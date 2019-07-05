Budget 2019: Addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman said Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model will be used for faster development and delivery of passenger freight services.

Nirmala Sitharaman says Railway infrastructure needs investment of Rs 50 lakh crores till 2030: In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the country’s Railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030 and Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model will be used for faster development and delivery of passenger freight services. The finance minister also proposed to enhance metro railway initiative by encouraging more PPP model initiatives.

Apart from that, Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on the comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme. She said the move will ensure the creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity and the Centre has decided to upgrade 125,000 km road which will cost Rs 802.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the second trial for Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), an indigenously developed semi-high speed intercity train, has been successfully completed. The trial run took place between Delhi and Kanpur. The train is equipped with a hot case, freezer, and other amenities. On February 2019, the country’s first engine-less, semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the New Delhi railway station.

On July 3, replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Railways has acquired 537 hectares of land out of the total 1380 hectare needed for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi government had set up the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to execute the most ambitious project.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress government, the finance minister said it took India 55 years to become $1 trillion dollar economy while the Narendra Modi-led NDA government added $1 trillion in just five years. She added, that the recent elections were charged with a brimming hope and a desire for a bright and stable ‘New India’. She also claimed that every section of the society came to stamp their approval for the performing government.

