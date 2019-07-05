Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, June 5, 2019, at 11 am will announce budget 2019. From middle class to super rich, expectations are high from the re-elected government, like every year. It is expected to boost spending and provide tax relief in the much anticipated Union Budget 2019.

Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is all set to announce her first much-awaited budget on Friday, June 5, 2019, at 11 am in Lok Sabha. Expectations are riding high that re-elected Modi government will focus on tax relief and enhancement of economic growth.

Though a number of challenges are prevailing for the re-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, varying from a slowdown in the economy to weak consumption and shrinking tax collections.

Here’s what to expect from the Budget 2019:

Lower corporate taxes: Mandatory for small and medium-sized businesses along with personal ones. This is significant in order to revive consumption by the middle class while withdrawing some tax exemptions. Boost Economic Growth: India’s GDP or gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the month of March quarter. This had been the slowest pace in 20 quarters. A primary focus on Budget is widely expected to boost economic growth. Tax implications for Super rich: Personal income tax structure will not be tweaked, as per several analysts, as it will contradict the government’s aim to expand taxpayers’ base. However, some are expecting tax implications for super rich, such as re-introduction of a long-abolished inheritance tax. Disinvestment: target in a slowing economy has to be considered. Government is looking to raise Rs. 90,000 crore from disinvestment in 2019by -20, up 5.88 per cent from Rs. 85,000 crore that it received the previous year. Growth of employment & Exports: Enhancement towards the growth of employment and exports sector is to be considered. Fiscal incentives like interest rate subvention and lower tax rates for upto a certain turnover threshold for small businesses are to be taken into account. Economic Survey 2019: New Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the government projected the GDP or gross domestic product to grow at 7 per cent in financial year 2019-20. Defence Spending: A modest rise in defence spending in Budget because of tight government finances is expected in the current Budget 2019 further delaying a long-planned military modernisation programme. Boost Domestic Consumption: It is important to boost domestic consumption, addressing the rural crisis and support small manufacturers said Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP’s economic affairs spokesman. Addressing the crisis in NBFC: Any announcement aimed at addressing the crisis in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector- also known as shadow banking sector. It can be taken into account closely, says analysts. In the previous year, the government took control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services after its defaults triggered fears about contagion in the financial sector. Full tax rebate for individuals earnings up to Rs. 5 lakh: A number of big-ticket announcements were made to build public perception, in the interim budget announcements in May. Those measures included Rs. 75,000-crore income guarantee scheme from small farmers. A full tax rebate to individuals earnings up to Rs. 5 lakh a year is required.

