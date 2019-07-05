Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2019 speech: Breaking the tradition of briefcase budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden Budget in Lok Sabha as the finance minister of the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden Budget in Lok Sabha as the finance minister of the country. Here is the full text of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2019 speech:

Mr. Speaker Sir,

I rise to present the Budget for the year 2019-20.

PART A

2. The recent election which brought us to this august House today,

was charged with brimming hope and desire for a bright and stable New

India. Like never before, India celebrated its democracy by coming out to

vote in large numbers, like never before. Voter turnout was the highest at

67.9%. Every section – young, old, first time voters, voters since the first

General Election, women – all turned up to stamp their approval of a

performing Government. Through their unambiguous and firm mandate

they have reaffirmed “putting the nation first”. The people of India have

validated the two goals for our country’s future: that of national society

and economic growth.

3. The first term of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi-led-NDA-Government

stood out as a performing Government, a Government whose signature

was in the last mile delivery. Between 2014-19, we provided a rejuvenated

Centre-State dynamic, cooperative federalism, GST Council, and a strident

commitment to fiscal discipline. We had set the ball rolling for a New

India, planned and assisted by the NITI Aayog, a broad based think tank.

We have showed by our deeds that the principle “Reform, Perform,

Transform” can succeed.

4. On many programmes and initiatives we had worked on

unprecedented scale. Average amount spent on food security per year

approximately doubled during 2014-19 compared to the preceding five years. Number of patents issued more than trebled in 2017-18 as against

the number of patents issued in 2014. Our last mile delivery stood out and

the unknown citizen in every nook and corner of our country felt the

difference. Our objective was, and continues to be, Mazboot Desh Ke Liye Mazboot Log.

5. Mega programmes and services which we initiated and delivered

during those 5 years will now be further accelerated. We shall further

simplify procedures, incentivize performance, reduce red-tape and make

the best use of technology just as we did earlier. I am confident we will

achieve our goals. Chankaya Niti Sutra too says: “Karya purusha karena

lakshyam sampadyate.” Meaning “with determined human efforts, the

task will surely be completed.” An Urdu couplet reads: Yekin hai to koi raasta nikal ta hai, hawa ki oot bhi lekar chirag jalataa hai.

Vision for the decade

6. Our economy was at approximately US$ 1.85 trillion when we

formed the Government in 2014. Within 5 years it has reached US$ 2.7

trillion. Hence, it is well within our capacity to reach the US$ 5 trillion in

the next few years. In the interim Budget of 2019-20 presented in

February 2019, we gave ourselves a Vision for the Decade. I flag here the

ten points of our Vision laid before us:

a. Building physical and social infrastructure;

b. Digital India reaching every sector of the economy;

c. Pollution free India with green Mother Earth and Blue Skies;

d. Make in India with particular emphasis on MSMEs, Start-ups,

defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and

batteries, and medical devices;

e. Water, water management, clean Rivers;

f. Blue Economy;

g. Space programmes, Gaganyan, Chandrayan and Satellite

programmes;

h. Self-sufficiency and export of food-grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits

and vegetables;

i. Healthy society – Ayushman Bharat, well-nourished women &

children. Safety of citizens;

j. Team India with Jan Bhagidari. Minimum Government Maximum

Governance.

7. With this Vision set before us and with the mandate given by its

people, we are determined to take India to that height that it richly

deserves. I strongly believe that with the clear headed leadership of

Hon’ble Prime Minister we can achieve our goal.

5 Trillion Dollar Economy

8. The Indian economy will grow to become a 3 trillion dollar

economyin the current year. It is now the sixth largest in the world. Five

years ago, it was at the 11th position. In Purchasing Power Parity terms,

we are in fact, the 3rd largest economy already, only next to China and the

USA.

9. To attain this and more we need to continue undertaking many

structural reforms. In the last five years, we saw many big reforms in

particular, in indirect taxation, bankruptcy and real estate. While these

reforms were happening here in the Parliament, the common man’s life

was being changed through MUDRA loans to help him do his business, and

through several programmes it was being ensured that his/her kitchen

had become smokeless, his/her house got electricity connection and

women’s dignity was respected with the provision of toilets in homes. The

common man was served even as major transformational reforms were

being rolled out. And for this to continue we need to invest heavily in

infrastructure, in digital economy and on job creation in small and

medium firms.

10. Respected Speaker Sir, it took over 55 years for the Indian

economy to reach 1 trillion dollar but when the country and her people’s

hearts are filled with aasha, vishwas and aakansha that is, when hearts are

filled with hope, trust and aspirations, we, in 5 years, added 1 trillion

dollar. Today we are nearing a 3 trillion dollar level. So when we aspire to

reach a 5 trillion dollar level, many wonder if it is possible. If we can

appreciate our citizens’ “purusharth” or their “goals of human pursuit”

filled with their inherent desire to progress led by the dedicated

leadership present in this House, the target is eminently achievable.

11. All of India’s private sector industries – small, medium or large –

have played a substantial role in growing our economy. I recall the words

of an eminent industry leader, who said that his company’s growth has

always aligned itself with India’s growth, before and post-independence.

So if before-independence, India Inc. understood ‘Swadeshi’, today they

understand ‘Make in India’. We do not look down upon legitimate profitearning. Gone are the days of policy paralysis and license-quota-control regimes. India Inc. are India’s job-creators. They are the nation’s wealthcreators. Together, with mutual trust, we can gain, catalyze fast and attain

sustained national growth. I wish to propose a number of initiatives as

part of a framework for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of domestic and

foreign investments.

12. Connectivity is the lifeblood of an economy. The Government has

given a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan

Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight

corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN

Schemes. While the industrial corridors would improve infrastructure

availability for greater industrial investment in the catchment regions, the

dedicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of our railway

network benefitting the common man. The ambitious programme of

Bharatmala would help develop national road corridors and highways,

while Sagarmala would enhance port connectivity, modernization and

port-linked industrialization. If Sagarmala is aimed at improving the

infrastructure for external trade, equally it is the poor man’s transport

too. Waterways are proven as a cheap mode of transport. The Jal Marg

Vikas project for capacity augmentation of navigation on National

Waterways is aimed at smoothening internal trade carried through inland

water transport. These initiatives will improve logistics tremendously,

reducing the cost of transportation and increasing the competitiveness of

domestically produced goods.

13. The UDAN Scheme is providing air connectivity to smaller cities

and enabling the common citizens of our country to avail air travel. All

these programmes are also helping bridge the rural-urban divide.

14. As the world’s third largest domestic aviation market, the time is

ripe for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities from

Indian shores. This is critical to the development of a self-reliant aviation

industry, creating aspirational jobs in aviation finance, besides leveraging

the business opportunities available in India’s financial Special Economic

Zones (SEZs), namely, International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Government will implement the essential elements of the regulatory

roadmap for making India a hub for such activities.

15. For providing an enabling ecosystem for growth in India of

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry, it is proposed to

leverage India’s engineering advantage and potential to achieve selfreliance in this vital aviation segment. Government will adopt suitable policy interventions to create a congenial atmosphere for the development of MRO in the country.

16. The New Metro Rail Projects for a total route length of 300

kilometers have been approved during 2018-19. Also, during 2019, about

210 kms metro lines have been operationalized. With this, 657 kms of

Metro Rail network has become operational across the country.

17. India’s first indigenously developed payment ecosystem for

transport, based on National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards,

was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in March, 2019. This will enable

people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services

and toll tax, across the country. This inter-operable transport card runs on

RuPay card and would allow the holders to pay for their bus travel, toll

taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

18. Phase-II of FAME Scheme, following approval of the Cabinet with

an outlay of 10,000 crore for a period of 3 years, has commenced from

1st April, 2019. The main objective of the Scheme is to encourage faster

adoption of Electric vehicles by way of offering upfront incentive on

purchase of Electric vehicles and also by establishing the necessary

charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Only advanced battery and

registered e-vehicles will be incentivized under the Scheme with greater

emphasis on providing affordable & environment friendly public

transportation options for the common man.

19. The Government will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of

National Highway Programme to ensure that the National Highway Grid of

desirable length and capacity is created using financeable model. After

completing the Phase 1 of Bharatmala, in the second Phase, States will be

helped to develop State road networks.

20. We need to develop our inland waterways to shift a significant

portion of inland cargo movement from road and rail. This Government

envisions using the rivers for cargo transportation, which will also help to

decongest roads and railways. As part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project for

enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga, a multi modal terminal at

Varanasi has become functional in November 2018 and two more such

terminals at Sahibganj and Haldia and a navigational lock at Farakka would

be completed in 2019-20. The movement of cargo volume on Ganga is

estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years. This will

make movement of freight, passenger cheaper and reduce our import bill.

21. It is estimated that Railway Infrastructure would need an

investment of 50 lakh crores between 2018-2030. Given that the capital

expenditure outlays of Railways are around 1.5 to 1.6 lakh crores per

annum, completing even all sanctioned projects would take decades. It is

therefore proposed to use Public-Private Partnership to unleash faster

development and completion of tracks, rolling stock manufacturing and

delivery of passenger freight services.

22. To take connectivity infrastructure to the next level, we will build

on the successful model in ensuring power connectivity – One Nation, One

Grid – that has ensured power availability to states at affordable rates. I

propose to make available a blueprint this year for developing gas grids,

water grids, i-ways, and regional airports.

23. The recommendations of the High Level Empowered Committee

(HLEC) on retirement of old & inefficient plants, and addressing low

utilisation of Gas plant capacity due to paucity of Natural Gas, will also be

taken up for implementation now.

24. Our Government launched Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana

(UDAY) in 2015 aimed at financial and operational turnaround of

DISCOMs. Government is examining the performance of the Scheme and

it will be further improved. We will work with the State Governments to

remove barriers like cross subsidy surcharges, undesirable duties on open

access sales or captive generation for Industrial and other bulk power

consumers. Besides these structural reforms, considerable reforms are

needed in tariff policy. A package of power sector tariff and structural

reforms would soon be announced.

25. It is proposed that several reform measures would be taken up to

promote rental housing. Current Rental Laws are archaic as they do not

address the relationship between the Lessor and the Lessee realistically

and fairly. A Model Tenancy Law will also be finalized and circulated to the

States.

26. Large public infrastructure can be built on land parcels held by

Central Ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises all across the

country. Through innovative instruments such as joint development and

concession, public infrastructure and affordable housing will be taken up

27. For ease of access to credit for MSMEs, Government has

introduced providing of loans upto 1 crore for MSMEs within 59 minutes

through a dedicated online portal. Under the Interest Subvention Scheme

for MSMEs, 350 crore has been allocated for FY 2019-20 for 2% interest

subvention for all GST registered MSMEs, on fresh or incremental loans.

28. Government payments to suppliers and contractors are a major

source of cash flow, especially to SMEs and MSMEs. Investment in

MSMEs will receive a big boost if these delays in payment are eliminated.

Government will create a payment platform for MSMEs to enable filing of

bills and payment thereof on the platform itself.

29. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the Government of

India has decided to extend the pension benefit to about three crore retail

traders & small shopkeepers whose annual turnover is less than 1.5 crore

under a new Scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan

Scheme. Enrolment into the Scheme will be kept simple requiring only

Aadhaar and a bank account and rest will be on self-declaration.

30. We recognize that investment-driven growth requires access to

low cost capital. It is estimated that India requires investments averaging

20 lakh crores every year (USD 300 billion a year). A number of

measures are proposed to enhance the sources of capital for

infrastructure financing:

A Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation for which

regulations have been notified by the RBI, will be set up in 2019-

20.

– An action plan to deepen the market for long term bonds including

for deepening markets for corporate bond repos, credit default

swaps etc., with specific focus on infrastructure sector, will be put

in place.

– It is proposed to permit investments made by FIIs/FPIs in debt

securities issued by Infrastructure Debt Fund – Non-Bank Finance

Companies (IDF-NBFCs) to be transferred/sold to any domestic

investor within the specified lock-in period.

31. Corporate Debt markets are crucial for the infrastructure sector.

Given the need to further deepen bond markets, a number of measures

are proposed to be taken up:-

– To deepen the Corporate tri-party repo market in Corporate Debt

securities, Government will work with regulators RBI/SEBI to

enable stock exchanges to allow AA rated bonds as collaterals.

– User-friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be

reviewed, including issues arising out of capping of International

Securities Identification Number (ISIN).

32. It is right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding

in the listed companies. I have asked SEBI to consider raising the current

threshold of 25% to 35%.

33. As a key source of capital to the Indian economy, it is important to

ensure a harmonized and hassle free investment experience for Foreign

Portfolio Investors. Hence, it is proposed to rationalize and streamline the

existing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for FPIs to make it more

investor friendly without compromising the integrity of cross-border

capital flows.

34. It is time to take our capital markets closer to the masses and meet

various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial

inclusion. I propose to initiate steps towards creating an electronic fund

raising platform – a social stock exchange – under the regulatory ambit of

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for listing social enterprises

and voluntary organizations working for the realization of a social welfare

objective so that they can raise capital as equity, debt or as units like a

mutual fund.

35. It is important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills and

securities issued by the Government. Efforts made by the Reserve Bank

will need to be supplemented with further institutional development using

stock exchanges. For this purpose, inter-operability of RBI depositories and

SEBI depositories would be necessary to bring about seamless transfer of

treasury bills and government securities between RBI and Depository

ledgers and for enabling this. The Government will take up necessary

measures in this regard in consultation with RBI and SEBI.

36. FDI inflows into India have remained robust despite global

headwinds. Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows slid by 13% in

2018, to US$ 1.3 trillion from US$ 1.5 trillion the previous year – the third

consecutive annual decline, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment

Report 2019. India’s FDI inflows in 2018-19 remained strong at US$

64.375 billion marking a 6% growth over the previous year. I propose to further consolidate the gains in order to make India a more attractive FDI

destination:

– The Government will examine suggestions of further opening up of

FDI in aviation, media (animation, AVGC) and insurance sectors in

consultation with all stakeholders.

– 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will be permitted for

insurance intermediaries.

– Local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in Single Brand Retail

sector.

37. It is high time India not only gets integrated into global value chain

of production of goods and services, but also become part of the global

financial system to mobilise global savings, mostly institutionalized in

pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds. The Government is

contemplating organizing an annual Global Investors Meet in India, using

National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all

three sets of global players-top industrialists/corporate honchos, top

pension/insurance/sovereignwealth funds and top digital

technology/venture funds.

38. An important determinant of attracting cross-border investments

is availability of investible stock to the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

This issue assumes greater significance in view of the gradual shift, from

stock targeted investments, towards passive investment whereby funds

track global indices composition of which depends upon available floating

stock. Accordingly, I propose to increase the statutory limit for FPI

investment in a company from 24% to sectoral foreign investment limit

with option given to the concerned corporates to limit it to a lower

threshold. FPIs will be permitted to subscribe to listed debt securities

issued by ReITs and InvITs.

39. Even though India is the world’s top remittance recipient, NRI

investment in Indian capital markets is comparatively less. With a view to

provide NRIs with seamless access to Indian equities, I propose to merge

the NRI-Portfolio Investment Scheme Route with the Foreign Portfolio

Investment Route.

40. New and innovative financial instruments have been launched in

the last five years like Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), Real

Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as well as models like Toll-OperateTransfer (ToT) as part of the brownfield asset modernization strategy for

augmenting infrastructure investment. India has had a reasonable success

in brownfield asset monetization and several InvITs and one REIT

transaction have already been completed. Additionally, NHAI carried out

one ToT transaction as well. The cumulative resources garnered through

these instruments and model exceed 24,000 crore.

41. India has emerged as a major space power with the technology

and ability to launch satellites and other space products at globally low

cost. Time has come to harness this ability commercially. A Public Sector

Enterprise viz. New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been incorporated as a

new commercial arm of Department of Space to tap the benefits of the

Research & Development carried out by ISRO. The Company will

spearhead commercialization of various space products including

production of launch vehicles, transfer to technologies and marketing of

space products.

Grameen Bharat/Rural India

42. Mahatma Gandhi said, “The soul of India lives in its villages”. This

year even as we are marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma

Gandhi, I submit that our Government keeps Antyodaya at the core of all

its efforts. At the Centre of everything that we do, we keep “gaon, garib,

aur kisan”.

43. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s two mega initiatives of Ujjwala Yojana

and Saubhagya Yojana – have transformed the lives of every rural family,

dramatically improving ease of their living. Household access to clean

cooking gas has seen an unprecedented expansion, through provision of

more than 7 crore LPG connections. All villages, and almost 100%

households across the country have been provided with electricity. A

combination of efficient implementation and enthusiastic adoption has

significantly improved access to energy for rural households. By 2022, the

75th year of India’s independence, I would like to assure the nation that

every single rural family, except those who are unwilling to take the

connection will have an electricity and a clean cooking facility.

44. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) aims to achieve

the objective of “Housing for All” by 2022. A total of 1.54 crore rural

homes have been completed in the last five years. In the second phase of

PMAY-G, during 2019-20 to 2021-22, 1.95 crore houses are proposed to

be provided to the eligible beneficiaries. These houses are also being

provided with amenities like toilets, electricity and LPG connections. With

the use of technology, the DBT platform and technology inputs, average

number of days for completion of houses has reduced from 314 days in

2015-16 to 114 days in 2017-18.

45. Fishing and fishermen communities are closely aligned with

farming and are crucial to rural India. Through a focused Scheme – the

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) – the Department of

Fisheries will establish a robust fisheries management framework. This will

address critical gaps in the value chain, including infrastructure,

modernization, traceability, production, productivity, post-harvest

management, and quality control.

46. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has brought many

socio economic gains in the rural areas. To accelerate the speed of

achieving universal connectivity of eligible habitations, the target of

connecting the eligible and feasible habitations was advanced from 2022

to 2019. I am happy to inform that all weather connectivity has now been

provided to over 97% of such habitations. This has been possible by

maintaining a high pace of road construction of 130 to 135 km per day in

the last 1,000 days. Committed to the agenda of sustainable development,

30,000 kms of PMGSY roads have been built using Green Technology,

Waste Plastic and Cold Mix Technology, thereby reducing carbon

footprint. With the changing economic scenario, it is important to upgrade

roads connecting villages to rural markets. For this PMGSY-III is envisaged

to upgrade 1,25,000kms of road length over the next five years, with an

estimated cost of 80,250 crore.

47. Considering the fact that majority of people still live in villages and

depend on agriculture and traditional industries, the ‘Scheme of Fund for

Upgradation and Regeneration of Traditional Industries’ (SFURTI) aims to

set up more Common Facility Centres (CFCs) to facilitate cluster based

development to make the traditional industries more productive,

profitable and capable for generating sustained employment

opportunities. The focused sectors are Bamboo, Honey and Khadi clusters.

The SFURTI envisions setting up 100 new clusters during 2019-20 which should enable 50,000 artisans to join the economic value chain. Further,

to improve the technology of such industries, the Scheme for Promotion

of Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship’ (ASPIRE) has been

consolidated for setting up of Livelihood Business Incubators (LBIs) and

Technology Business Incubators (TBIs). The Scheme contemplates to set

up 80 Livelihood Business Incubators (LBIs) and 20 Technology Business

Incubators (TBIs) in 2019-20 to develop 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in

agro-rural industry sectors.

48. We will invest widely in agricultural infrastructure. We will support

private entrepreneurships in driving value-addition to farmers’ produce

from the field and for those from allied activities, like Bamboo and timber

from the hedges and for generating renewable energy. Annadata can also

be Urjadata. Dairying through cooperatives shall also be encouraged by

creating infrastructure for cattle feed manufacturing, milk procurement,

processing & marketing. I place my appreciation for our farmers who have

made India self-sufficient in pulses. I am sure they will repeat such a

success even in the production of oilseeds. Our import bill shall be

reduced by their Seva.

49. We also hope to form 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations,

to ensure economies of scale for farmers over the next five years

50. This Government will work with State Governments to allow

farmers to benefit from e-NAM. The Agriculture Produce Marketing

Cooperatives (APMC) Act should not hamper farmers from getting a fair

price for their produce. Ease of doing business and ease of living both

should apply to farmers too. We shall go back to basics on one count: Zero

Budget Farming. We need to replicate this innovative model through

which in a few States farmers are already being trained in this practice.

Steps such as this can help in doubling our farmers’ income in time for our

75th year of Independence.

51. Ensuring India’s water security and providing access to safe and

adequate drinking water to all Indians is a priority of the Government. A

major step in this direction has been the constitution of the Jal Shakti

Mantralaya, integrating the Ministry of Water Resources, River

Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and

Sanitation. This new Mantralaya will look at the management of our water

resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner, and will

work with States to ensure Har Ghar Jal (piped water supply) to all rural

households by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This Mission, under the

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, will focus on integrated

demand and supply side management of water at the local level, including

creation of local infrastructure for source sustainability like rainwater

harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household

wastewater for reuse in agriculture. The Jal Jeevan Mission will converge

with other Central and State Government Schemes to achieve its

objectives of sustainable water supply management across the country.

52. The Government has identified 1592 Blocks which are critical and

over exploited, spread across 256 District for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Besides using funds available under various Schemes, the Government will

also explore possibility of using additional funds available under the

Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority

(CAMPA) for this purpose.

53. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has touched the very conscience of the

nation besides bringing enormous health and environmental benefits. This

noble Scheme, initiated in 2014, has achieved a resounding success. 9.6

crore toilets have been constructed since Oct 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh

villages have become Open Defecation Free (ODF). We have to build on

this success. We must not only sustain the behavioural change seen in

people but also harness the latest technologies available to transform

waste into energy. I now propose to expand the Swachh Bharat Mission to

undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village.

54. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, over

two crore rural Indians have so far been made digitally literate. To bridge

rural-urban digital divide, Bharat-Net is targeting internet connectivity in

local bodies in every Panchayat in the country. This will be speeded up

with assistance from Universal Service Obligation Fund and under a Public

Private Partnership arrangement.

Shahree Bharat/Urban India

55. This Government sees the rapid urbanization of India as an

opportunity rather than a challenge. We have to make both our cities and

villages better using technology. This way we can help people live closer to

their home, stop migration into cities, provide essential services to all.

56. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-Urban), over

81 lakh houses with an investment of about 4.83 lakh crores have been

sanctioned of which construction has started in about 47 lakh houses.

Over 26 lakh houses have been completed of which nearly 24 lakh houses

have been delivered to the beneficiaries. There is large scale adoption of new technologies for construction of these houses. Over 13 lakh houses

have so far been constructed using these new technologies.

57. More than 95% of cities also have been declared ODF. More than

45,000 public and community toilets across 1700 cities have been

uploaded on Google maps, covering more than 53% of India’s urban

population. Almost 1 crore citizens have downloaded Swachhata App.

58. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an apt occasion

for us to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Hon’ble

Prime Minister took the Sankalp of achieving Gandhiji’s resolve of Swachh

Bharat to make India Open Defecation Free by 2nd October 2019. I am

very satisfied and happy to report that this would be achieved by the 2nd

October. To mark this occasion, the Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra will be

inaugurated at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat on 2nd October, 2019. A

Gandhipedia is also being developed by National Council for Science

Museums to sensitize youth and society at large about positive Gandhian

values.

59. Indian Railways suburban and long-distance services do a

phenomenal task in cities like Mumbai and smaller cities. Railways will be

encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through Special Purpose

Vehicle (SPV) structures like Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS)

proposed on the Delhi-Meerut route. I propose to enhance the metrorailway initiatives by encouraging more PPP initiatives and ensuring

completion of sanctioned works, while supporting Transit Oriented

Development (TOD) to ensure commercial activity around transit hubs.

We are in the process of completing the dedicated freight corridor project

that will free up some of the existing railway network for passenger trains.

Youth

60. The Government will bring in a New National Education Policy to

transform India’s higher education system to one of the global best

education systems. The new Policy proposes major changes in both school

and higher education among others, better Governance systems and

brings greater focus on research and innovation.

61. We propose to establish a National Research Foundation (NRF) to

fund, coordinate and promote research in the country. NRF will assimilate

the research grants being given by various Ministries independent of each

other. NRF will ensure that the overall research eco-system in the country

is strengthened with focus on identified thrust areas relevant to our

national priorities and towards basic science without duplication of effort and expenditure. We would work out a very progressive and research

oriented structure for NRF. The funds available with all Ministries will be

integrated in NRF. This would be adequately supplemented with

additional funds.

62. Massive online open courses through the SWAYAM initiative have

helped bridge the digital divide for disadvantaged section of the student

community. To up-grade the quality of teaching, the Global Initiative of

Academic Networks (GIAN) programme in higher education was started,

aimed at tapping the global pool of scientists and researchers. The

IMPRINT or IMPacting Research INnovation and Technology scheme

began as a Pan-IIT and IISc joint initiative to develop a roadmap for

research to solve major engineering and technology challenges in selected

domains needed by the country. Higher educational institutions are

becoming the centres of innovation

63. These initiatives have up-graded the quality of education. There

was not a single Indian institution in the top 200 in the world university

rankings five years back. Due to concerted efforts by our institutions to

boost their standards and also project their credentials better, we have

three institutions now – two IITs and IISc Bangalore – in the top 200

bracket. This window is open now thanks to our efforts. We will continue

making concerted efforts to improve. An amount of 400 crore has been

provided under the head, “World Class Institutions”, for FY 2019-20, more

than three times the revised estimates for the previous year. India has the

potential to become a hub of higher education. I, therefore, propose to

start a programme, ‘Study in India’, that will focus on bringing foreign

students to study in our higher educational institutions.

64. The regulatory systems of higher education would be reformed

comprehensively to promote greater autonomy and focus on better

academic outcomes. A draft legislation for setting up Higher Education

Commission of India (HECI), would be presented in the year ahead.

65. Khelo India Scheme, launched in October, 2017, has created

awareness of sports as an integral part of wellness throughout the

country. The Government is committed to expand Khelo India Scheme and

to provide all necessary financial support. To popularize sports at all

levels, a National Sports Education Board for Development of

Sportspersons would be set up under Khelo India Scheme.

66. This Government recognizes and follows the teachings of Lord

Basveshwara, in particular the principles of Kayaka and Dasoha.

Implementing ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, the Government enables about 10

million youth to take up industry-relevant skill training through the

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). This is helping to create a

large pool of skilled manpower with speed and high standards.

Demographic trends worldwide show that major economies will face

severe labour shortages in the future. To prepare our youth to also take

up jobs overseas, we will increase focus on skill sets needed abroad

including language training. We will also lay focus on new-age skills like

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D Printing, Virtual

Reality and Robotics, which are valued highly both within and outside the

country, and offer much higher remuneration.

67. Drawing again on Lord Basveshwara, his principle of Dasoha

underlines most things this Government does. ‘Give It Up’ for giving up

LPG subsidy or the various pension schemes are on the principle of sharing

through distribution, for the wellness of the society.

68. The Government is proposing to streamline multiple labour laws

into a set of four labour codes. This will ensure that process of registration

and filing of returns will get standardized and streamlined. With various

labour related definitions getting standardized, it is expected that there

shall be less disputes.

69. We propose to start a television programme within the DD

bouquet of channels exclusively for start-ups. This shall serve as a

platform for promoting start-ups, discussing issues affecting their growth,

matchmaking with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning.

This channel shall be designed and executed by start-ups themselves.

Later in this speech, I shall deal with taxation matters of the start-ups.

70. Stand-Up India Scheme has delivered enormous benefits. The

country is witnessing emergence of thousands of entrepreneurs from

women and also from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, most of

them assisted to set up their businesses and industry with capital provided

under the Stand-Up India Scheme. Considering the beneficial results of the

Scheme and strong demand for its continuance by the SC and ST

communities, the Scheme would be continued for the entire period

coinciding with the 15th Finance Commission period of 2020-25. The

Banks will provide financial assistance for demand based businesses,

including for example for acquisition of scavenging machines and robots.

71. The Stand Up India Scheme has made human dignity and selfesteem go up. “Kayakave Kailasa”. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has enabled SC/ST entrepreneurs in providing Bulk LPG Transportation. In a matter of two years over 300 entrepreneurs have

emerged. Machines and robots have been deployed to do scavenging

which also saved the manual scavengers their dignity. The synthesis

between stand up and start up with commercial banks playing the catalyst

has brought this transformational change.

Ease of Living

72. This Government aims to bring greater ease of living in the lives of

its citizens. Digital payments are gaining acceptance everywhere including

by the Government. Use of technology is an effective way to ensure this.

73. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan was launched on 5th March,

2019 by Hon’ble PM at Ahmedabad. The Scheme aims at providing 3,000

per month as pension on attaining the age of 60 to crores of workers in

unorganized and informal sectors. About 30 lakh workers have joined the

Scheme.

74. For good quality of life and ease of living, maintaining a cleaner

environment and ensuring sustainable energy use is vital. A programme of

mass scaling up of LED bulbs for widespread distribution at household

level was taken up resulting into massive replacement of incandescent

bulbs and CFLs in the country. Approximately 35 crore LED bulbs have

been distributed under UJALA Yojana leading to cost saving of 18,341

crores annually. India is going to be free of incandescent bulbs and CFL use

has already become miniscule. We will use the approach of mission LED

bulb method to promote the use of solar stoves and battery chargers in

the country.

75. To make railway travel a pleasant and satisfying experience for the

common citizen, we will launch a massive programme of railway station

modernization this year.

Naari Tu Narayani/Women

76. Swami Vivekananda in a letter to Swami Ramakrishnanda had said:

“There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of

women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing”. This

Government believes that we can make progress with greater women’s

participation.

77. In India’s growth story, particularly in the rural economy,

“grameen arth vyavastha” the role of women is a very sweet story. This

Government wishes to encourage and facilitate this role of women.

78. Gender analysis of the budget aimed at examining the budgetary

allocation through a gender lens has been in place for over a decade. I

propose to form a broad-based Committee with Government and private

stakeholders to evaluate and suggest action for moving forward.

79. There is no segment of human life where the contribution of

women is not significant. This Government firmly believes that the socioeconomic transformation that is taking place particularly in the last

decade, Indian women’s role and leadership is distinct. The recent

elections have shown record turnout of women voters at par with men.

We also have a record 78 women MPs here. This reinforces our approach

of going beyond just women-centric-policy making to building women-led

initiatives and movements.

80. This Government has supported and encouraged women

entrepreneurship through various schemes such as MUDRA, Stand UP

India and the Self Help Group (SHG) movement. In order to further

encourage women enterprise, I propose to expand the Women SHG

interest subvention programme to all districts. Furthermore, for every

verified women SHG member having a Jan Dhan Bank Account, an

overdraft of 5,000 shall be allowed. One woman in every SHG will also be

made eligible for a loan up to 1 lakh under the MUDRA Scheme.

India’s Soft Power

81. India’s soft power is appreciated in so many different ways. Some

simple examples: In the last three years on International Yoga Day, Yoga

has been practiced in large numbers in 192 countries around the world

Yoga has been practiced in large numbers. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite

bhajan “Vaishnav Jana To Tene Kahiye” was sung by the respective lead

artists in 40 countries. The annual “Bharat Ko Jaano” quiz competition is

sought after as an event to participate by not only NRIs but also several

foreigners.

82. I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar Card for Non-Resident

Indians with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for

180 days.

83. I propose to launch a Mission which will integrate our traditional

artisans and their creative products with global markets. Wherever

necessary we shall obtain patents and geographical indicators for them.

With this aim, for the first time in this August House, I declare that we will

launch a mission of linking creative industry with the economy and

wherever it requires protecting Intellectual Property rights taking it to the

National and International Market front.

84. To give further impetus to India’s growing influence and leadership

in the international community, Government decided to open Indian

Embassies and High Commissions abroad in countries where India does

not have a Resident Diplomatic Mission as yet. Accordingly, in March

2018, Government approved opening of 18 new Indian Diplomatic

Missions in Africa. Five Embassies have already been opened in Rwanda,

Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea, and Burkina Faso in the

year 2018-19. Government intends to open another four new Embassies

in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India’s

overseas presence, but also enable us to provide better and more

accessible public services, especially to the local Indian community in

these countries.

85. In line with our ancient wisdom, India has always pursued a policy

of economic cooperation with countries through bilateral and regional

coordination. Indian Development Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) provides

concessional financing for projects and contributes to infrastructure

development and capacity building in the recipient developing countries.

Mindful of our position as the sixth largest economy, we will look at

alternative development models which include private sector equity,

multilateral financing, contributions from corporates, non-residents etc.

I propose to revamp the IDEAS scheme during the current financial year.

86. The Government is developing 17 iconic Tourism Sites into world

class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites.

The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance visitor experience which would

lead to increase visits of both domestic and international tourists at these

destinations.

87. With the objective of preserving rich tribal cultural heritage, a

digital repository is developed where documents, folk songs, photos &

videos regarding their evolution, place of origin, lifestyle, architecture,

education level, traditional art, folk dances and other anthropological

details of the tribes in India are stored. The repository will further be

enriched and strengthened.

Banking and Financial Sector

88. Financial gains from cleaning of the banking system are now amply

visible. NPAs of commercial banks have reduced by over 1 lakh crore

over the last year, record recovery of over 4 lakh crore due to IBC and

other measures has been effected over the last four years, provision

coverage ratio is now at its highest in seven years, and domestic credit

growth has risen to 13.8%. Government has smoothly carried out

consolidation, reducing the number of Public Sector Banks by eight. At

the same time, as many as six Public Sector Banks have been enabled to

come out of Prompt Corrective Action framework.

89. Having addressed legacy issues, Public Sector Banks are now

proposed to be further provided 70,000 crore capital to boost credit for

a strong impetus to the economy. To further improve ease of living, they

will leverage technology, offering online personal loans and doorstep

banking, and enabling customers of one Public Sector Bank to access

services across all Public Sector Banks. In addition, Government will

initiate steps to empower accountholders to remedy the current situation

in which they do not have control over deposit of cash by others in their

accounts. Reforms will also be undertaken to strengthen governance in

Public Sector Banks.

90. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are playing an

extremely important role in sustaining consumption demand as well as

capital formation in small and medium industrial segment. NBFCs that are

fundamentally sound should continue to get funding from banks and

mutual funds without being unduly risk averse. For purchase of high-rated

pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of Rupees

one lakh crore during the current financial year, Government will provide one time six months’ partial credit guarantee to Public Sector Banks for

first loss of up to 10%. Further, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the regulator

for NBFCs. However, RBI has limited regulatory authority over NBFCs.

Appropriate proposals for strengthening the regulatory authority of RBI

over NBFCs are being placed in the Finance Bill.

91. NBFCs which do public placement of debt have to maintain a

Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR) and in addition, a special reserve as

required by RBI, has also to be maintained. To allow NBFCs to raise funds

in public issues, the requirement of creating a DRR, which is currently

applicable for only public issues as private placements are exempt, will be

done away with.

92. To bring more participants, especially NBFCs, not registered as

NBFCs-Factor, on the TReDS platform, amendment in the Factoring

Regulation Act, 2011 is necessary and steps will be taken to allow all

NBFCs to directly participate on the TReDS platform.

93. Efficient and conducive regulation of the housing sector is

extremely important in our context. The National Housing Bank (NHB),

besides being the refinancer and lender, is also regulator of the housing

finance sector. This gives a somewhat conflicting and difficult mandate to

NHB. I am proposing to return the regulation authority over the housing

finance sector from NHB to RBI. Necessary proposals have been placed in

the Finance Bill.

94. Government has announced its intention to invest 100 lakh crore

in infrastructure over the next five years. To this end, it is proposed to set

up an expert committee to study the current situation relating to longterm finance and our past experience with development finance

institutions, and recommend the structure and required flow of funds

through development finance institutions.

95. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

implements and regulates the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal

Pension Yojana through various intermediaries including, inter-alia, the

NPS Trust. Keeping in view the wider interest of the subscribers and to

maintain arm’s length relationship of the NPS Trust with PFRDA, steps will

be taken to separate the NPS Trust from PFRDA with appropriate

organizational structure.

96. To facilitate on-shoring of international insurance transactions and

to enable opening of branches by foreign reinsurers in the International Financial Services Centre, it is proposed to reduce Net Owned Fund

requirement from 5,000 crore to 1,000 crore.

97. Government has been following the policy of disinvestment in nonfinancial public sector undertakings maintaining Government stake not to

go below 51%. Government is considering, in case where the Undertaking

is still to be retained in Government control, to go below 51% to an

appropriate level on case to case basis. Government has also decided to

modify present policy of retaining 51% Government stake to retaining

51% stake inclusive of the stake of Government controlled institutions.

98. In order to improve the capital flows into the Indian economy, it is

important to align domestic corporate systems and practices with global

ones. It is also appreciated that global finance movement in equity uses

certain parameters to evaluate the stocks in which they choose to invest.

Government intends to further encourage retail participation in CPSEs

which, of late has shown very encouraging upward trend. In order to

provide additional investment space, the Government would realign its

holding in CPSEs, including Banks to permit greater availability of its

shares and to improve depth of its market.

99. Strategic disinvestment of select CPSEs would continue to remain a

priority of this Government. In view of current macro-economic

parameters, Government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic

disinvestment of Air India, but would offer more CPSEs for strategic

participation by the private sector.

100. Government is setting an enhanced target of 1,05,000 crore of

disinvestment receipts for the financial year 2019-20. The Government

will undertake strategic sale of PSUs. The Government will also continue

to do consolidation of PSUs in the non-financial space as well.

101. ETFs have proved to be an important investment opportunity for

retail investors and has turned out to be a good instrument for

Government of India’s divestment programme. To expand this further,

Government will offer an investment option in ETFs on the lines of Equity

Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS). This would also encourage long term

investment in CPSEs.

102. For bringing better public ownership of the PSUs and also bring

greater commercial and market orientation of the listed PSUs, the

Government will take all necessary steps to meet public shareholding

norms of 25% for all listed PSUs and raise the foreign shareholding limits

to maximum permissible sector limits for all PSU companies which are

part of Emerging Market Index.

103. India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally

at less than 5%. The Government would start raising a part of its gross

borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies. This will

also have beneficial impact on demand situation for the government

securities in domestic market.

104. New series of coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten

Rupees and Twenty Rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired,

were released by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 7th March, 2019. These

new coins will be made available for public use shortly.

105. In the first 50 years after Independence we emphasized on

Rights. Marking 75 years of our Independence, we should place emphasis

on our Duty towards India, without undermining Rights. Thinkers, all over

the world, have supported the argument that in performing one’s duty

protection of one’s rights is inherent. For the bright future of India, when

again in 2022, we will remember our freedom fighters, we should

dedicate ourselves to serve our nation.

PART B

106. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I begin by thanking our taxpayers who, as

responsible citizens, perform their duty by paying their taxes. It is

because of their valuable contribution that our Government is able to

work for our collective dream of inclusive and all round development of

our nation. At this juncture, I find wisdom in a line from Pura Nanooru, a

Tamil Sangam Era work by Pisirandaiyaar. The verse ,” Yannai pugundha

nilam” was sung as an advice to the King Pandian Arivudai Nambi :

“காᾼ ெந᾿ அᾠᾷᾐᾰ கவளᾱ ெகாளிேன, … … … … … … … … …

அறிᾫைட ேவᾸதᾹ ெநறியறிᾸᾐெகாளிேன,

பாிᾫதப எᾌᾰᾁΆ பிᾶடΆ நᾲசிᾹ, … … … … … … … … …

யாைன ᾗᾰக ᾗலΆ ேபால,

தாᾔΆ உᾶணாᾹ, உலகᾙΆ ெகᾌேம.”

Meaning, a few mounds of rice from paddy that is harvested from a small

piece of land would suffice for an elephant. But what if the elephant itself

enters the field and starts eating? What it eats would be far lesser than

what it would trample over !

Direct Tax

107. Mr. Speaker, Sir, due to slew of efforts taken by our Government,

the direct tax revenue has significantly increased over the past couple of

years. It has increased by over 78% from 6.38 lakh crore in Financial

Year 2013-14 to around 11.37 lakh crore in Financial Year 2018-19. It is

now growing at double digit rate every year.

108. Let me recall and reiterate this Government’s effort over the past

five years to alleviate the tax burden on small and medium incomeearners. This includes self-employed as well as small traders, salary

earners, and senior citizens. Only when their annual taxable income

exceeds 5 lakh, they are required to pay any income tax. The details of our efforts and achievements on this front during the past few years are

given in the Annexure.

109. Mr Speaker, Sir, my tax proposals will aim to stimulate growth,

incentivise affordable housing, and encourage start-ups by releasing

entrepreneurial spirits. It will also be geared towards promoting digital

economy. I aim to simplify tax administration and bring greater

transparency.

110. So far as corporate tax is concerned, we continue with phased

reduction in rates. Currently, the lower rate of 25 % is only applicable to

companies having annual turnover up to 250 Crore. I propose to widen

this to include all companies having annual turnover up to 400 crore.

This will cover 99.3% of the companies. Now only 0.7% of companies will

remain outside this rate.

Mega Investment in Sunrise and Advanced Technology Areas

111. In order to boost economic growth and Make in India, the

government will launch a scheme to invite global companies through a

transparent competitive bidding to set up mega-manufacturing plants in

sunrise and advanced technology areas such as Semi-conductor

Fabrication (FAB), Solar Photo Voltaic cells, Lithium storage batteries,

Solar electric charging infrastructure, Computer Servers, Laptops, etc.

and provide them investment linked income tax exemptions under

section 35 AD of the Income Tax Act, and other indirect tax benefits.

Electric Vehicles

112. Considering our large consumer base, we aim to leapfrog and

envision India as a global hub of manufacturing of Electric Vehicles.

Inclusion of Solar storage batteries and charging infrastructure in the

above scheme will boost our efforts. Government has already moved GST

council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. Also to

make electric vehicle affordable to consumers, our government will

provide additional income tax deduction of 1.5 lakh on the interest paid

on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles. This amounts to a benefit of

around 2.5 lakh over the loan period to the taxpayers who take loans

to purchase electric vehicle.

Start-ups

113. Start-ups in India are taking firm roots and their continued growth

needs to be encouraged. To resolve the so-called ‘angel tax’ issue, the

start-ups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide

information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny

in respect of valuations of share premiums. The issue of establishing

identity of the investor and source of his funds will be resolved by putting in place a mechanism of e-verification. With this, funds raised by

start-ups will not require any kind of scrutiny from the Income Tax

Department.

114. In addition, special administrative arrangements shall be made by

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for pending assessments of startups and redressal of their grievances. It will be ensured that no inquiry or

verification in such cases can be carried out by the Assessing Officer

without obtaining approval of his supervisory officer.

115. At present, start-ups are not required to justify fair market value

of their shares issued to certain investors including Category-I Alternative

Investment Funds (AIF). I propose to extend this benefit to Category-II

Alternative Investment Funds also. Therefore, valuation of shares issued

to these funds shall be beyond the scope of income tax scrutiny.

116. I also propose to relax some of the conditions for carry forward

and set off of losses in the case of start-ups. I also propose to extend the

period of exemption of capital gains arising from sale of residential house

for investment in start-ups up to 31.3.2021 and relax certain conditions

of this exemption.

Affordable housing

117. For realisation of the goal of ‘Housing for All’ and affordable

housing, a tax holiday has already been provided on the profits earned by

developers of affordable housing. Also, interest paid on housing loans is

allowed as a deduction to the extent of 2 lakh in respect of selfoccupied property. In order to provide a further impetus, I propose to

allow an additional deduction of up to 1,50,000/- for interest paid on

loans borrowed up to 31st March, 2020 for purchase of an affordable

house valued up to 45 lakh. Therefore, a person purchasing an

affordable house will now get an enhanced interest deduction up to 3.5

lakh. This will translate into a benefit of around 7 lakh to the middle

class home-buyers overtheir loan period of 15 years.

NBFCs

118. Non-banking financial companies play an increasingly important

role in India’s financial system. With the enhanced levels of regulation

they are subjected to by the Reserve Bank of India, there is a need to

provide greater parity in their tax treatment vis-à-vis scheduled banks.

Currently, interest on certain bad or doubtful debts made by scheduled

banks and other financial institutions is allowed to be offered to tax in

the year in which this interest is actually received. I propose to extend this facility to deposit taking as well as systemically important nondeposit taking NBFCs also.

IFSC

119. To promote the International Financial Services Centre(IFSC) in

GIFT City, series of measures have already been taken in the past by this

Government. With a view to further incentivising the IFSC, I propose to

further provide several direct tax incentives to an IFSC including 100 %

profit-linked deduction under section 80-LA in any ten-year block within a

fifteen-year period, exemption from dividend distribution tax from

current and accumulated income to companies and mutual funds,

exemptions on capital gain to Category-III AIF and interest payment on

loan taken from non-residents.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT)

120. I propose to give relief in levy of Securities Transaction Tax (STT)

by restricting it only to the difference between settlement and strike

price in case of exercise of options.

Simplification and Ease of living

121. India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking under the category of

‘paying taxes’ showed a significant jump from 172 in 2017 to 121 in the

2019. I now propose to implement series of measures that will leverage

technology to make compliance easier for the taxpayers.

Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar

122. Mr Speaker, Sir, more than 120 Crore Indians now have Aadhaar.

Therefore, for ease and convenience of tax payers, I propose to make

PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who do not have PAN

to file Income Tax returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number and

also use it wherever they are required to quote PAN.

Pre-filling of Income-tax Returns

123. Pre-filled tax returns will be made available to taxpayers which will

contain details of salary income, capital gains from securities, bank

interests, and dividends etc. and tax deductions. Information regarding

these incomes will be collected from the concerned sources such as

Banks, Stock exchanges, mutual funds, EPFO, State Registration

Departments etc. This will not only significantly reduce the time taken to

file a tax return, but will also ensure accuracy of reporting of income and

taxes.

Faceless e-assessment

124. The existing system of scrutiny assessments in the Income-tax

Department involves a high level of personal interaction between the

taxpayer and the Department, which leads to certain undesirable

practices on the part of tax officials. To eliminate such instances, and to

give shape to the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a scheme of

faceless assessment in electronic mode involving no human interface is

being launched this year in a phased manner. To start with, such eassessments shall be carried out in cases requiring verification of certain

specified transactions or discrepancies.

125. Cases selected for scrutiny shall be allocated to assessment units

in a random manner and notices shall be issued electronically by a

Central Cell, without disclosing the name, designation or location of the

Assessing Officer. The Central Cell shall be the single point of contact

between the taxpayer and the Department. This new scheme of

assessment will represent a paradigm shift in the functioning of the

Income Tax Department.

Digital Payments

126. Mr. Speaker, Sir, our Government has taken a number of

initiatives in the recent past for the promotion of digital payments and

less cash economy. To promote digital payments further, I propose to

take a slew of measures. To discourage the practice of making business

payments in cash, I propose to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal

exceeding 1 crore in a year from a bank account. Further, there are

low-cost digital modes of payment such as BHIM UPI, UPI-QR Code,

Aadhaar Pay, certain Debit cards, NEFT, RTGS etc. which can be used to

promote less cash economy. I, therefore, propose that the business

establishments with annual turnover more than 50 crore shall offer

such low cost digital modes of payment to their customers and no

charges or Merchant Discount Rate shall be imposed on customers as

well as merchants. RBI and Banks will absorb these costs from the savings

that will accrue to them on account of handling less cash as people move to these digital modes of payment. Necessary amendments are being

made in the Income Tax Act and the Payments and Settlement Systems

Act, 2007 to give effect to these provisions.

Revenue Mobilization

127. Mr Speaker Sir, as I have stated earlier, we have taken several

measures in the past to alleviate the tax burden on small and medium

income-earners as those having annual income up to 5 lakh are not

required to pay any income-tax. We are thankful to the taxpayers who

play a major role in nation building by paying their taxes. However, in

view of rising income levels, those in the highest income brackets, need

to contribute more to the Nation’s development. I, therefore, propose to

enhance surcharge on individuals having taxable income from 2 crore

to 5 crore and 5 crore and above so that effective tax rates for these

two categories will increase by around 3 % and 7 % respectively.

Other measures

128. I also propose to simplify the tax law to reduce genuine hardships

being caused to taxpayers which include enhancing threshold of tax for

launching prosecution for non-filing of returns and exempting

appropriate class of persons from the anti-abuse provisions of section

50CA and section 56 of the Income Tax Act.

Indirect Taxes

129. Now coming to Indirect Tax, we are aware that the landscape has

changed significantly with implementation of GST. In every sense, this

has been a monumental reform. Centre and States coming together and

agreeing to pool in their sovereign power of taxation for common good

of the country was unprecedented. 17 taxes and 13 cesses became one

tax. Multitude of rates instantly became four. Almost all commodities

saw rate reduction. Tens of returns were replaced by one. Taxpayer’s

interface with tax departments got reduced. Border checks got

eliminated. Goods started moving freely across states, which saved time

and energy. A truck started doing two trips in the same time in which it

was doing one. Thus, dream of one nation, one tax, one market was

realised. The GST Council deserves all the credit for this.

130. In the initial phase GST witnessed certain teething problems. This

was natural considering the scale of the reform. However, the Council,

Centre and States proactively worked to resolve these issues. GST rates

have also been reduced significantly, where relief of about 92,000 crore

per year has been given. We should not lose sight of this fact while

judging the performance of GST. The details are given in the annexure.

131. We are further simplifying the GST processes. A simplified single

monthly return is being rolled out. Taxpayer having annual turnover of

less than 5 crore shall file quarterly return. Free accounting software

for return preparation has been made available to small businesses. A

fully automated GST refund module shall be implemented. Multiple tax

ledgers for a taxpayer shall be replaced by one.

132. It is also proposed to move to an electronic invoice system

wherein invoice details will be captured in a central system at the time of

issuance. This will eventually be used to prefill the taxpayer’s returns.

There will be no need for a separate e-way bill. Its roll out would begin

from January, 2020. Electronic invoice system will significantly reduce

the compliance burden.

133. On the Customs side my proposals are driven with the objectives

of securing our borders, achieving higher domestic value addition

through make in India, reducing import dependence, protection to MSME

sector, promoting clean energy, curbing non-essential imports, and

correcting inversions.

134. Defence has an immediate requirement of modernisation and

upgradation. This is a national priority. For this purpose, import of

defence equipment that are not being manufactured in India are being

exempted from the basic customs duty.

135. Make in India is a cherished goal. In order to provide domestic

industry a level playing field, basic customs duty is being increased on

items such as cashew kernels, PVC, Vinyl flooring, tiles, metal fittings,

mountings for furniture, auto parts, certain kinds of synthetic rubbers,

marble slabs, optical fibre cable, CCTV camera, IP camera, digital and

network video recorders etc. Also, exemptions from custom duty on

certain electronic items which are now being manufactured in India are

being withdrawn. Further, end use based exemptions on palm stearin,

fatty oils, and exemptions to various kinds of papers are also being

withdrawn. To encourage domestic publishing and printing industry, 5 %

custom duty is being imposed on imported books.

136. To further promote domestic manufacturing, customs duty

reductions are being proposed on certain raw materials and capital

goods. These include certain inputs of CRGO sheets, amorphous alloy

ribbon, ethylene di-chloride, propylene oxide, cobalt matte, naphtha,

wool fibres, inputs for manufacture of artificial kidney and disposable

sterilised dialyser, and fuels for nuclear power plants. To further

incentivise e-mobility, customs duty is being exempted on certain parts

of electric vehicles. Customs duty is also being exempted on capital goods

required for manufacture of specified electronic goods.

137. Export duty is being rationalised on raw and semi-finished leather

to provide relief to this sector.

138. Crude prices have softened from their highs. This gives me a room

to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel. I propose to increase

Special Additional Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess each by

one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel. It is also proposed to increase

custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10% to 12.5%.

139. Tobacco products and crude attract National Calamity and

Contingent duty. In certain cases this levy has been contested on the

ground that there is no basic excise duty on these items. To address this

issue, a nominal basic excise duty is being imposed.

140. I am also proposing few amendments to the Customs Act. Recent

trends reveal that certain bogus entities are resorting to unfair practices

to avail undue concessions and export incentives. While we have

intensified our efforts against such nefarious activities, provisions are

being incorporated in the Act for enhanced penalty and prosecution for

such offences. Further, misuse of duty free scrips and drawback facility

involving more than fifty lakh rupees will be a cognizable and nonbailable offence.

141. GST has just completed two years. An area that concerns me is

that we have huge pending litigations from pre-GST regime. More than

3.75 lakh crore is blocked in litigations in service tax and excise. There is a

need to unload this baggage and allow business to move on. I, therefore,

propose, a Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme that will allow quick

closure of these litigations. I would urge the trade and business to avail

this opportunity and be free from legacy litigations.

142. The details of my tax proposals are given in the Annexure.

143. Mr. Speaker Sir, with these words I commend the Budget to this

august House.

Direct Tax Proposals:

Widening and deepening of tax base

Deduction of tax by certain individuals or HUF: Presently, there is

no requirement for an individual or HUF to deduct tax at source

on payments made to a resident contractor or professional when

it is for personal use, or if the individual or HUF is not subjected to

audit for his business or profession. It is proposed to insert a new

provision making it obligatory for such individual or HUF to deduct

tax at source at the rate of five per cent. if the annual payment

made to a contractor or professional exceeds Rs. 50 lakh. It is also

proposed that a person deducting tax under this section shall be

able to deposit TDS on the basis of the Permanent Account

Number (PAN) only. It is also proposed to enable filing of

application for issue of certificate for nil or lower rate of TDS.

1.2 Consideration for TDS on immovable property: It is proposed to

provide that for the purpose of tax deduction at source from

payment made for acquisition of immovable property,

consideration shall include other charges in the nature of club

membership fee, car parking fee, electricity and water facility fee,

maintenance fee, advance fee or any other charges of similar

nature which are incidental to the purchase of immovable

property.

1.3 Gifts made to non-residents: Presently, gifts made by a resident to

another resident are liable for income tax subject to some

exemptions. It is proposed to provide that gift of any sum of

money, or property situated in India, by a person resident in India

to a person outside India (not being a gift otherwise exempt), on or

after 5th day of July 2019, shall be deemed to accrue or arise in

India.

1.4 Compulsory filing of return: It is proposed to make return filing

compulsory for persons, who have deposited more than Rs. 1 crore

in a current account in a year, or who have expended more than Rs.

2 lakh on foreign travel or more than Rs. 1 lakh on electricity

consumption in a year or who fulfils the prescribed conditions, in

order to ensure that persons who enter into high value transactions

also furnish return of income. It is also proposed to provide that a

person whose income becomes lower than maximum amount not

chargeable to tax due to claim of rollover benefit of capital gains

shall also be required to furnish the return.

1.5 Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar: It is proposed to provide

interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar to enable a person who

does not have PAN but has Aadhaar to use Aadhaar in place of PAN

under the Act. The Income Tax Department shall allot PAN to such

person on the basis of Aadhaar after obtaining demographic data

from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is also

proposed to provide that a person who has already linked his

Aadhaar with his PAN may at his option use Aadhaar in place of

PAN under the Act.

1.6 Quoting of PAN/Aadhaar: In order to track high value transactions,

it is proposed to provide that the quoting and authentication of

PAN/Aadhaar shall be mandatory for certain prescribed

transactions. It is also proposed to provide that the person

receiving relevant documents shall ensure correct quoting and

authentication of PAN/Aadhaar for the prescribed transactions. To

ensure compliance of these provisions it is also proposed to amend

the relevant penalty provisions.

1.7 Consequences of not linking Aadhaar with PAN: Presently, the Act

provides for making PAN invalid if it is not linked with Aadhaar

within a notified date. In order to protect past transactions carried

out through such PAN, it is proposed to provide that if a person

fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the PAN allotted to such

person shall be made inoperative in the prescribed manner after

the date notified for the said linking.

1.8 Widening the scope of SFT: In order to obtain more information to

enable pre-filling of returns of income, it is proposed to widen the

scope of furnishing of statement of financial transactions (SFT) by

mandating furnishing of statement by the prescribed persons other

than those who are currently furnishing the same. It is also

proposed to remove the current threshold of Rs. 50,000 for

application of the provisions requiring furnishing of information, in

order to ensure pre-filling of smaller amounts of transactions also.

Further, for ensuring the accuracy of the information furnished, a

suitable amendment to the relevant penalty provisions is also

proposed.

2. Measures for promoting less cash economy

2.1 Payment by other electronic modes: There are various provisions in

the Act which prohibit cash transactions and allow or encourage

payment or receipt only through account payee cheque, account

payee draft or electronic clearing system through a bank account.

To promote other electronic modes of payment, it is proposed to

amend these provisions to also allow payment or receipt through

other prescribed electronic modes.

2.2 TDS on cash withdrawal from banks: In order to discourage large

amount of cash withdrawal from bank accounts, it is proposed to

provide for tax deduction at source at the rate of 2% on cash

withdrawal by a person in excess of Rs. 1 crore in a year from his

bank account. Some business models, where large cash withdrawal

is a necessity, are proposed to be exempted. It is also proposed that

the Central Government may notify the persons to whom these

provisions shall not be applicable in consultation with the Reserve

Bank of India.

2.3 Facilities for low-cost electronic payments: For ensuring that

business enterprises provide facility for making payment through

low-cost electronic mode, it is proposed to insert a new section so

as to provide that a business enterprise whose annual turnover

exceeds Rs. 50 crore shall provide facility for prescribed low cost

electronic modes of payment. For ensuring compliance, a suitable

penalty provision is also proposed to be inserted in the Act.

3. Tax Incentives

3.1 International Financial Services Centre (IFSC):In order to promote

the development of world class financial infrastructure in India,

some tax concessions have already been provided in respect of

businesses carried on from an IFSC. To further promote such

developments and bring the IFSC at par with similar IFSCs in other

countries, following additional tax benefits are proposed:

(i) Currently, a unit in the IFSC is allowed deduction of 100% of

profits for first five consecutive years and 50% for next five

consecutive years from the year of commencement. It is

proposed to provide for 100% deduction for 10 consecutive

years and also to provide that the unit may claim the said

deduction, at its option, for any 10 consecutive years out of

15 years from the year of commencement.

(ii) It is proposed to provide tax exemptions for interest received

by a non-resident in respect of monies lent to a unit located

in IFSC.

(iii) A non-resident is currently not required to pay capital gains

tax on the transfer of specified securities made on a

recognised stock exchange in the IFSC. This benefit is

proposed to be extended to a Category-III Alternative

Investment Fund (AIF) in IFSC of which all the unit holders are

non-residents, subject to certain other conditions.

(iv) It is also proposed to notify other securities which shall be

eligible for capital gains exemptions if traded on a recognised

stock exchange in IFSC by a specified person.

(v) Presently, dividend distribution tax (DDT) is not levied on the

distribution of dividend by a company located in IFSC if the

same is distributed out of current income. It is proposed to

extend this benefit of exemption to distribution out of

accumulated profit which has been accumulated by the unit

after 1st April, 2017 from operations in IFSC.

(vi) In order to facilitate setting up of mutual funds in the IFSC, it

is proposed that there would be no additional tax on

distribution of any amount, on or after 1st September, 2019,

by a specified Mutual Fund out of its income derived from

transactions made on a recognised stock exchange located in

any IFSC.

(vii) It is proposed to allow deduction under section 80LA to a

non-resident for the purpose of computing tax liability in

respect of income of the nature of interest, dividend etc.

referred to in section 115A.

3.2 Incentives to certain Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs):

Presently, interest income on bad or doubtful debts made by NBFCs

is charged to tax on accrual basis. However, in cases of scheduled

banks, public financial institutions, state financial corporations,

state industrial investment corporations, cooperative banks and

certain public companies like housing finance companies, interest

on bad or doubtful debts is charged to tax on receipt basis. To

provide a level playing field, it is proposed that interest on bad or

doubtful debts in the case of deposit-taking NBFC and systemically

important non deposit-taking NBFC shall be charged to tax on

receipt basis. It is also proposed to provide that deduction of such

interest shall be allowed to the payer on actual payment.

3.3 Incentives for start-ups: The condition for carry forward and set off

of losses in cases of eligible start-ups is proposed to be relaxed

enabling them to carry forward their losses on satisfaction of any

one of the two conditions, i.e. continuity of 51%

shareholding/voting power or continuity of 100% of original

shareholders. Further, the provision which allows exemption of

capital gains from sale of residential property on investment of net

consideration in equity shares of eligible start-up shall be extended

by 2 years. Thus the benefit shall be available for sale of residential

property on or before 31st March, 2021. The condition of minimum

holding of 50% of share capital or voting rights in the start-up is

proposed to be relaxed to 25%. The condition restricting transfer of

new asset being computer or computer software is also proposed

to be relaxed from the current 5 years to 3 years.

3.4 Incentives for resolution of distressed companies: In order to

encourage resolution for companies whose board of directors have

been suspended by National Company law Tribunal (NCLT) and new

Directors have been appointed by NCLT on the recommendation of

the Central Government, it is proposed that the conditions of

continuity of shareholding for carry forward and set off of losses

shall not apply to such companies. It is also proposed to provide

that for the purposes of computation of Minimum Alternate Tax

(MAT) liability of such companies, the aggregate of brought forward

losses and unabsorbed depreciation shall also be allowed as

deduction.

3.5 Exemption from deeming of fair market value of shares: In order to

facilitate resolution through the approved schemes, where the

parties to the transactions do not have control over the

determination of price, it is proposed to empower the Board to

prescribe transactions for which the provisions relating to deeming

of fair market value of shares shall not be applied for computation

of capital gains and deemed gift under section 50CA and section

56(2)(x).

3.6 Incentive in respect of Rupee-denominated Bond (RDB): In order to

contain the current account deficit and augment the foreign

exchange inflow, the Government had issued a press release on

17th September, 2018 exempting interest income of non-resident

from RDB issued by a company or a business trust, outside India,

during the period 17th September, 2018 to 31st March, 2019. It is

proposed to incorporate this tax incentive in the Income-tax Act.

3.7 Incentives to encourage offshore funds: In 2015, the Government

had enacted a specific concessional regime to facilitate location of

fund managers of offshore funds in India. This was subjected to

some conditions. Two of these conditions, relating to the

remuneration of fund manager and the time limit for building up of

corpus, are proposed to be rationalised so as to facilitate setting up

of fund management activity in India with respect to such offshore

funds.

3.8 Incentives to Category-II AIF: Presently, the investment made by

Category-I AIF is exempted from the applicability of the provisions

of section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act. It is proposed to extend

this exemption to Category-II AIF as well.

3.9 Incentive to purchase electric vehicle: In order to incentivise

purchase of electric vehicle by an individual, it is proposed to

provide deduction of an amount uptoRs. 1,50,000 for interest paid

on loan taken for purchase of electric vehicle. The loan is required

to be taken on or before 31st March, 2023.

4. Incentives for real estate

4.1 Deduction of interest for affordable housing: In order to incentivise

purchase of affordable house, it is proposed to provide a deduction

upto Rs. 1,50,000 for interest paid on loan taken for purchase of

residential house having value upto Rs. 45 lakh. This shall be in

addition to the existing interest deduction of Rs. 2 lakh.

4.2 Alignment of definition of affordable housing with GST Acts: In

order to align the definition of affordable housing in the Income-tax

Act with the GST Acts, it is proposed to increase the limit of carpet

area from 30 square meters to 60 square meters in Metropolitan

regions and from 60 square meters to 90 square meters in nonmetropolitan regions. It is also proposed to provide the limit oncost of the house at Rs. 45 lakh in line with the definition in the GST

Acts.

5. Incentives to National Pension System (NPS) subscribers

In order to give effect to the cabinet decision already taken to

incentivise NPS, it is proposed to,-

(i) increase the limit of exemption from current 40% to 60% of

payment on final withdrawal from NPS;

(ii) allow deduction for employer’s contribution upto 14% of

salary from current 10%, in case of Central Government

employee;

(iii) allow deduction under section 80C for contribution made to

Tier II NPS account by Central Government employees.

6. Preventing tax abuse

6.1 In order to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend

Distribution Tax (DDT) through buy back of shares by listed

companies, it is proposed to provide that listed companies shall

also be liable to pay additional tax at 20% in case of buy back of

share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies.

6.2 In order to ensure that a trust or institution complies with local

laws that are material for the purposes of achieving its objects, it is

proposed to provide for cancellation of registration of the trust or

institution under the Act for violation of such provision of any other

law, where an order holding that such violation has occurred is

either not contested or has become final. It is proposed to provide

that at the time of registration it shall also be examined whether

there has been any such violation by the trust or institution seeking

registration.

7. Rationalisation measures

7.1) It is proposed to relax the definition of ‘demerger’ to allow the

resulting company to record the value of the property and liabilities

at a value different from the book value in compliance with the

Indian Accounting Standards.

7.2) It is proposed to provide that where there is a failure to deduct tax

at source on payments made to a non-resident and such nonresident has filed its tax return, paid taxes on such income and has

furnished a prescribed certificate from an accountant, the deductor

shall not be held as assessee in default. It is also proposed to

provide that in such cases, there would not be any corresponding

disallowance of expenditure in the hand of deductor.

7.3) It is proposed to clarify that once an Advance Pricing Agreement

(APA) has been signed and modified return is filed by the assessee,

the Assessing Officer needs to only modify the total income in

accordance with the APA.

7.4) It is proposed to simplify the provisions of secondary adjustment (in

case of transfer pricing) by providing that instead of interest

payment every year, the assessee shall have option of a one-time

payment of tax of specified amount.

7.5) It is proposed to clarify that master file needs to be filed even when

there is no international transaction and that the Assessing Officer

and Commissioner (Appeals) do not have power to call for master

file from the assessee.

7.6) It is proposed to provide that concessional rate of short term

capital gains tax shall also apply to fund of funds set up for

disinvestment of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), to which

concessional rate of long term capital gains tax has already been

extended.

7.7) It is proposed to allow pass through of losses in cases of Category I

and II AIF similar to pass through of income which is allowed at

present.

7.8) It is proposed to provide that relief for taxes paid in respect of

arrears or advance of salary etc. shall be taken into consideration

while calculating the amount of self-assessment tax and for

computing of interest payable by the assessee.

7.9) It is proposed to provide that tax shall be withheld on taxable

payout of life insurance companies on net basis at 5%, instead of

1% on gross as at present.

7.10) It is proposed to provide for determination and computation of

under-reported income for penalty purposes in a case where return

is furnished for the first time under section 148 of the Act.

7.11) It is proposed to amend the prosecution provision for non-filing of

return of income so as to provide reference of self-assessment tax

paid before the expiry of the assessment year, and tax collected at

source, in the said provision and to increase the threshold of tax

payable from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000, for proceeding against a

person.

7.12) To enable fulfilment of our treaty obligations for providing

assistance in collection of taxes, it is proposed to provide for

recovery of tax in cases where details of property of a specified

person is not available but the said person is a resident in India.

Correspondingly, India will also be able to request similar assistance

from other countries.

7.13) It is proposed to provide that every claim for refund under Chapter

XIX of the Act shall be made by furnishing return in accordance with

the provisions of section 139 of the Act.

7.14) It is proposed to provide for mechanism for taxation upon violation

of conditions, subject to which exemption from applicability of the

provisions of section 56(2)(viib) of the Act has been granted to

notified persons.

7.15) It is proposed to amend section 56(2)(viii) of the Act consequent to

the substitution of section 145A vide Finance Act, 2018.

7.16) Rule 68B of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Act, 1961

relating to time limit for sale of attached immovable property is

proposed to be amended so as to extend the period of limitation

from three years to seven years. It is also proposed to empower the

Board to extend this period by further period of three years in

appropriate cases.

7.17) To prevent fraud, it is proposed to provide for extra time for

passing an order under section 201 of the Act for treating a person

as assessee in default, when correction statement is filed.

7.18) It is proposed to enable e-filing of statement in respect of

transactions from which tax has not been deducted and also to

increase the limit of interest payment in consequence to the

amendment made in section 194A.

7.19) It is proposed to provide for rationalisation of the definition of

“accounting year” for alternate reporting entity which is required to

file Country-by-Country report.

7.20) It is proposed to provide for online filing of application by a person

making a payment to a non-resident seeking determination of tax

to be deducted at source.

7.21) The provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income

and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 are proposed to be

amended to redefine the term “assessee”, so that it may be

clarified that the residential status of the assessee, in the previous

year in which the income is earned or the asset is acquired, shall be

the determinative factor for charging under the said Act. A

clarificatory amendment is also proposed in section 10 of the said

Act in respect of reassessment. It is also proposed to provide that

the Commissioner (Appeals) shall have the power to enhance a

penalty and the Joint Commissioner may issue direction to the

assessing officer.

7.22) Section 187 and 191 of the Finance Act, 2016 are proposed to be

amended to enable payment of unpaid dues with interest and

refund of excess amount paid under the Income Declaration

Scheme, 2016.

7.23) Section 99 of the Finance (No.2) Act, 2004, is proposed to be

amended to provide that value of taxable securities transaction in

respect of sale of an option in securities, where option is exercised,

shall be the difference between the settlement price and the strike

price.

7.24) It is proposed to extend the tax exemption available to the Special

Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) for a further period

of two years till 31st March, 2021.

Recent Direct Tax Initiatives:

1. Growth in direct tax collections and number of taxpayers: Direct

tax revenue has increased significantly over the past couple of years

due to the efforts taken by the Government.

1.1 From Rs. 6.38 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to around Rs. 11.37 lakh

crore in FY 2018-19, the growth in direct tax collections is more

than 78%. It is now growing at double digit rates every year. The

details of annual direct tax collections over the period 2013-14 to

2018-19 are given in the table below.

Moreover, due to various initiatives and taxpayer outreach

programmes undertaken by the Government, the number of

taxpayers has also increased by approximately 48% over the period

2013-14 to 2017-18, from 5.71 crore taxpayers to 8.44 crore

taxpayers. The details of the number of taxpayers over the period

2013-14 to 2017-18 are given in the table below.

*A taxpayer is a person who either has filed a return of income or in

whose case tax has been deducted but the person has not filed

return of income.

Some of the major direct tax policy initiatives taken by the Government are discussed below.

2. Moderation of tax rates: It is an ongoing endeavour of the

Government to moderate the tax rate in order to reduce the tax

burden and increase compliance. In this direction, following major

steps have been taken:

(i) 100% tax rebate was provided to individuals having taxable

income up to Rs. 5 lakh. Thus, no income-tax is payable by an

individual having taxable income up to Rs. 5 lakh.

(ii) The tax rate for corporate assessees was gradually reduced to

25% and currently, only large corporates (with turnover above

Rs. 250 crore) are required to pay tax at the rate of 30%.

Moreover, even a large new manufacturing company having

turnover above Rs. 250 crore is taxed at 25%.

(iii) Basic exemption limit was increased from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5

lakh.

(iv) Exemption limit for senior citizens was increased from Rs. 2.5

lakhs to Rs. 3 lakh.

(v) Tax rate for the slab Rs. 2.5 to 5 lakh was reduced from 10% to

5%.

(vi) Standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 was introduced for salaried

taxpayers and pensioners and was further increased to Rs.

50,000.

(vii) Levy of wealth tax was abolished.

3. Benefits to middle class and senior citizen taxpayers: With a view to

increase savings and promote healthcare among individuals

including senior citizens, several measures have been taken by this

Government. Some of them are as under:

(i) Deduction limit for savings under section 80C was increased

from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

(ii) The deduction limit for medical insurance was increased from

Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. For senior citizens, the deduction limit

was increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000.

(iii) Deduction limit for individuals with disability was increased by

Rs. 25,000.

(iv) Deduction of Rs. 50,000 was provided on interest income from

deposits for senior citizens.

(v) Deduction limit for senior citizens for medical expenditure for

critical illnesses was increased from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.

4. Ease of compliance for small businesses: Small businesses

constitute the backbone of our economy. In order to reduce the

compliance burden of small businesses and professionals, following

measures have been taken by this Government:

(i) Threshold for presumptive taxation of businesses was raised

from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore.

(ii) For maintenance of books of accounts by individuals and HUFs,

(a) income threshold was raised from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 2.5

lakh; and (b) turnover threshold was raised from Rs. 10 Lakh to Rs. 25

Lakh.

(iii) Presumptive taxation was introduced for professionals having

receipts up to Rs. 50 lakh.

5. Measures to incentivise affordable housing and real estate: Housing

has been an area of concern for middle and lower-middle class.

Further, real estate sector plays a significant role in generating

employment in the economy. Considering the importance of

housing sector, this Government has taken the following measures

to promote this sector:

(i) Deduction of interest on loan taken to purchase selfoccupied house property was increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to

Rs. 2 lakh.

(ii) 100% deduction was provided for the income of affordable

housing projects.

(iii) The base year for computation of long term capital gains

was shifted from 1981 to 2001.

(iv) Holding period for long-term gain on immovable property

was reduced from 36 months to 24 months.

(v) Safe harbour of 5% on stamp duty value was provided for

the purpose of computation of capital gains on immovable

property.

6. Measures to promote growth and employment generation: Tax

policy plays an important role in promoting the growth and

creation of employment. A number of measures have been taken

by this Government in this direction, some of which are as under:

(i) Profit-linked deduction was introduced for start-ups.

(ii) The scope of investment-linked deduction was broadened by

including certain new sectors, including infrastructure, which

are critical to growth.

(iii) Investment allowance and higher additional depreciation was

provided for undertakings set up in backward regions of states

of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal.

(iv) Incentive for employment generation was broadened and the

conditions for eligibility to claim the incentive were relaxed.

(v) Benefit was provided for computation of MAT liability and carry

forward of loss for companies under Insolvency and Bankruptcy

Code (IBC).

(v) Safe Harbour provisions were further liberalised to align with

industry standards.

(vi) Scope of domestic transfer pricing provisions was restricted

only for transactions between enterprises having profit-linked

deductions.

(vii) Pass through status was provided to Category I & II Alternative

Investment Funds (AIFs).

(viii) The time period for carry forward of MAT credit was increased

from 10 to 15 years.

7. Measures to curb black money and promote a less-cash economy:

Black money eats into the vitals of our economy. It is the conviction

of the Government that elimination of poverty and inequity in our

society cannot be achieved unless the problem of generation and

concealment of black money is dealt with forcefully and effectively.

7.1 To this end, the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and

Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 was introduced to address

the problem of concealed foreign assets. To target domestic black

money, the Benami law was comprehensively amended to enable

confiscation of benami property and provide for prosecution, thus

blocking a major avenue for generation and holding of black money

in the form of Benami property, especially in real estate.

7.2 One of the most effective ways to deal with the generation of black

money is to reduce the level of cash transactions in the economy. In

furtherance of this objective of ushering in a less cash economy, the

government took a slew of measures, the major ones being as

under:

(i) Acceptance of cash payment of Rs. 20,000 or more for

immovable property transaction was prohibited.

(ii) Cash transaction limit for business transactions was reduced.

(iii) The threshold for cash donation to charitable trusts was

reduced from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2,000.

(iv) Threshold of Rs. 2,000 was introduced for acceptance of cash

donation by political parties.

(v) Profit rate for non-cash transactions in presumptive regime for

businesses was reduced from 8% to 6%.

(vi) Any cash transaction of Rs. 2,00,000 or more was prohibited.









For all the latest National News, download NewsX App