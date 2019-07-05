Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed the streamlining the current labour laws into a single wage code. The announcement came during the budget speech of first full-time woman finance minister in the Lok Sabha. It is the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after retaining power at the Centre.

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes streamlining labour laws into set of four labour codes: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday proposed to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes for ensuring the process of registration and filing of returns gets standardised and streamlined, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn said while delivering her budget speech in the Lok Sabha. She said that there will be fewer disputes. After the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014 following a landslide victory in 2014, the government had proposed to reduce 44 labour laws to four codes in 2015.

These fours labour laws include the Small Factories (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Bill, Industrial Relations Code Bill, Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Bill and Wage Code Bill. The move is expected to provide social security for the people associated with it.

Meanwhile, the first full-time woman finance minister began her maiden budget speech at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. It is for the first time that any woman full-time finance minister has tabled a budget. It is also the BJP-led NDA government’s first budget after the party retained power at the Centre following a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Breaking the tradition of carrying budget documents in a briefcase, the minister arrived at the Parliemts with papers wrapped in a red cloth. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian was quick to react it, calling Sitharamna’s move the departure from the slavery of western thought.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App