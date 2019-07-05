Budget 2019: Earlier, during finance minister's budget speech, Sensex fell over 170 points. Before her speech, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended with gains. The Sensex had registered 0.17 per cent rise, settling at 119.15 points up at 40,027.21. The Nifty saw 0.25 per cent rise which settled at 21.20 points up at 11,938.

Budget 2019: The Sensex on Friday recorded a significant fall just after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha. It witnessed a drop of 334.61 points, settling at 39,573.45. Earlier, during finance minister’s budget speech, Sensex fell over 170 points. Before her speech, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended with gains. The Sensex had registered 0.17 per cent rise, settling at 119.15 points up at 40,027.21. The Nifty saw 0.25 per cent rise which settled at 21.20 points up at 11,938.

It was BJP-led NDA government’s first budget after the party retained power at the Centre following a massive win over Congress in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The budget was presented by the newly-appointed woman finance minister. With the tabling of the budget, Sitharaman created history, becoming the first full-time woman finance minister to present the budget.

The finance minister began her budget speech at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. It was expected that the budget would include measures to tackle farmers distress and boost their income. Junking the briefcase tradition, the minister carried the budget documents in a red cloth to which Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the move symbolizes the departure from the slavery of western thought.

Before arriving at the Parliament, she also called on President Ramnath Kovind. After the interim budget was presented, PM Modi had said that it was a trailer of the Union Budget. The saffron party has also stated that this year’s budget will be a revolutionary one for the benefit of the people.

