The Budget Session of Parliament will begin from January 31 to February 13. This will be the last union budget of the Narendra Modi government, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The budgetary exercises have already begun with Jaitley holding a number of meetings with ministries including, road, steel, railways, power, urban development among others. The budget presented in this session will be the 6th and the last.

The budget would be crucial for the Modi government given the Lok Sabha elections in April-May this year. Interestingly, it will only be an interim budget meaning in this budget approval for essential government spending for a limited period will only be taken. As per the rules, if the Budget falls months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections then, the government in power will only present an interim Budget, which will then be reviewed and detailed by the next government.

In 2014, two budgets were presented. First UPA Finance Minister P Chidambaram presented an interim budget in February 2014 months before the general elections. Then in May Jaitley presented a full and a revised Union Budget in July once again.

