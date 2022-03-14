The second part of the Parliament’s Budget session begins today with the Opposition aiming to corner the government on a range of issues. These issues include rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

One of the priorities on the government’s agenda would be getting Parliament’s approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha today. The matter is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

With the COVID-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11.