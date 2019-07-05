Budget 2019: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the project would cost 802.5 billion rupees. The announcement, which aims to connect villages to rural markets, was a much-needed initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Budget 2019: The government has taken a major step for the development of roads across the country by announcing that a total of 125,000 kilometres of the road will be upgraded in the next five years. During her maiden budget speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the project would cost 802.5 billion rupees. The announcement, which aims to connect villages to rural markets, was a much-needed initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The minister, who became the first full-time woman finance minister to present the budget, said that it is the need of the hour to connect villages to rural markets in the upcoming five tears. She stated that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana phase 3 will be contemplated. For boosting railway, the finance minister said that it will be encouraged to expand suburban networks across the country.

Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2019 at around 11 am after calling on the President Ramnath Kovind. The budget was this year’s second in a row after acting finance minister Piyush Goyal presented it in February and first of the BJP-led NDA government retained the power at the Centre following a massive win over Congress and other opposition parties in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Sitharaman’s arrival at the Parliament made headlines as she was carrying budget documents in a red cloth, breaking the tradition of carrying papers in a briefcase. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has termed it as the departure from the slavery of western thought.

