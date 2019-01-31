Budget Session of Parliament 2019: The Budget Session of Parliament is beginning today while the Interim Budget will be presented on February 1, 2019. Ahead of the Budget Session, an all-party meet has begun. Ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said the government is eager to hold a debate on all important issues as the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament.

Budget Session of Parliament 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the Members of Parliament and requested them to cooperate to ensure healthy debate during the Budget Session of Parliament. The Budget Session of Parliament is beginning today while the Interim Budget will be presented on February 1, 2019. Ahead of the Budget Session, an all-party meet has begun. Ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said the government is eager to hold a debate on all important issues as the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament.

Modi said the NDA government at the Centre is committed towards ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash’ and Parliamentarians must work for the public. At the same time, the prime minister also warned that those who disrupt the House will face flak.

PM Modi ahead of #BudgetSession: Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of the Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/7EbcmtJwmk — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind also addressed both Houses of Parliament — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — before the Budget session today.

Here is the highlight of President Ramnath Kovind’s speech in Parliament:

– We are following the ideology of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and committed towards a corruption free India.

– Healthcare remains my government’s top priority as medical cost cripple the poor

– Ayushman Bharat aims to ease healthcare woes for the poor while Jan Ausahdi is a big success

– Government is working for the poor and the government benefits are reaching the poorest of the poor

– Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) benefits our mothers and sisters

– The NDA government built toilets 9 crore toilets in the country

– 21 crore citizens are benefitting from PM’s health insurance scheme

– Ther ‘Housing for Poor scheme’ is being implemented at a rapid pace

– Electricity in all our villages will soon become a reality

– My government is carrying forward Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s road connectivity plan

– 4.26 lakh people got loans

– Over 10,000 ITIs and other institutions are being built in the country

-Start-up India and Stand-up India aim to empower our youth

– New equipment for sportspersons helping them win medals

– My government working towards implementing new technologies

– Mudra loan scheme benefitting more women in India

– Government is working for gender equality in all sectors

– Maternity Leave increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks

– My government os promoting entrepreneurship

– President Ramnath Kovind lauds government’s 10 per cent quota for the poor

