under the MUDRA Scheme.
India’s Soft Power
81. India’s soft power is appreciated in so many different ways. Some
simple examples: In the last three years on International Yoga Day, Yoga
has been practiced in large numbers in 192 countries around the world
Yoga has been practiced in large numbers. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite
bhajan “Vaishnav Jana To Tene Kahiye” was sung by the respective lead
artists in 40 countries. The annual “Bharat Ko Jaano” quiz competition is
sought after as an event to participate by not only NRIs but also several
foreigners.
82. I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar Card for Non-Resident
Indians with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for
180 days.
83. I propose to launch a Mission which will integrate our traditional
artisans and their creative products with global markets. Wherever
necessary we shall obtain patents and geographical indicators for them.
With this aim, for the first time in this August House, I declare that we will
launch a mission of linking creative industry with the economy and
wherever it requires protecting Intellectual Property rights taking it to the
National and International Market front.
84. To give further impetus to India’s growing influence and leadership
in the international community, Government decided to open Indian
Embassies and High Commissions abroad in countries where India does
not have a Resident Diplomatic Mission as yet. Accordingly, in March
2018, Government approved opening of 18 new Indian Diplomatic
Missions in Africa. Five Embassies have already been opened in Rwanda,
Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea, and Burkina Faso in the
year 2018-19. Government intends to open another four new Embassies
in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India’s
overseas presence, but also enable us to provide better and more
accessible public services, especially to the local Indian community in
these countries.
85. In line with our ancient wisdom, India has always pursued a policy
of economic cooperation with countries through bilateral and regional
coordination. Indian Development Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) provides
concessional financing for projects and contributes to infrastructure
development and capacity building in the recipient developing countries.
Mindful of our position as the sixth largest economy, we will look at
alternative development models which include private sector equity,
multilateral financing, contributions from corporates, non-residents etc.
I propose to revamp the IDEAS scheme during the current financial year.
86. The Government is developing 17 iconic Tourism Sites into world
class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites.
The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance visitor experience which would
lead to increase visits of both domestic and international tourists at these
destinations.
87. With the objective of preserving rich tribal cultural heritage, a
digital repository is developed where documents, folk songs, photos &
videos regarding their evolution, place of origin, lifestyle, architecture,
education level, traditional art, folk dances and other anthropological
details of the tribes in India are stored. The repository will further be
enriched and strengthened.
Banking and Financial Sector
88. Financial gains from cleaning of the banking system are now amply
visible. NPAs of commercial banks have reduced by over 1 lakh crore
over the last year, record recovery of over 4 lakh crore due to IBC and
other measures has been effected over the last four years, provision
coverage ratio is now at its highest in seven years, and domestic credit
growth has risen to 13.8%. Government has smoothly carried out
consolidation, reducing the number of Public Sector Banks by eight. At
the same time, as many as six Public Sector Banks have been enabled to
come out of Prompt Corrective Action framework.
89. Having addressed legacy issues, Public Sector Banks are now
proposed to be further provided 70,000 crore capital to boost credit for
a strong impetus to the economy. To further improve ease of living, they
will leverage technology, offering online personal loans and doorstep
banking, and enabling customers of one Public Sector Bank to access
services across all Public Sector Banks. In addition, Government will
initiate steps to empower accountholders to remedy the current situation
in which they do not have control over deposit of cash by others in their
accounts. Reforms will also be undertaken to strengthen governance in
Public Sector Banks.
90. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are playing an
extremely important role in sustaining consumption demand as well as
capital formation in small and medium industrial segment. NBFCs that are
fundamentally sound should continue to get funding from banks and
mutual funds without being unduly risk averse. For purchase of high-rated
pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of Rupees
one lakh crore during the current financial year, Government will provide one time six months’ partial credit guarantee to Public Sector Banks for
first loss of up to 10%. Further, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the regulator
for NBFCs. However, RBI has limited regulatory authority over NBFCs.
Appropriate proposals for strengthening the regulatory authority of RBI
over NBFCs are being placed in the Finance Bill.
91. NBFCs which do public placement of debt have to maintain a
Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR) and in addition, a special reserve as
required by RBI, has also to be maintained. To allow NBFCs to raise funds
in public issues, the requirement of creating a DRR, which is currently
applicable for only public issues as private placements are exempt, will be
done away with.
92. To bring more participants, especially NBFCs, not registered as
NBFCs-Factor, on the TReDS platform, amendment in the Factoring
Regulation Act, 2011 is necessary and steps will be taken to allow all
NBFCs to directly participate on the TReDS platform.
93. Efficient and conducive regulation of the housing sector is
extremely important in our context. The National Housing Bank (NHB),
besides being the refinancer and lender, is also regulator of the housing
finance sector. This gives a somewhat conflicting and difficult mandate to
NHB. I am proposing to return the regulation authority over the housing
finance sector from NHB to RBI. Necessary proposals have been placed in
the Finance Bill.
94. Government has announced its intention to invest 100 lakh crore
in infrastructure over the next five years. To this end, it is proposed to set
up an expert committee to study the current situation relating to longterm finance and our past experience with development finance
institutions, and recommend the structure and required flow of funds
through development finance institutions.
95. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
implements and regulates the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal
Pension Yojana through various intermediaries including, inter-alia, the
NPS Trust. Keeping in view the wider interest of the subscribers and to
maintain arm’s length relationship of the NPS Trust with PFRDA, steps will
be taken to separate the NPS Trust from PFRDA with appropriate
organizational structure.
96. To facilitate on-shoring of international insurance transactions and
to enable opening of branches by foreign reinsurers in the International Financial Services Centre, it is proposed to reduce Net Owned Fund
requirement from 5,000 crore to 1,000 crore.
97. Government has been following the policy of disinvestment in nonfinancial public sector undertakings maintaining Government stake not to
go below 51%. Government is considering, in case where the Undertaking
is still to be retained in Government control, to go below 51% to an
appropriate level on case to case basis. Government has also decided to
modify present policy of retaining 51% Government stake to retaining
51% stake inclusive of the stake of Government controlled institutions.
98. In order to improve the capital flows into the Indian economy, it is
important to align domestic corporate systems and practices with global
ones. It is also appreciated that global finance movement in equity uses
certain parameters to evaluate the stocks in which they choose to invest.
Government intends to further encourage retail participation in CPSEs
which, of late has shown very encouraging upward trend. In order to
provide additional investment space, the Government would realign its
holding in CPSEs, including Banks to permit greater availability of its
shares and to improve depth of its market.
99. Strategic disinvestment of select CPSEs would continue to remain a
priority of this Government. In view of current macro-economic
parameters, Government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic
disinvestment of Air India, but would offer more CPSEs for strategic
participation by the private sector.
100. Government is setting an enhanced target of 1,05,000 crore of
disinvestment receipts for the financial year 2019-20. The Government
will undertake strategic sale of PSUs. The Government will also continue
to do consolidation of PSUs in the non-financial space as well.
101. ETFs have proved to be an important investment opportunity for
retail investors and has turned out to be a good instrument for
Government of India’s divestment programme. To expand this further,
Government will offer an investment option in ETFs on the lines of Equity
Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS). This would also encourage long term
investment in CPSEs.
102. For bringing better public ownership of the PSUs and also bring
greater commercial and market orientation of the listed PSUs, the
Government will take all necessary steps to meet public shareholding
norms of 25% for all listed PSUs and raise the foreign shareholding limits
to maximum permissible sector limits for all PSU companies which are
part of Emerging Market Index.
103. India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally
at less than 5%. The Government would start raising a part of its gross
borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies. This will
also have beneficial impact on demand situation for the government
securities in domestic market.
104. New series of coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten
Rupees and Twenty Rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired,
were released by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 7th March, 2019. These
new coins will be made available for public use shortly.
105. In the first 50 years after Independence we emphasized on
Rights. Marking 75 years of our Independence, we should place emphasis
on our Duty towards India, without undermining Rights. Thinkers, all over
the world, have supported the argument that in performing one’s duty
protection of one’s rights is inherent. For the bright future of India, when
again in 2022, we will remember our freedom fighters, we should
dedicate ourselves to serve our nation.
PART B
106. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I begin by thanking our taxpayers who, as
responsible citizens, perform their duty by paying their taxes. It is
because of their valuable contribution that our Government is able to
work for our collective dream of inclusive and all round development of
our nation. At this juncture, I find wisdom in a line from Pura Nanooru, a
Tamil Sangam Era work by Pisirandaiyaar. The verse ,” Yannai pugundha
nilam” was sung as an advice to the King Pandian Arivudai Nambi :
“காᾼ ெந᾿ அᾠᾷᾐᾰ கவளᾱ ெகாளிேன, … … … … … … … … …
அறிᾫைட ேவᾸதᾹ ெநறியறிᾸᾐெகாளிேன,
பாிᾫதப எᾌᾰᾁΆ பிᾶடΆ நᾲசிᾹ, … … … … … … … … …
யாைன ᾗᾰக ᾗலΆ ேபால,
தாᾔΆ உᾶணாᾹ, உலகᾙΆ ெகᾌேம.”
Meaning, a few mounds of rice from paddy that is harvested from a small
piece of land would suffice for an elephant. But what if the elephant itself
enters the field and starts eating? What it eats would be far lesser than
what it would trample over !
Direct Tax
107. Mr. Speaker, Sir, due to slew of efforts taken by our Government,
the direct tax revenue has significantly increased over the past couple of
years. It has increased by over 78% from 6.38 lakh crore in Financial
Year 2013-14 to around 11.37 lakh crore in Financial Year 2018-19. It is
now growing at double digit rate every year.
108. Let me recall and reiterate this Government’s effort over the past
five years to alleviate the tax burden on small and medium incomeearners. This includes self-employed as well as small traders, salary
earners, and senior citizens. Only when their annual taxable income
exceeds 5 lakh, they are required to pay any income tax. The details of our efforts and achievements on this front during the past few years are
given in the Annexure.
109. Mr Speaker, Sir, my tax proposals will aim to stimulate growth,
incentivise affordable housing, and encourage start-ups by releasing
entrepreneurial spirits. It will also be geared towards promoting digital
economy. I aim to simplify tax administration and bring greater
transparency.
110. So far as corporate tax is concerned, we continue with phased
reduction in rates. Currently, the lower rate of 25 % is only applicable to
companies having annual turnover up to 250 Crore. I propose to widen
this to include all companies having annual turnover up to 400 crore.
This will cover 99.3% of the companies. Now only 0.7% of companies will
remain outside this rate.
Mega Investment in Sunrise and Advanced Technology Areas
111. In order to boost economic growth and Make in India, the
government will launch a scheme to invite global companies through a
transparent competitive bidding to set up mega-manufacturing plants in
sunrise and advanced technology areas such as Semi-conductor
Fabrication (FAB), Solar Photo Voltaic cells, Lithium storage batteries,
Solar electric charging infrastructure, Computer Servers, Laptops, etc.
and provide them investment linked income tax exemptions under
section 35 AD of the Income Tax Act, and other indirect tax benefits.
Electric Vehicles
112. Considering our large consumer base, we aim to leapfrog and
envision India as a global hub of manufacturing of Electric Vehicles.
Inclusion of Solar storage batteries and charging infrastructure in the
above scheme will boost our efforts. Government has already moved GST
council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. Also to
make electric vehicle affordable to consumers, our government will
provide additional income tax deduction of 1.5 lakh on the interest paid
on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles. This amounts to a benefit of
around 2.5 lakh over the loan period to the taxpayers who take loans
to purchase electric vehicle.
Start-ups
113. Start-ups in India are taking firm roots and their continued growth
needs to be encouraged. To resolve the so-called ‘angel tax’ issue, the
start-ups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide
information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny
in respect of valuations of share premiums. The issue of establishing
identity of the investor and source of his funds will be resolved by putting in place a mechanism of e-verification. With this, funds raised by
start-ups will not require any kind of scrutiny from the Income Tax
Department.
114. In addition, special administrative arrangements shall be made by
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for pending assessments of startups and redressal of their grievances. It will be ensured that no inquiry or
verification in such cases can be carried out by the Assessing Officer
without obtaining approval of his supervisory officer.
115. At present, start-ups are not required to justify fair market value
of their shares issued to certain investors including Category-I Alternative
Investment Funds (AIF). I propose to extend this benefit to Category-II
Alternative Investment Funds also. Therefore, valuation of shares issued
to these funds shall be beyond the scope of income tax scrutiny.
116. I also propose to relax some of the conditions for carry forward
and set off of losses in the case of start-ups. I also propose to extend the
period of exemption of capital gains arising from sale of residential house
for investment in start-ups up to 31.3.2021 and relax certain conditions
of this exemption.
Affordable housing
117. For realisation of the goal of ‘Housing for All’ and affordable
housing, a tax holiday has already been provided on the profits earned by
developers of affordable housing. Also, interest paid on housing loans is
allowed as a deduction to the extent of 2 lakh in respect of selfoccupied property. In order to provide a further impetus, I propose to
allow an additional deduction of up to 1,50,000/- for interest paid on
loans borrowed up to 31st March, 2020 for purchase of an affordable
house valued up to 45 lakh. Therefore, a person purchasing an
affordable house will now get an enhanced interest deduction up to 3.5
lakh. This will translate into a benefit of around 7 lakh to the middle
class home-buyers overtheir loan period of 15 years.
NBFCs
118. Non-banking financial companies play an increasingly important
role in India’s financial system. With the enhanced levels of regulation
they are subjected to by the Reserve Bank of India, there is a need to
provide greater parity in their tax treatment vis-à-vis scheduled banks.
Currently, interest on certain bad or doubtful debts made by scheduled
banks and other financial institutions is allowed to be offered to tax in
the year in which this interest is actually received. I propose to extend this facility to deposit taking as well as systemically important nondeposit taking NBFCs also.
IFSC
119. To promote the International Financial Services Centre(IFSC) in
GIFT City, series of measures have already been taken in the past by this
Government. With a view to further incentivising the IFSC, I propose to
further provide several direct tax incentives to an IFSC including 100 %
profit-linked deduction under section 80-LA in any ten-year block within a
fifteen-year period, exemption from dividend distribution tax from
current and accumulated income to companies and mutual funds,
exemptions on capital gain to Category-III AIF and interest payment on
loan taken from non-residents.
Securities Transaction Tax (STT)
120. I propose to give relief in levy of Securities Transaction Tax (STT)
by restricting it only to the difference between settlement and strike
price in case of exercise of options.
Simplification and Ease of living
121. India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking under the category of
‘paying taxes’ showed a significant jump from 172 in 2017 to 121 in the
2019. I now propose to implement series of measures that will leverage
technology to make compliance easier for the taxpayers.
Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar
122. Mr Speaker, Sir, more than 120 Crore Indians now have Aadhaar.
Therefore, for ease and convenience of tax payers, I propose to make
PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who do not have PAN
to file Income Tax returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number and
also use it wherever they are required to quote PAN.
Pre-filling of Income-tax Returns
123. Pre-filled tax returns will be made available to taxpayers which will
contain details of salary income, capital gains from securities, bank
interests, and dividends etc. and tax deductions. Information regarding
these incomes will be collected from the concerned sources such as
Banks, Stock exchanges, mutual funds, EPFO, State Registration
Departments etc. This will not only significantly reduce the time taken to
file a tax return, but will also ensure accuracy of reporting of income and
taxes.
Faceless e-assessment
124. The existing system of scrutiny assessments in the Income-tax
Department involves a high level of personal interaction between the
taxpayer and the Department, which leads to certain undesirable
practices on the part of tax officials. To eliminate such instances, and to
give shape to the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a scheme of
faceless assessment in electronic mode involving no human interface is
being launched this year in a phased manner. To start with, such eassessments shall be carried out in cases requiring verification of certain
specified transactions or discrepancies.
125. Cases selected for scrutiny shall be allocated to assessment units
in a random manner and notices shall be issued electronically by a
Central Cell, without disclosing the name, designation or location of the
Assessing Officer. The Central Cell shall be the single point of contact
between the taxpayer and the Department. This new scheme of
assessment will represent a paradigm shift in the functioning of the
Income Tax Department.
Digital Payments
126. Mr. Speaker, Sir, our Government has taken a number of
initiatives in the recent past for the promotion of digital payments and
less cash economy. To promote digital payments further, I propose to
take a slew of measures. To discourage the practice of making business
payments in cash, I propose to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal
exceeding 1 crore in a year from a bank account. Further, there are
low-cost digital modes of payment such as BHIM UPI, UPI-QR Code,
Aadhaar Pay, certain Debit cards, NEFT, RTGS etc. which can be used to
promote less cash economy. I, therefore, propose that the business
establishments with annual turnover more than 50 crore shall offer
such low cost digital modes of payment to their customers and no
charges or Merchant Discount Rate shall be imposed on customers as
well as merchants. RBI and Banks will absorb these costs from the savings
that will accrue to them on account of handling less cash as people move to these digital modes of payment. Necessary amendments are being
made in the Income Tax Act and the Payments and Settlement Systems
Act, 2007 to give effect to these provisions.
Revenue Mobilization
127. Mr Speaker Sir, as I have stated earlier, we have taken several
measures in the past to alleviate the tax burden on small and medium
income-earners as those having annual income up to 5 lakh are not
required to pay any income-tax. We are thankful to the taxpayers who
play a major role in nation building by paying their taxes. However, in
view of rising income levels, those in the highest income brackets, need
to contribute more to the Nation’s development. I, therefore, propose to
enhance surcharge on individuals having taxable income from 2 crore
to 5 crore and 5 crore and above so that effective tax rates for these
two categories will increase by around 3 % and 7 % respectively.
Other measures
128. I also propose to simplify the tax law to reduce genuine hardships
being caused to taxpayers which include enhancing threshold of tax for
launching prosecution for non-filing of returns and exempting
appropriate class of persons from the anti-abuse provisions of section
50CA and section 56 of the Income Tax Act.
Indirect Taxes
129. Now coming to Indirect Tax, we are aware that the landscape has
changed significantly with implementation of GST. In every sense, this
has been a monumental reform. Centre and States coming together and
agreeing to pool in their sovereign power of taxation for common good
of the country was unprecedented. 17 taxes and 13 cesses became one
tax. Multitude of rates instantly became four. Almost all commodities
saw rate reduction. Tens of returns were replaced by one. Taxpayer’s
interface with tax departments got reduced. Border checks got
eliminated. Goods started moving freely across states, which saved time
and energy. A truck started doing two trips in the same time in which it
was doing one. Thus, dream of one nation, one tax, one market was
realised. The GST Council deserves all the credit for this.
130. In the initial phase GST witnessed certain teething problems. This
was natural considering the scale of the reform. However, the Council,
Centre and States proactively worked to resolve these issues. GST rates
have also been reduced significantly, where relief of about 92,000 crore
per year has been given. We should not lose sight of this fact while
judging the performance of GST. The details are given in the annexure.
131. We are further simplifying the GST processes. A simplified single
monthly return is being rolled out. Taxpayer having annual turnover of
less than 5 crore shall file quarterly return. Free accounting software
for return preparation has been made available to small businesses. A
fully automated GST refund module shall be implemented. Multiple tax
ledgers for a taxpayer shall be replaced by one.
132. It is also proposed to move to an electronic invoice system
wherein invoice details will be captured in a central system at the time of
issuance. This will eventually be used to prefill the taxpayer’s returns.
There will be no need for a separate e-way bill. Its roll out would begin
from January, 2020. Electronic invoice system will significantly reduce
the compliance burden.
133. On the Customs side my proposals are driven with the objectives
of securing our borders, achieving higher domestic value addition
through make in India, reducing import dependence, protection to MSME
sector, promoting clean energy, curbing non-essential imports, and
correcting inversions.
134. Defence has an immediate requirement of modernisation and
upgradation. This is a national priority. For this purpose, import of
defence equipment that are not being manufactured in India are being
exempted from the basic customs duty.
135. Make in India is a cherished goal. In order to provide domestic
industry a level playing field, basic customs duty is being increased on
items such as cashew kernels, PVC, Vinyl flooring, tiles, metal fittings,
mountings for furniture, auto parts, certain kinds of synthetic rubbers,
marble slabs, optical fibre cable, CCTV camera, IP camera, digital and
network video recorders etc. Also, exemptions from custom duty on
certain electronic items which are now being manufactured in India are
being withdrawn. Further, end use based exemptions on palm stearin,
fatty oils, and exemptions to various kinds of papers are also being
withdrawn. To encourage domestic publishing and printing industry, 5 %
custom duty is being imposed on imported books.
136. To further promote domestic manufacturing, customs duty
reductions are being proposed on certain raw materials and capital
goods. These include certain inputs of CRGO sheets, amorphous alloy
ribbon, ethylene di-chloride, propylene oxide, cobalt matte, naphtha,
wool fibres, inputs for manufacture of artificial kidney and disposable
sterilised dialyser, and fuels for nuclear power plants. To further
incentivise e-mobility, customs duty is being exempted on certain parts
of electric vehicles. Customs duty is also being exempted on capital goods
required for manufacture of specified electronic goods.
137. Export duty is being rationalised on raw and semi-finished leather
to provide relief to this sector.
138. Crude prices have softened from their highs. This gives me a room
to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel. I propose to increase
Special Additional Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess each by
one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel. It is also proposed to increase
custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10% to 12.5%.
139. Tobacco products and crude attract National Calamity and
Contingent duty. In certain cases this levy has been contested on the
ground that there is no basic excise duty on these items. To address this
issue, a nominal basic excise duty is being imposed.
140. I am also proposing few amendments to the Customs Act. Recent
trends reveal that certain bogus entities are resorting to unfair practices
to avail undue concessions and export incentives. While we have
intensified our efforts against such nefarious activities, provisions are
being incorporated in the Act for enhanced penalty and prosecution for
such offences. Further, misuse of duty free scrips and drawback facility
involving more than fifty lakh rupees will be a cognizable and nonbailable offence.
141. GST has just completed two years. An area that concerns me is
that we have huge pending litigations from pre-GST regime. More than
3.75 lakh crore is blocked in litigations in service tax and excise. There is a
need to unload this baggage and allow business to move on. I, therefore,
propose, a Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme that will allow quick
closure of these litigations. I would urge the trade and business to avail
this opportunity and be free from legacy litigations.
142. The details of my tax proposals are given in the Annexure.
143. Mr. Speaker Sir, with these words I commend the Budget to this
august House.
Direct Tax Proposals:
Widening and deepening of tax base
Deduction of tax by certain individuals or HUF: Presently, there is
no requirement for an individual or HUF to deduct tax at source
on payments made to a resident contractor or professional when
it is for personal use, or if the individual or HUF is not subjected to
audit for his business or profession. It is proposed to insert a new
provision making it obligatory for such individual or HUF to deduct
tax at source at the rate of five per cent. if the annual payment
made to a contractor or professional exceeds Rs. 50 lakh. It is also
proposed that a person deducting tax under this section shall be
able to deposit TDS on the basis of the Permanent Account
Number (PAN) only. It is also proposed to enable filing of
application for issue of certificate for nil or lower rate of TDS.
1.2 Consideration for TDS on immovable property: It is proposed to
provide that for the purpose of tax deduction at source from
payment made for acquisition of immovable property,
consideration shall include other charges in the nature of club
membership fee, car parking fee, electricity and water facility fee,
maintenance fee, advance fee or any other charges of similar
nature which are incidental to the purchase of immovable
property.
1.3 Gifts made to non-residents: Presently, gifts made by a resident to
another resident are liable for income tax subject to some
exemptions. It is proposed to provide that gift of any sum of
money, or property situated in India, by a person resident in India
to a person outside India (not being a gift otherwise exempt), on or
after 5th day of July 2019, shall be deemed to accrue or arise in
India.
1.4 Compulsory filing of return: It is proposed to make return filing
compulsory for persons, who have deposited more than Rs. 1 crore
in a current account in a year, or who have expended more than Rs.
2 lakh on foreign travel or more than Rs. 1 lakh on electricity
consumption in a year or who fulfils the prescribed conditions, in
order to ensure that persons who enter into high value transactions
also furnish return of income. It is also proposed to provide that a
person whose income becomes lower than maximum amount not
chargeable to tax due to claim of rollover benefit of capital gains
shall also be required to furnish the return.
1.5 Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar: It is proposed to provide
interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar to enable a person who
does not have PAN but has Aadhaar to use Aadhaar in place of PAN
under the Act. The Income Tax Department shall allot PAN to such
person on the basis of Aadhaar after obtaining demographic data
from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is also
proposed to provide that a person who has already linked his
Aadhaar with his PAN may at his option use Aadhaar in place of
PAN under the Act.
1.6 Quoting of PAN/Aadhaar: In order to track high value transactions,
it is proposed to provide that the quoting and authentication of
PAN/Aadhaar shall be mandatory for certain prescribed
transactions. It is also proposed to provide that the person
receiving relevant documents shall ensure correct quoting and
authentication of PAN/Aadhaar for the prescribed transactions. To
ensure compliance of these provisions it is also proposed to amend
the relevant penalty provisions.
1.7 Consequences of not linking Aadhaar with PAN: Presently, the Act
provides for making PAN invalid if it is not linked with Aadhaar
within a notified date. In order to protect past transactions carried
out through such PAN, it is proposed to provide that if a person
fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the PAN allotted to such
person shall be made inoperative in the prescribed manner after
the date notified for the said linking.
1.8 Widening the scope of SFT: In order to obtain more information to
enable pre-filling of returns of income, it is proposed to widen the
scope of furnishing of statement of financial transactions (SFT) by
mandating furnishing of statement by the prescribed persons other
than those who are currently furnishing the same. It is also
proposed to remove the current threshold of Rs. 50,000 for
application of the provisions requiring furnishing of information, in
order to ensure pre-filling of smaller amounts of transactions also.
Further, for ensuring the accuracy of the information furnished, a
suitable amendment to the relevant penalty provisions is also
proposed.
2. Measures for promoting less cash economy
2.1 Payment by other electronic modes: There are various provisions in
the Act which prohibit cash transactions and allow or encourage
payment or receipt only through account payee cheque, account
payee draft or electronic clearing system through a bank account.
To promote other electronic modes of payment, it is proposed to
amend these provisions to also allow payment or receipt through
other prescribed electronic modes.
2.2 TDS on cash withdrawal from banks: In order to discourage large
amount of cash withdrawal from bank accounts, it is proposed to
provide for tax deduction at source at the rate of 2% on cash
withdrawal by a person in excess of Rs. 1 crore in a year from his
bank account. Some business models, where large cash withdrawal
is a necessity, are proposed to be exempted. It is also proposed that
the Central Government may notify the persons to whom these
provisions shall not be applicable in consultation with the Reserve
Bank of India.
2.3 Facilities for low-cost electronic payments: For ensuring that
business enterprises provide facility for making payment through
low-cost electronic mode, it is proposed to insert a new section so
as to provide that a business enterprise whose annual turnover
exceeds Rs. 50 crore shall provide facility for prescribed low cost
electronic modes of payment. For ensuring compliance, a suitable
penalty provision is also proposed to be inserted in the Act.
3. Tax Incentives
3.1 International Financial Services Centre (IFSC):In order to promote
the development of world class financial infrastructure in India,
some tax concessions have already been provided in respect of
businesses carried on from an IFSC. To further promote such
developments and bring the IFSC at par with similar IFSCs in other
countries, following additional tax benefits are proposed:
(i) Currently, a unit in the IFSC is allowed deduction of 100% of
profits for first five consecutive years and 50% for next five
consecutive years from the year of commencement. It is
proposed to provide for 100% deduction for 10 consecutive
years and also to provide that the unit may claim the said
deduction, at its option, for any 10 consecutive years out of
15 years from the year of commencement.
(ii) It is proposed to provide tax exemptions for interest received
by a non-resident in respect of monies lent to a unit located
in IFSC.
(iii) A non-resident is currently not required to pay capital gains
tax on the transfer of specified securities made on a
recognised stock exchange in the IFSC. This benefit is
proposed to be extended to a Category-III Alternative
Investment Fund (AIF) in IFSC of which all the unit holders are
non-residents, subject to certain other conditions.
(iv) It is also proposed to notify other securities which shall be
eligible for capital gains exemptions if traded on a recognised
stock exchange in IFSC by a specified person.
(v) Presently, dividend distribution tax (DDT) is not levied on the
distribution of dividend by a company located in IFSC if the
same is distributed out of current income. It is proposed to
extend this benefit of exemption to distribution out of
accumulated profit which has been accumulated by the unit
after 1st April, 2017 from operations in IFSC.
(vi) In order to facilitate setting up of mutual funds in the IFSC, it
is proposed that there would be no additional tax on
distribution of any amount, on or after 1st September, 2019,
by a specified Mutual Fund out of its income derived from
transactions made on a recognised stock exchange located in
any IFSC.
(vii) It is proposed to allow deduction under section 80LA to a
non-resident for the purpose of computing tax liability in
respect of income of the nature of interest, dividend etc.
referred to in section 115A.
3.2 Incentives to certain Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs):
Presently, interest income on bad or doubtful debts made by NBFCs
is charged to tax on accrual basis. However, in cases of scheduled
banks, public financial institutions, state financial corporations,
state industrial investment corporations, cooperative banks and
certain public companies like housing finance companies, interest
on bad or doubtful debts is charged to tax on receipt basis. To
provide a level playing field, it is proposed that interest on bad or
doubtful debts in the case of deposit-taking NBFC and systemically
important non deposit-taking NBFC shall be charged to tax on
receipt basis. It is also proposed to provide that deduction of such
interest shall be allowed to the payer on actual payment.
3.3 Incentives for start-ups: The condition for carry forward and set off
of losses in cases of eligible start-ups is proposed to be relaxed
enabling them to carry forward their losses on satisfaction of any
one of the two conditions, i.e. continuity of 51%
shareholding/voting power or continuity of 100% of original
shareholders. Further, the provision which allows exemption of
capital gains from sale of residential property on investment of net
consideration in equity shares of eligible start-up shall be extended
by 2 years. Thus the benefit shall be available for sale of residential
property on or before 31st March, 2021. The condition of minimum
holding of 50% of share capital or voting rights in the start-up is
proposed to be relaxed to 25%. The condition restricting transfer of
new asset being computer or computer software is also proposed
to be relaxed from the current 5 years to 3 years.
3.4 Incentives for resolution of distressed companies: In order to
encourage resolution for companies whose board of directors have
been suspended by National Company law Tribunal (NCLT) and new
Directors have been appointed by NCLT on the recommendation of
the Central Government, it is proposed that the conditions of
continuity of shareholding for carry forward and set off of losses
shall not apply to such companies. It is also proposed to provide
that for the purposes of computation of Minimum Alternate Tax
(MAT) liability of such companies, the aggregate of brought forward
losses and unabsorbed depreciation shall also be allowed as
deduction.
3.5 Exemption from deeming of fair market value of shares: In order to
facilitate resolution through the approved schemes, where the
parties to the transactions do not have control over the
determination of price, it is proposed to empower the Board to
prescribe transactions for which the provisions relating to deeming
of fair market value of shares shall not be applied for computation
of capital gains and deemed gift under section 50CA and section
56(2)(x).
3.6 Incentive in respect of Rupee-denominated Bond (RDB): In order to
contain the current account deficit and augment the foreign
exchange inflow, the Government had issued a press release on
17th September, 2018 exempting interest income of non-resident
from RDB issued by a company or a business trust, outside India,
during the period 17th September, 2018 to 31st March, 2019. It is
proposed to incorporate this tax incentive in the Income-tax Act.
3.7 Incentives to encourage offshore funds: In 2015, the Government
had enacted a specific concessional regime to facilitate location of
fund managers of offshore funds in India. This was subjected to
some conditions. Two of these conditions, relating to the
remuneration of fund manager and the time limit for building up of
corpus, are proposed to be rationalised so as to facilitate setting up
of fund management activity in India with respect to such offshore
funds.
3.8 Incentives to Category-II AIF: Presently, the investment made by
Category-I AIF is exempted from the applicability of the provisions
of section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act. It is proposed to extend
this exemption to Category-II AIF as well.
3.9 Incentive to purchase electric vehicle: In order to incentivise
purchase of electric vehicle by an individual, it is proposed to
provide deduction of an amount uptoRs. 1,50,000 for interest paid
on loan taken for purchase of electric vehicle. The loan is required
to be taken on or before 31st March, 2023.
4. Incentives for real estate
4.1 Deduction of interest for affordable housing: In order to incentivise
purchase of affordable house, it is proposed to provide a deduction
upto Rs. 1,50,000 for interest paid on loan taken for purchase of
residential house having value upto Rs. 45 lakh. This shall be in
addition to the existing interest deduction of Rs. 2 lakh.
4.2 Alignment of definition of affordable housing with GST Acts: In
order to align the definition of affordable housing in the Income-tax
Act with the GST Acts, it is proposed to increase the limit of carpet
area from 30 square meters to 60 square meters in Metropolitan
regions and from 60 square meters to 90 square meters in nonmetropolitan regions. It is also proposed to provide the limit oncost of the house at Rs. 45 lakh in line with the definition in the GST
Acts.
5. Incentives to National Pension System (NPS) subscribers
In order to give effect to the cabinet decision already taken to
incentivise NPS, it is proposed to,-
(i) increase the limit of exemption from current 40% to 60% of
payment on final withdrawal from NPS;
(ii) allow deduction for employer’s contribution upto 14% of
salary from current 10%, in case of Central Government
employee;
(iii) allow deduction under section 80C for contribution made to
Tier II NPS account by Central Government employees.
6. Preventing tax abuse
6.1 In order to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend
Distribution Tax (DDT) through buy back of shares by listed
companies, it is proposed to provide that listed companies shall
also be liable to pay additional tax at 20% in case of buy back of
share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies.
6.2 In order to ensure that a trust or institution complies with local
laws that are material for the purposes of achieving its objects, it is
proposed to provide for cancellation of registration of the trust or
institution under the Act for violation of such provision of any other
law, where an order holding that such violation has occurred is
either not contested or has become final. It is proposed to provide
that at the time of registration it shall also be examined whether
there has been any such violation by the trust or institution seeking
registration.
7. Rationalisation measures
7.1) It is proposed to relax the definition of ‘demerger’ to allow the
resulting company to record the value of the property and liabilities
at a value different from the book value in compliance with the
Indian Accounting Standards.
7.2) It is proposed to provide that where there is a failure to deduct tax
at source on payments made to a non-resident and such nonresident has filed its tax return, paid taxes on such income and has
furnished a prescribed certificate from an accountant, the deductor
shall not be held as assessee in default. It is also proposed to
provide that in such cases, there would not be any corresponding
disallowance of expenditure in the hand of deductor.
7.3) It is proposed to clarify that once an Advance Pricing Agreement
(APA) has been signed and modified return is filed by the assessee,
the Assessing Officer needs to only modify the total income in
accordance with the APA.
7.4) It is proposed to simplify the provisions of secondary adjustment (in
case of transfer pricing) by providing that instead of interest
payment every year, the assessee shall have option of a one-time
payment of tax of specified amount.
7.5) It is proposed to clarify that master file needs to be filed even when
there is no international transaction and that the Assessing Officer
and Commissioner (Appeals) do not have power to call for master
file from the assessee.
7.6) It is proposed to provide that concessional rate of short term
capital gains tax shall also apply to fund of funds set up for
disinvestment of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), to which
concessional rate of long term capital gains tax has already been
extended.
7.7) It is proposed to allow pass through of losses in cases of Category I
and II AIF similar to pass through of income which is allowed at
present.
7.8) It is proposed to provide that relief for taxes paid in respect of
arrears or advance of salary etc. shall be taken into consideration
while calculating the amount of self-assessment tax and for
computing of interest payable by the assessee.
7.9) It is proposed to provide that tax shall be withheld on taxable
payout of life insurance companies on net basis at 5%, instead of
1% on gross as at present.
7.10) It is proposed to provide for determination and computation of
under-reported income for penalty purposes in a case where return
is furnished for the first time under section 148 of the Act.
7.11) It is proposed to amend the prosecution provision for non-filing of
return of income so as to provide reference of self-assessment tax
paid before the expiry of the assessment year, and tax collected at
source, in the said provision and to increase the threshold of tax
payable from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000, for proceeding against a
person.
7.12) To enable fulfilment of our treaty obligations for providing
assistance in collection of taxes, it is proposed to provide for
recovery of tax in cases where details of property of a specified
person is not available but the said person is a resident in India.
Correspondingly, India will also be able to request similar assistance
from other countries.
7.13) It is proposed to provide that every claim for refund under Chapter
XIX of the Act shall be made by furnishing return in accordance with
the provisions of section 139 of the Act.
7.14) It is proposed to provide for mechanism for taxation upon violation
of conditions, subject to which exemption from applicability of the
provisions of section 56(2)(viib) of the Act has been granted to
notified persons.
7.15) It is proposed to amend section 56(2)(viii) of the Act consequent to
the substitution of section 145A vide Finance Act, 2018.
7.16) Rule 68B of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Act, 1961
relating to time limit for sale of attached immovable property is
proposed to be amended so as to extend the period of limitation
from three years to seven years. It is also proposed to empower the
Board to extend this period by further period of three years in
appropriate cases.
7.17) To prevent fraud, it is proposed to provide for extra time for
passing an order under section 201 of the Act for treating a person
as assessee in default, when correction statement is filed.
7.18) It is proposed to enable e-filing of statement in respect of
transactions from which tax has not been deducted and also to
increase the limit of interest payment in consequence to the
amendment made in section 194A.
7.19) It is proposed to provide for rationalisation of the definition of
“accounting year” for alternate reporting entity which is required to
file Country-by-Country report.
7.20) It is proposed to provide for online filing of application by a person
making a payment to a non-resident seeking determination of tax
to be deducted at source.
7.21) The provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income
and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 are proposed to be
amended to redefine the term “assessee”, so that it may be
clarified that the residential status of the assessee, in the previous
year in which the income is earned or the asset is acquired, shall be
the determinative factor for charging under the said Act. A
clarificatory amendment is also proposed in section 10 of the said
Act in respect of reassessment. It is also proposed to provide that
the Commissioner (Appeals) shall have the power to enhance a
penalty and the Joint Commissioner may issue direction to the
assessing officer.
7.22) Section 187 and 191 of the Finance Act, 2016 are proposed to be
amended to enable payment of unpaid dues with interest and
refund of excess amount paid under the Income Declaration
Scheme, 2016.
7.23) Section 99 of the Finance (No.2) Act, 2004, is proposed to be
amended to provide that value of taxable securities transaction in
respect of sale of an option in securities, where option is exercised,
shall be the difference between the settlement price and the strike
price.
7.24) It is proposed to extend the tax exemption available to the Special
Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) for a further period
of two years till 31st March, 2021.
Recent Direct Tax Initiatives:
1. Growth in direct tax collections and number of taxpayers: Direct
tax revenue has increased significantly over the past couple of years
due to the efforts taken by the Government.
1.1 From Rs. 6.38 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to around Rs. 11.37 lakh
crore in FY 2018-19, the growth in direct tax collections is more
than 78%. It is now growing at double digit rates every year. The
details of annual direct tax collections over the period 2013-14 to
2018-19 are given in the table below.
Moreover, due to various initiatives and taxpayer outreach
programmes undertaken by the Government, the number of
taxpayers has also increased by approximately 48% over the period
2013-14 to 2017-18, from 5.71 crore taxpayers to 8.44 crore
taxpayers. The details of the number of taxpayers over the period
2013-14 to 2017-18 are given in the table below.
*A taxpayer is a person who either has filed a return of income or in
whose case tax has been deducted but the person has not filed
return of income.
Some of the major direct tax policy initiatives taken by the Government are discussed below.
2. Moderation of tax rates: It is an ongoing endeavour of the
Government to moderate the tax rate in order to reduce the tax
burden and increase compliance. In this direction, following major
steps have been taken:
(i) 100% tax rebate was provided to individuals having taxable
income up to Rs. 5 lakh. Thus, no income-tax is payable by an
individual having taxable income up to Rs. 5 lakh.
(ii) The tax rate for corporate assessees was gradually reduced to
25% and currently, only large corporates (with turnover above
Rs. 250 crore) are required to pay tax at the rate of 30%.
Moreover, even a large new manufacturing company having
turnover above Rs. 250 crore is taxed at 25%.
(iii) Basic exemption limit was increased from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5
lakh.
(iv) Exemption limit for senior citizens was increased from Rs. 2.5
lakhs to Rs. 3 lakh.
(v) Tax rate for the slab Rs. 2.5 to 5 lakh was reduced from 10% to
5%.
(vi) Standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 was introduced for salaried
taxpayers and pensioners and was further increased to Rs.
50,000.
(vii) Levy of wealth tax was abolished.
3. Benefits to middle class and senior citizen taxpayers: With a view to
increase savings and promote healthcare among individuals
including senior citizens, several measures have been taken by this
Government. Some of them are as under:
(i) Deduction limit for savings under section 80C was increased
from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh.
(ii) The deduction limit for medical insurance was increased from
Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. For senior citizens, the deduction limit
was increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000.
(iii) Deduction limit for individuals with disability was increased by
Rs. 25,000.
(iv) Deduction of Rs. 50,000 was provided on interest income from
deposits for senior citizens.
(v) Deduction limit for senior citizens for medical expenditure for
critical illnesses was increased from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.
4. Ease of compliance for small businesses: Small businesses
constitute the backbone of our economy. In order to reduce the
compliance burden of small businesses and professionals, following
measures have been taken by this Government:
(i) Threshold for presumptive taxation of businesses was raised
from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore.
(ii) For maintenance of books of accounts by individuals and HUFs,
(a) income threshold was raised from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 2.5
lakh; and (b) turnover threshold was raised from Rs. 10 Lakh to Rs. 25
Lakh.
(iii) Presumptive taxation was introduced for professionals having
receipts up to Rs. 50 lakh.
5. Measures to incentivise affordable housing and real estate: Housing
has been an area of concern for middle and lower-middle class.
Further, real estate sector plays a significant role in generating
employment in the economy. Considering the importance of
housing sector, this Government has taken the following measures
to promote this sector:
(i) Deduction of interest on loan taken to purchase selfoccupied house property was increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to
Rs. 2 lakh.
(ii) 100% deduction was provided for the income of affordable
housing projects.
(iii) The base year for computation of long term capital gains
was shifted from 1981 to 2001.
(iv) Holding period for long-term gain on immovable property
was reduced from 36 months to 24 months.
(v) Safe harbour of 5% on stamp duty value was provided for
the purpose of computation of capital gains on immovable
property.
6. Measures to promote growth and employment generation: Tax
policy plays an important role in promoting the growth and
creation of employment. A number of measures have been taken
by this Government in this direction, some of which are as under:
(i) Profit-linked deduction was introduced for start-ups.
(ii) The scope of investment-linked deduction was broadened by
including certain new sectors, including infrastructure, which
are critical to growth.
(iii) Investment allowance and higher additional depreciation was
provided for undertakings set up in backward regions of states
of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal.
(iv) Incentive for employment generation was broadened and the
conditions for eligibility to claim the incentive were relaxed.
(v) Benefit was provided for computation of MAT liability and carry
forward of loss for companies under Insolvency and Bankruptcy
Code (IBC).
(v) Safe Harbour provisions were further liberalised to align with
industry standards.
(vi) Scope of domestic transfer pricing provisions was restricted
only for transactions between enterprises having profit-linked
deductions.
(vii) Pass through status was provided to Category I & II Alternative
Investment Funds (AIFs).
(viii) The time period for carry forward of MAT credit was increased
from 10 to 15 years.
7. Measures to curb black money and promote a less-cash economy:
Black money eats into the vitals of our economy. It is the conviction
of the Government that elimination of poverty and inequity in our
society cannot be achieved unless the problem of generation and
concealment of black money is dealt with forcefully and effectively.
7.1 To this end, the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and
Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 was introduced to address
the problem of concealed foreign assets. To target domestic black
money, the Benami law was comprehensively amended to enable
confiscation of benami property and provide for prosecution, thus
blocking a major avenue for generation and holding of black money
in the form of Benami property, especially in real estate.
7.2 One of the most effective ways to deal with the generation of black
money is to reduce the level of cash transactions in the economy. In
furtherance of this objective of ushering in a less cash economy, the
government took a slew of measures, the major ones being as
under:
(i) Acceptance of cash payment of Rs. 20,000 or more for
immovable property transaction was prohibited.
(ii) Cash transaction limit for business transactions was reduced.
(iii) The threshold for cash donation to charitable trusts was
reduced from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2,000.
(iv) Threshold of Rs. 2,000 was introduced for acceptance of cash
donation by political parties.
(v) Profit rate for non-cash transactions in presumptive regime for
businesses was reduced from 8% to 6%.
(vi) Any cash transaction of Rs. 2,00,000 or more was prohibited.