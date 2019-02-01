Today, when Minister of State Jayant was sharing his views on the interim Budget presented by the Modi government, he was photobombed by a girl behind him who looked straight into the camera and struck her tongue out several times while the minister, unaware of what's happening behind him, went on to express his views.

There’s nothing more hilarious than a good photobomb and one such photo has gone viral leaving the social media in splits. Today, when Minister of State Jayant was sharing his views on the interim Budget presented by the Modi government, he was photobombed by a girl behind him who looked straight into the camera and struck her tongue out several times while the minister, unaware of what’s happening behind him, went on to express his views. The video has gone viral on social media.

First, the video went viral on YouTube and soon a screenshot of the girl photobombing garnered attention on social media. While one Twitter user called it the best “best pic” of budget day, others said that the kid “won the day.”

HERE’S THE VIDEO

HERE ARE THE REACTIONS OF SOME OF THE TWITTER USERS

Who's this kid? Photo bombing a minister outside parliament on budget day is no mean feat. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/pwIpGXaF9e — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) February 1, 2019

The kid won the day. https://t.co/2xMtIrkK0M — Mandar Kagade (@MandarKagade) February 1, 2019

this kid going rock on social media sooooooooooon.😀😀😀 — Deepak Rana (@DeepakR85680) February 1, 2019

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the 6th and last Union Budget of the government before the general elections. In the Budget, the government announced a slew of measures to woo the middle class by raising the tax exemption from Rs 2.5 lakh per annum income to 5 lakh per annum. Other than this the Budget included a support package for the farmers providing Rs 6000 monetary assistance to the small farmers. Apart from this, the Budget provides for a monthly pension of Rs 3000 for the unorganised sector workers with a monthly contribution of Rs 100 per month.

