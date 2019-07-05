Budget 2019: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed union budget 2019 in which she raised the custom prices on gold and other precious metals. Jewellery share falls 5 % after the budget 2019 was announced.

Union Budget 2019: In union budget 2019, the government raised custom prices on gold and other precious metals. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed an increase in import duty, currently Gold attracts 10% customs duty.

Sitharaman stated in her budget speech, that custom duty on gold and other precious metals will be raised from 10 % to 12.5 %. Gold prices witnessed a hike of Rs 590 as the new price of gold is Rs 34,800 per 10 gram in Delhi after the announcement. Meanwhile, jewellery shares such as Titan and PC jewellers falls flat by 5 %.

Vice president of All India Sarafa Association, Surendra Jain, said that an increase in customs duty has led to rise in gold prices. However, India is the largest gold importer in the world, tracking the previous financial year, India has imported 982 tonnes of the yellow metal till yet.

However, after the budget BSE Sensex cracks 400 points and heavy sales were witnessed in the metal shares, power shares, auto and IT shares. Similarly, Nifty sank 135.60 points and talking about bank shares, Yes Bank was one of the top losers, crashed 8.36 %, followed by Vedanta, sun pharma and TCS also lost 4.81 %. Meanwhile, Rupee recovered sharply to trade at 68.52 giant in dollar intraday.

Finance Minister also proposed that for filing income tax returns PAN card and Aadhar card can be interchangeable and announced surcharge on people earning between Rs 2-5 crore and Rs 5 crore.

