Budget 2019 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present NDA 2 government's first Union Budget in the parliament today. It has been expected that Sitharaman will announce some reforms to drive the economy out of its 5-year low.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget in the Parliament today, July 5, 2019. Sitharaman will begin her budget speech at around 11:00 am and it will be 89th Union Budget of the country. It has been expected that the budget will outline the blueprint to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5-trillion economy. Earlier in February 2019, PM Modi had claimed that the interim budget is just a trailer of the Budget, which, after Lok Sabha polls, would take India on the path to development.

Now, today, Sitharaman will present the full-fledged Union Budget, which is speculated to underline the steps to be taken by the NDA II to pull out India’s economy out of five-year low, 6.8 per cent in 2018-19. Apart from that, the people who have invested their trust in the Modi government, for the second consecutive time, are highly anticipating tax reliefs in the Budget 2019. However, India’s falling economy might make the government announce some sops to boost demand.

Here are the Budget 2019 LIVE updates:

— Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials have arrived at the Finance Ministry. Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials outside Finance Ministry. #Budget2019 to be presented at 11 am in Lok Sabha today pic.twitter.com/oCyrMSNg7N — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

— Ahead of the Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam has arrived at the Ministry of Finance. Sitharaman is scheduled to announce the budget at 11 am today. Sitharaman, India’s first full-time Finance Minister will present the 89th budget in the parliament today.

Delh: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance. She will present the #Budget2019 today at 11 am in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ttrVBWK10O — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App