Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Budget Session will be made as fruitful as possible and urged MPs to hold discussions with an open mind to take the country on the path of development. Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister said, “Budget Session commences today. I welcome all MPs to this session. In today’s global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instills confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines.” “In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly,” the Prime Minister added.

Ahead of Assembly elections to five states, PM Modi also said that polls affect the sessions and discussions and urged the MPs of all political parties to draw a “blueprint” for the entire year. “True that polls affect Sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights,” the Prime Minister said. Several working hours of both the Houses were lost amid ruckus by Opposition in the winter and monsoon session last year.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses. Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm. Sitharaman will present her fourth Budget on February 1, 2022.