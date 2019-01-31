Budget 2019 expectations: The Narendra Modi government is expected to table the interim union budget of 2019 on Friday. In the present government's last budget, the government is likely to adopt a pro-farmer stance by providing relaxations in terms of filing of Income-tax, interest rates and crop insurance. The pre-budget speech delivered by PM Narendra Modi highlighted his government's stance 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

Budget 2019 expectations: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government will present the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday and the Budget is expected to favour the farmers and middle-class people of the country. With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi in his pre-budget speech on Thursday reiterated his government’s stance ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas‘. He also urged the Members of Parliament to work for the development of the country.

In his pre-budget speech, President Ramnath Kovind also highlighted the Modi government’s achievements while addressing both houses of the parliament today. The interim Budget 2019 will be a populist one as the year 2019 is going to be the Modi Government’s last budget for the current term before the Parliament on February 1.

Here’s what we can expect from Budget 2019 presented by the Modi government:

The government may relax tax norms so far as the filing of Income tax is concerned.

Farmers may get discount in crop insurance

Farm loan interest rate may be lowered

The Annadata Abhiyan is likely to get more funds.

Funds meant for irrigation projects may be increased.

Construction, infrastructure, real estate and housing at large are likely to see special attention

Water and sanitation and healthcare will be given top priority

Projects on rural development and rural projects will also get government attention

Fertilizer industry may see some good news

